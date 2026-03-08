Some of you may recollect my reports of the destruction by arson of much of the coomunity house (the last one, it turns out, in the whole of Cental Hutt)

This was followed up by this:

As a quick update, in March, 2026, almost 4 months after the fire, Hutt Police had yet to allocate the arson case (ie. have made no investigations) even though witness statements have been made available to them indicating who may have been behind the fire.

In the meantime, there were various meetings of Transition Towns who ran the centre (but lost their contract after the fire) with Council staff which created the impression that the Council would likely rebuild the Centre (from money coming from insurance).

There was a final meeting of Council in which community advocates where given a full 2 minutes to make their case.

In recent days, Transition Towns learned by perusing Council minutes that the Council have decided to demolish the site (presumably to save money and to continue an agenda to get rid of community centres running outside of their new policy of cost recovery, precluding use by groups that could previously afford to pay the low rent at the community centre.

The fact that the Council was too shamefaced (“a mistake”) to even tell the main stakeholders of their decision tells me two things:

Transition Towns and the community were strung along and the final decision was predetermined:

The decision was made by Council staff (“the Deep State) and left for elected representatives to rubber stamp.

Harking back to the arson case it is clear to me that neither the police nor Council have any interest in investigating a crime that aligned with their interests.

The community is truly being destroyed, as I described in my article, and the needs of socially disadvantaged, yet again unheeded.

Postscript

Here is a 2 minute oral submission made to Council by a local business owner:

“Councillors, thank you for the opportunity to speak today. My name is …. and I am the owner of a local business (…) just steps away from the Alicetown Community Centre. Like others in this room, I was heartbroken to see it lost to fire. For me, this isn’t only the loss of a building, it’s the loss of a daily presence that helped hold our neighbourhood together. Many of my customers were the centre’s members, and volunteers - old and young who passed our doors before and after activities. The centre brought steady, reliable foot traffic that small business depends on, and its absence is already being felt in quieter streets and fewer familiar faces. But the true value of the community centre can’t be measured only in economic terms. It was a place where people who might otherwise be isolated found connection. It was a place of positivity, belonging and sharing. It provided a focal point that turned a collection of houses into a community. As a neighbouring business, we saw firsthand how those intangible benefits translated into a stronger, more resilient local economy. When people feel connected to a place, they choose to shop locally, support local services, and look out for one another. The centre was a catalyst for that sense of belonging. Rebuilding it is not simply replacing what was lost; it is investing in the social infrastructure that keeps neighbourhoods healthy, safe, and economically viable.

In a different area of New Zealand we have this.

NZ’s worst mayor flees angry crowd

So what happened when the South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley (voted NZ's worst mayor) faced off against my camera and an angry crowd at a meeting this month?



Was I trespassed as threatened? Did the police attend? Was I arrested?



Or was the council, once again, just being a bully?



And what can our RC/drone community learn from the experiences of Thursday? A LOT!

