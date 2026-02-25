Budapest has ordered units to guard critical infrastructure sites in areas bordering Ukraine amid the Druzhba oil pipeline standoff

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has ordered military units and additional police to guard energy infrastructure sites in his country’s east, citing the threat of potential Ukrainian attacks.

Orban announced the deployment on Wednesday amid the continuing standoff between Budapest and Kiev over the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, which until recently carried Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia via Ukraine.

The pipeline went offline in late January, with Kiev claiming it was damaged in Russian strikes, which Moscow has denied. Both Hungary and Slovakia have accused Ukraine of deliberately withholding supplies for political reasons, threatening retaliation.

Announcing the move, Orban cited intelligence obtained by the country’s security services about the potential attacks and stressed that Hungary “cannot be blackmailed” by Kiev.

“I have ordered reinforced protection of critical infrastructure, troop deployment where necessary, increased police presence, and a drone ban in Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg county,” the prime minister wrote on X, referring to the Hungarian region bordering Ukraine.

Orban’s political director, Balazs Orban, claimed that information available to the country’s authorities indicated that Kiev has been “preparing further actions aimed at disrupting the operation of Hungary’s energy system.”

The deployment comes after Budapest vetoed the latest EU package of sanctions against Russia, as well as a €90 billion ($106 billion) emergency loan for Ukraine. The loan was agreed upon late last year, after Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic opted out of contributing to it financially.

The veto has been condemned by the EU leadership, which accused Orban of bailing on his promise to support the loan scheme and undermining the “credibility of decisions taken collectively.”

“Any breach of this commitment constitutes a violation of the principle of sincere cooperation,” European Council President Antonio Costa told Orban in a letter.

The Hungarian prime minister shot back at Costa on Wednesday, stating he will not support any pro-Ukrainian moves until Kiev returns “to normality.”

“We take a decision financially favorable to Ukraine that I personally disapprove, then Ukraine creates an energy emergency situation in Hungary, and you ask me to pretend that nothing happened,” Orban told the EU Council chief in a letter.

Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign has reportedly once again struck at the heart of Russia’s energy artery, igniting a fire at a key Transneft oil pumping station in the republic of Tatarstan early Monday.

Regional officials confirmed the incident after local media and Telegram channels first reported explosions near the strategic facility, with authorities announcing: “as a result of falling drone debris, a local fire broke out in an industrial zone.”

No casualties resulted from the blasts which took place around 4am at the Kaleykino pumping station. A fire ensued after eyewitnesses reported hearing some seven explosions.

Ukrainian media has cited a source who described, “Tonight, long-range SBU drones caused a ‘bavovna’ (explosion) at the main oil pumping station ‘Kaleykino’ near Almetyevsk in Tatarstan. It receives oil from Western Siberia and the Volga region and mixes it before sending it for export. The station is a key hub for supplying raw materials to the ‘Druzhba’ oil pipeline.”

The Moscow Times also notes:

Kaleykino serves as a critical receiving and mixing terminal that aggregates crude oil flows from several Russian regions and facilitates the transport of nearly 30% of the country’s crude oil toward major export routes like the Druzhba pipeline.

Druzhba has been featured heavily in the news of late, given oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia via Druzhba were halted after a Jan. 27 airstrike on equipment in western Ukraine.

Ukraine blamed the attack on Moscow, while Hungary is blaming Kiev for deliberately not repairing the pipeline because it doesn’t want it to supply Budapest, or Slovakia, with Russian oil. A political firestorm has ensued ever since.

The controversy has led the Orban government to on Monday block the EU’s proposed €90 billion loan package for Ukraine and also it vetoed the 20th round of anti-Moscow sanctions.

Interesting timing, to say the least...

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been very open about its cross-border aims regarding attacks on Russian energy, with a Ukrainian SBU official boasting as follows:

“The SBU is systematically working to cut down on the extraction and transportation of Russian oil. Our special operations are methodically reducing the filling of the Russian budget with petrodollars, which finance the war against Ukraine. This work will continue to exhaust and gradually bleed the Russian economy.”

At the same time, Hungary and Slovakia’s stances as disrupters of EU policy have been a big ‘win’ for Moscow