Hurricane Helene was a weather-modified storm used to displace people in western NC so elites can run a land grab on one of the biggest lithium deposits in the country. -Stew Peters

Chimney Rock, NC is essentially GONE. It looks post-apocalyptic. And the mainstream media and White House are practically ignoring it!

The National Guard nowhere to be seen

Watch HERE

Hurricane Helene Engineered Surface Cooldown Zone

By Dane Wigington

GeoEngineeringWatch.org



Not hard to spot the engineered surface cooldown zone, chemical ice nucleation cloud seeding of storm moisture (from Hurricane Helene, part of the plan) is core to the equation.

In the rest of the US, record shattering high temperatures are relentless (day and night). My region (in a formerly lush forest of Northern California) is scheduled to start October with temperatures well over 100 degrees (after the hottest summer ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere). So much is dying here, every single day more flashed out dead trees can be spotted.

Much worse is coming, exposing and halting climate intervention / weather warfare operations is the great imperative. In addition to all that I just outlined, there is the highly toxic nanoparticle fallout to ponder, which we inhale with every breath we take.

PS - GeoEngineering Watch has captured extremely compelling footage of the frequency transmission manipulation of Hurricane Helene, we will post this asap.

There is more

Meanwhile, there has been a chemical fire in Georgia

⚠️Residents in Conyers, Ga., told to shelter in place following chemical plant fire