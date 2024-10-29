“DSS is threatening to take away children from parents in Western North Carolina because they're homeless”

“Red Cross, the one that people donated millions of dollars to, has decided there's no longer a need for them in Western North Carolina and has started closing down their shelter with almost zero notice.”

“Basically telling them to figure it out themselves and then having DSS come in and say, well if you can't figure it out I'm gonna take your kid because you're homeless.

You've got to be freaking kidding me.” “You have people over here trying to donate campers and tiny homes, but the county wants to fight people about having permits to put tiny homes down.”

You do not hate the Kamala Harris Administration enough