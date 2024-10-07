FLASH UPDATE - IMPORTANT - HURRICANE MILTON WENT FROM CATEGORY 2, TO A CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE IN 3 HOURS ! ! !

Stunning information from the National Hurricane Center: Hurricane Milton has increased from Category 2 Hurricane at 8:00 this morning, to a CATEGORY 5 Hurricane . . . . in three hours. Winds are now 160 MPH and climbing!!!!!

From the National Hurricane Center as of 11:55 AM eastern US time Monday, October 7, 2024:

From the Health Ranger

ALERT - Hearing from a reliable source that Florida residents on the Gulf Coast who are evacuating to the North on I-75 are finding NO FUEL.

Nearly all gas stations wiped out.

Vehicles will soon be stalled on the interstate, blocking evacuations.

Already bumper-to-bumper traffic heading North.

All this, while the storm is strangely intensifying beyond any normal weather patterns.

This is shaping up to be catastrophic. If you are evacuating by vehicle, you may want to bring extra fuel with you in a safe manner.

MILTON'S MASSACRE: This photo shows estimated wind speeds and rainfall Wed. evening. Milton is reportedly going to make landfall as a category 5 hurricane, looking here like a DIRECT HIT on Tampa, with a storm surge of up to 18' of water, plus all the rainfall on top of that.

This storm came out of nowhere and has clearly been amped up with a tremendous energy input, and it's going to devastate central Florida and the Orlando area as well.

Evacuations are struggling with limited fuel, and water supplies are wiped out across retail shelves.

I'm interviewing Dane Wigington tomorrow for a weather weapons update. EVACUATE ASAP and bring your "go bags" with all your gear - comms, food, water filters, emergency medicine, personal protection, etc.

Alexa already knows!

🚨BREAKING: Evacuation Mayhem as Cat 5 Milton Approaches, FEMA Focuses on 'Disaster Equity'