JEFFEREY JAXEN

OCT 09, 2024

Shortly after Hurricane Milton appeared on everyone’s radar, it began to rapidly change and morph into a monster storm. On September 26, 2024 Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm at Dekle Beach in Taylor County as the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area.

Nine days later, another storm appears in Helene’s wake. Hurricane Milton was spotted as a tropical depression and rapidly changed from a mild weather event into a rare Gulf monster outperforming models and making its way once again towards Florida.

FOX 35 Orlando meteorologist Noah Bergren’s analysis painted stark picture:

“This is nothing short of astronomical. I am at a loss for words to meteorologically describe you the storms small eye and intensity. 897mb pressure with 180 MPH max sustained winds and gusts 200+ MPH. This is now the 4th strongest hurricane ever recorded by pressure on this side of the world…This hurricane is nearing the mathematical limit of what Earth's atmosphere over this ocean water can produce.”

Florida meteorologist Jason Dunning wrote, “Milton is taking a pretty rare track. For some perspective, only two hurricanes in recorded history have moved from the southwestern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida's Gulf Coast (1888 and1859). Both were in October.”

Its strength has led to calls for a new designation of a ‘category 6’ to be made specially for Milton’s behavior. Yet, at the time of this writing, the ebb and flow of Milton’s behavior has let to now-downgraded category 4 designation.

Milton’s rare behavior preceded by Helene’s upward turn of destruction into the interior of the Southern United States have many speculating if weather modification was involved.

Corporate media, in true knee-jerk fashion, raced to call anyone suggesting such technology exists a ‘conspiracy theorist.’

‘Control the path and power of hurricanes like Milton? Forget it, scientists say’ writes AP.

Reuters writes, ‘US officials struggle to quash Hurricane Helene conspiracy theories’

What’s not found in any of corporate media’s reporting is the actual evidence of weather modification going back nearly 80 years.

Project Cirrus was the first attempt to modify a hurricane in October of 1947. It was a collaboration of the General Electric Corporation, the US Army Signal Corps, the Office of Naval Research, and the US Air Force where a B-17 flew alongside the hurricane and dropped crushed dry ice into the clouds.

The hurricane then changed direction and made landfall near Savannah, Georgia. The public at the time, including Nobel laureate Irving Langmuir, pointed to Project Cirrus as the cause and lawsuits were pushed to no end. Project Cirrus was canceled shortly after.

After a long pause on weather modification efforts due to negative public perception, the military began again in 1961. At that time the National Hurricane Research Project along with Navy aircraft dropped silver iodide into Hurricane Esther. The results were deemed a success within the military yet other accounts refuted those announcements. Nevertheless, the results sparked the initiation of a greater Project Stormfury in 1962 which ran until 1971.

The work and theories of Project Stormfury were folded into military operations during the Vietnam war. Ben Livingston seeded clouds and dramatically increased rainfall during two theaters of war creating muddy roads slowing down the Vietnamese and Korean troops.

Project Popeye was the name given to the secret, $26.1M weather modification operation in which 2,602 flights were flown in North Vietnam and Laos using ‘improved cloud seeding techniques’ applied on a sustained basis, in a non-publicized effort to induce continued rainfall through the months of the normal dry season. The project during the Vietnam war lasted seven years.

In March of 1974, Lieutenant Colonel Ed Soyster was brought in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to explain the program.

An analysis at the time from the info given in his testimony published in Science by American Association for the Advancement of Science claimed, “The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is alleged to have started Vietnam cloud-seeding with a rainmaking project over Saigon in 1963.”

“The program was to increase rainfall sufficiently in carefully selected target areas to further soften the road surfaces, cause landslides along roadways, and to wash out river crossings.”

“During the recent Senate briefing, Soyster explained that the program of cloud-seeding began in March 1967- a date shortly after the Pentagon Papers states that the Joint Chiefs of Staff request went to the President. It appears then, that some approval at the Presidential level ordered the program in February or March 1967.”

Project Stormfury disbanded in the early 1980s after a National Academy of Sciences panel concluded that a better understanding of hurricanes was needed before continuing the research writes WAPO.

The early, hands-on, brick and mortar methods of weather modification done by intergovernmental and military efforts using physical means of planes and various chemical compounds quickly gave way to newer, less publicly understood technologies.

In 1976, the United Nations approved a resolution to “…not to engage in military or any other hostile use of environmental modification techniques having widespread, long-lasting or severe effects as the means of destruction, damage or injury to another State party.”

The idea that global weather is primarily an electrical system at its core was the basis for new technologies moving into the 1980s and 1990s.

On the back of previous decades of theoretical work and research, 1993 say the creation of the $290 million High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) project in Alaska as part of the larger work of the military’s Strategic Defense Initiative (Star Wars) technologies, a program highlighted by the Reagan Administration.

A super-powerful array of antennae were now the largest ionospheric heater in the world.

The U.S. Navy and Air Force payed a contractor, Arco Power Technologies Inc., to produce HAARP. Previously, in 1985 Bernard Eastlund working for Arco, filed the first of three patents held by the company.

Patent #4,686,605, "Method and Apparatus for Altering a Region in the Earth's Atmosphere, Ionosphere, and/or Magnetosphere”

The book ANGELS DON‘T PLAY THIS HAARP Advances in Tesla Technology writes that Arco’s patent, “matches closely the HAARP proposal dealing with transmitting extremely large amounts of radio-frequency energy into the ionosphere. It is evident that HAARP will at least test, if not fully implement, the patent capabilities.

Patent #4,686,605 claims it has the following uses: cause...total disruption of communications over a very large portion of the Earth...disrupting not only land-based communications, but also airborne communications and sea communications (both surface and subsurface)... missile or aircraft destruction, deflection or confusion... weather modification... by altering solar absorption... ozone, nitrogen etc. concentrations could be artificially increased…”

In 2015 the Air Force ended the program and turned HAARP over to the University of Alaska Fairbanks until a new $9.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation enabled the university to maintain the HAARP facility and expand operations.

As a breakaway civilization of tech expansion in several areas of research appears to be occurring, the now archaic, front-facing public narrative was continued.

In 2016, former CIA director John Brennan revealed a plan to “fight climate change” using “an array of technologies, often referred to collectedly as geoengineering.” After revealing ‘an array of technologies,’ Brennan then pivots and narrows the public’s attention to nearly 90 year-old stratospheric aerosol injection methods. What about the other technologies? No word of them?

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is funding research into different climate interventions, including something called marine cloud brightening which Bill Gates is separately working on.

Brightening clouds by spraying massive amounts of aerosols into time is one of several ideas to push solar energy back into space — sometimes called solar radiation modification, solar geoengineering, or climate intervention writes the New York Times.

Many experts believe such proposals could change climatic patterns in unpredictable ways with unpredictable consequences as could be said about any effort to manipulate climate or weather patterns.

The evidence in the public domain suggests that it would be difficult to steer hurricanes the size of Milton. Energy released from hurricane of size are estimated to be in the hundreds of megaton hydrogen bombs per day.

Yet, evidence is in the public domain to explain the concept of creating the conditions and possible magnification of weather phenomenons. Evidence of weather-manipulative fingerprints on Milton or any other modern weather event is hard to prove, yet the corporate media’s insistence of rapid denial of all efforts of weather manipulation despite decades of irrefutable evidence in the face of open questions bears further investigation.

The real story unfolding is the lack of assistance to the Hurricane survivors of Helene and FEMA’s failed efforts to fully engage the communities in need including the agency’s admission that they lack the funds to do so – despite a DHS inspector finding billions within the agency’s budget waiting to be used