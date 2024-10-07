FLASH UPDATE - IMPORTANT - HURRICANE MILTON WENT FROM CATEGORY 2, TO A CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE IN 3 HOURS ! ! !
Stunning information from the National Hurricane Center: Hurricane Milton has increased from Category 2 Hurricane at 8:00 this morning, to a CATEGORY 5 Hurricane . . . . in three hours. Winds are now 160 MPH and climbing!!!!!
From the National Hurricane Center as of 11:55 AM eastern US time Monday, October 7, 2024:
From the Health Ranger
ALERT - Hearing from a reliable source that Florida residents on the Gulf Coast who are evacuating to the North on I-75 are finding NO FUEL.
Nearly all gas stations wiped out.
Vehicles will soon be stalled on the interstate, blocking evacuations.
Already bumper-to-bumper traffic heading North.
All this, while the storm is strangely intensifying beyond any normal weather patterns.
This is shaping up to be catastrophic. If you are evacuating by vehicle, you may want to bring extra fuel with you in a safe manner.
MILTON'S MASSACRE: This photo shows estimated wind speeds and rainfall Wed. evening. Milton is reportedly going to make landfall as a category 5 hurricane, looking here like a DIRECT HIT on Tampa, with a storm surge of up to 18' of water, plus all the rainfall on top of that.
This storm came out of nowhere and has clearly been amped up with a tremendous energy input, and it's going to devastate central Florida and the Orlando area as well.
Evacuations are struggling with limited fuel, and water supplies are wiped out across retail shelves.
I'm interviewing Dane Wigington tomorrow for a weather weapons update. EVACUATE ASAP and bring your "go bags" with all your gear - comms, food, water filters, emergency medicine, personal protection, etc.
I published this warning around 11:00 p.m. yesterday, Oct. 6. "**Alert! Alert! Alert!!**: To ALL Floridians Particularly Those in Tampa." https://sunlotus17.substack.com/p/alert-alert-alert-to-all-floridians
The fellow I reference in my article, 1PacificRedwood, already predicted this yesterday. He showed how Milton was being manipulated with clockwise vortices produced on the perimeter of the storm to develop the counterclockwise eye. He also showed how Helene was manipulated. NO weather force ever forms a right angle. When you see a right angle, YOU'RE SEEING WEATHER MANIPULATION EITHER THROUGH SATELLITE OR NEXRAD. He shows clearly where the Weather Manipulators targeted Helene's eye wall with some energy device producing a RIGHT ANGLE thereby STRENGTHENING THE WALL WITH MUCH GREATER FEROCITY.
Hope 1PacificRedwood continues to produce some videos on these storms. He's produced over a 1,000 videos on his channel and doesn't produce many these days. I've had to replay his videos many times to catch with my eye what his trained eye sees, but you can see for yourself what he's indicating if you replay the videos.
WHAT END IS UP?
Nature isn't nature any more. Looks like our air force predictions of "controlling the weather" in 2025 has been a great success. To bad this "force multiplier" that they spoke of is really wild and is being used in the globalist goal of reducing and controlling or population. As it now looks like they're really going gangbusters at this time and pulling out all the stops, this may be the dreaded time that Dane wigington and others have warned against when it's too late to stop the decades long destruction of geoengineering. I pray that I'm wrong, but I know that if people don't wake up soon, nothing will matter. Thanks for all your diligent effort in your attempted awakening.