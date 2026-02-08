Hypocrisy and a close relationship with Epstein: Michael Wolff
Just to illustrate just how sleazy and corrupt mainstream coverage of Epstein is, there is a Jewish journalist , Michael Wolff.
Turns out he has no principles at all.
He has featured conspicuously on Meidastouch which only reports on Epstein if it implicates Donald Trump
It all has nothing to do with the truth but only with a personal crusade against Trump
Just searched his name in the Epstein files. The two seemed to be pretty tight. Here’s Michael Wolff trying to help Epstein get ahead of people finding out they had a relationship. Damage control
From the equally-atrocious Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/nov/13/michael-wolff-jeffrey-epstein
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/oct/31/too-famous-by-michael-wolff-review-a-sneering-apologist-for-the-notorious
Blurred lines indeed. Certainly not ethical. No MSM journalist is trustworthy....