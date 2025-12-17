This is an update on my update

Update on my health Robin Westenra · Dec 16 The following is a copy of an email (in part) I sent a friend. Read full story

For several years I have tried without success to get some confirmation of what is happening with me. I tried, in vain, to find someone to look at my blood. Finally, I was put onto someone who had just bought a microscope but she was insufficiently experienced to show anything.

2 years later, I have finally found a practitioner (an old colleague) who could help me - I was delighted that he was up-to-speed.

Yesterday, I took up the invitation of another friend to have my blood looked at under a microscope.

There were no sign of self-assembling nanoparticles.

What the microscope showed were a lot of normal blood cells, but quite a few rouleaux, clumped blood cells, I believe, because there is no electrical charge in the cells.

But there were a predigious number of what turn out to be hydrogels or liquid nanoparticles.

This is what it looked like.

It was clear that this showed contaminated blood but my friend was unable to give a clear answer as to what it all meant, so I went looking and was nothing less than shocked (but not in any way surprised).

They look the same, don’t they?

From Greg Reese and Dr. Ana Mihalcea -

From Ana Maria Mihalcea’s “Hydrogel Platform Enables Versatile Data Encryption And Decryption.”

The following report is from Doctor Ana Maria Mihalcea’s recent article entitled, “Hydrogel Platform Enables Versatile Data Encryption And Decryption”

The building blocks of Hydrogels are being found in the COVID vaccine, and Hydrogels are being found in the blood of both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. They are the so-called blood clots that are being found around the world. And these Hydrogels can now be programmed, encrypted and decrypted. According to Mihalcea, they are the substrate of the brain computer interface and the primary method of fusing humans with machines as she described by referencing MIT research in the article, “Hydrogel Interfaces for Merging Humans and Machines”

Elements which Mihalcea and Clifford Carnicom found with Near Infrared spectroscopy in the blood of the unvaccinated exposed to shedding and environmental contamination include hydrogel plastics such as polyenes, vinyl, nylon, kevlar, and spider silk proteins. As well as other nanotechnology signatures such as silicone and sulfur. This technology hijacks methyl groups, which are needed to detoxify and create Glutathione in the body. Hydrogels used for the encrypted programmable technology include polyvinyl alcohol and polycaprolacton. Both of these Hydrogels are listed as stealth nanoparticles in the Moderna patent for lipid nanoparticle composition. This suggests that not only those who received the shot have this hydrogel encryption technology in their bodies, but also those who have experienced shedding and environmental contamination. Which is just about everyone.

These hydrogels are known to be programmable and encrypted. This technology can behave as brain storage. It can store memories and visual information in an individual’s brain. And it can be chemical-induced to be securely encrypted and decrypted allowing for the secure recording and storage of confidential visual information. This provides a platform for secure financial transactions, which is a requirement for a digital ID.

MIT researchers have discussed how this very same technology can be used to fuse humans with machines. And while they’ve had problems working it out in the past, a recent paper has announced they’ve found success using the very same elements found in both the blood of the vaccinated and unvaccinated by Mihalcea and Carnicom.

In a lecture by Professor Sakhrat Khizroev at the University of Miami, it is discussed how advanced materials can be used for interfacing machines and the human brain. He references a research project funded by DARPA wherein magnetic nanoparticles are key to this technology. Mihalcea has published research that shows how the COVID shots alter torsion fields in the body and produce magnetism. A review by the Rand Corporation, “Brain Computer Interfaces: US Military Applications and Implications” discusses the convergence of human with machine.

In an interview with Big Pharma whistleblower, Karen Kingston, Kingston discusses this self assembly nanotechnology and how the spike protein is an engineered device, triggered by electromagnetic frequency, and how the Quantum Dots are gene editing technology. This nanotechnology appears to be distributed via Chemtrails, the food and water supply, medications, and in all of the scheduled vaccines for children. It has been found by multiple scientists in the blood of both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. And the fact that this widespread technology is being ignored while the topic of mRNA is being pushed into the mainstream, is of great concern.

Mihalcea has shown that the new protocols being sold to the public as a way of reversing the negative effects of the COVID shots, have no effect on these Hydrogels. And it would seem that well over a billion people are infected with them.

While many are talking about an archaic implanted computer chip, it seems that the latest breakthrough technology has already been deployed without anyone’s consent.

The situation almost seems hopeless, but where there is a will there is a way. And now is not the time to hide our head in the sand. The human body is miraculous and our potential is endless. The more people addressing this dire situation, the better chances we have of finding a remedy.

***

Dr David Nixon from Australia has been looking at blood

Dr David Nixon latest findings hydrogel in blood, possible solutions

Watch HERE

A warning

I have to point out that I am happily under a qualified practitioner and so do not need any advice on miracle cures. Anyone who offers me unsolicited advice has obviously not read what I have written and may, therefore find me reacting in the way I find appropriate.

HOWEVER, ANY ASSISTANCE FROM SOMEONE WHO KNOWS, IN INTERPRETING THE ABOVE PHOTOS WOULD BE APPRECIATED.