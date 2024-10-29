“DSS is threatening to take away children from parents in Western North Carolina because they're homeless”
“Red Cross, the one that people donated millions of dollars to, has decided there's no longer a need for them in Western North Carolina and has started closing down their shelter with almost zero notice.”
“Basically telling them to figure it out themselves and then having DSS come in and say, well if you can't figure it out I'm gonna take your kid because you're homeless.
You've got to be freaking kidding me.” “You have people over here trying to donate campers and tiny homes, but the county wants to fight people about having permits to put tiny homes down.”
You do not hate the Kamala Harris Administration enough
This is absolutely horrifying. These poor people have been through more than enough horror and now they are about to lose their children - which more than likely will be trafficked for sex/adrenachrome, just as they were in Hawaii where 500 children are still missing. They have NO right to steal people's children. If I were a parent in this situation, I'd sue them for kidnapping my kids.
We all need to listen to the people of western North Carolina who are impacted by the hurricane and stay abreast of new developments like this so hopefully we can garner public outcry against this evil. Everything here seems orchestrated from the severity of the hurricane itself to the poor response of the government, Red Cross, FEMA. The Biden Administration signed a 90 million dollar contract with Albemarle to start mining at King’s Mountain.