Comment:

I visited China last Christmas. I was also struck by how few people we saw. We traveled by high speed rail to a city in Guangzhou. There were empty seats on the train. The sparkling massive train station did not have heaps of people. Traffic was light. We saw hardly any other guests at the hotel, the mall was mostly empty. The restaurant we ate at was full. I looked out to the street outside the hotel and saw noone walking, Noone at all. Quite freaky. I studied in China in the 1990s and everywhere I looked were crowds. Precovid Shanghai was crowded

From today

Could the Chinese government be hiding the deaths of hundreds of millions of people?

In this video, Dr. Andrew Kaufman talks about the recent findings of resarchers that challenge the official narrative and raise deep questions about global population data, especially in the wake of Covid. What if the numbers don’t just not add up… what if they’ve been fabricated?

This conversation doesn’t stop there. In our full interview with Dr. Kaufman, we dive deeper into the lies of mainstream medicine, the manipulation of health data, and what it really means to reclaim sovereignty over your body and mind. ✅Watch the full Kaufman interview here: https://rumble.com/v6rw3nh-viruses-va..

On the face of things, this seems outrageous but there is material (both anecdotal and research comparing statistics

Some shocking videos for you to watch.

It seems that, all of a sudden, a large number of Chinese people have noticed the same phenomenon—there’s no one on the streets!

Shopping malls are empty, subways have no passengers, big cities feel deserted, small towns appear vacant, and even rural areas seem devoid of people.

Everyone is asking the same question: Where have all the Chinese people gone?

Could there be undeniable facts or factors behind these videos?

https://x.com/jenniferzeng97/status/1907200429751988539

This is what Grok reported.

The AI rejects the idea of a cover-up , but puts the whole thing down to “bureaucratic issues”

Researchers have identified discrepancies in China's mortality datasets, particularly concerning excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could have significant repercussions for understanding the true impact of the virus. Several studies and reports highlight inconsistencies between official Chinese data and alternative estimates, often due to underreporting or methodological differences. Below is a summary of key findings:

Discrepancies in Official Data vs. Excess Mortality Estimates: Researchers have noted that China's official COVID-19 death tolls are significantly lower than excess mortality estimates derived from alternative data sources. For instance, a study from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center estimated 1.87 million excess deaths among people aged 30 and older in China from December 2022 to January 2023, following the end of the zero-COVID policy. This figure starkly contrasts with Beijing’s official reports, which experts argue underplay the impact of the Omicron wave.

Another study published in Scientific Reports used a mourning and funeral index based on Baidu search data (e.g., searches for “cremation,” “obituary”) to infer 712,000 excess deaths during the same period (December 2022–February 2023). This approach suggests a sharp surge in mortality post-zero-COVID, contradicting official claims of minimal deaths. Data Sources and Methodological Challenges: Official Chinese mortality data, often sourced from the China CDC’s Disease Surveillance Point (DSP) system or national bureaus of statistics, are criticized for incomplete reporting, especially outside urban centers like Wuhan. For example, a 2021 study in The BMJ found a 56% higher mortality rate in Wuhan during January–March 2020 compared to predicted rates, driven largely by pneumonia-related deaths. However, data from other regions showed inconsistencies, with some areas reporting lower-than-expected mortality, raising questions about data reliability.

Alternative datasets, such as university obituaries or online search trends, have been used to bypass official reporting limitations. The Fred Hutchinson study leveraged obituaries from three Chinese universities and Baidu search data, revealing significant excess deaths not captured in official statistics. However, these methods are not without flaws, as they may overrepresent urban or educated populations. Repercussions for Excess Death Estimates: The mismatch between official and alternative datasets has led to widely varying estimates of excess deaths, complicating global comparisons. For instance, a medRxiv study estimated over 4 million excess deaths in China by the end of 2022, with significant regional disparities (e.g., rates ranging from negative in some eastern provinces to over 30% in inland provinces). These discrepancies suggest that official data may obscure the true scale of the pandemic’s impact, affecting policy evaluations and preparedness for future crises.

The Nature article and WHO estimates indicate global excess deaths are likely double or quadruple official COVID-19 death counts, with China’s underreporting contributing to this gap. This has implications for public health policy, as inaccurate data hinders understanding of the virus’s spread and mortality burden. Criticism of Data Transparency: Experts, including virologist Jin Dong-yan from the University of Hong Kong, have called for greater transparency in China’s data reporting, noting that official figures often exclude deaths outside hospitals or those not directly attributed to COVID-19. This narrow definition of COVID mortality, coupled with limited real-time data, fuels discrepancies.

Reports from Forbes and The Economist suggest China’s official COVID death toll could be understated by up to 17,000%, with estimates ranging from 390,000 to 1.7 million deaths based on excess mortality models. These analyses point to systemic issues in data collection, such as delays, revisions, and incomplete reporting, particularly after the initial Wuhan outbreak. Implications and Ongoing Research: The inconsistencies have spurred researchers to develop novel methods, such as using online search data or household surveys, to estimate excess deaths. A study in PMC surveyed 8,004 adults across China, finding a sharp increase in deaths among the elderly during the 2022–2023 Omicron wave, suggesting global excess death estimates may need upward adjustment if China’s data is corroborated.

These discrepancies also raise questions about regional inequalities and the effectiveness of China’s zero-COVID policy. For example, the medRxiv study highlighted how socio-economic disparities across provinces may have influenced mortality rates, with inland regions showing higher excess deaths

Article from April

By Alex Wu

April 15, 2025

Chinese residents across the country continue to reveal on social media and to The Epoch Times that amid ongoing respiratory infections and overcrowding at local hospitals and crematoriums, China’s villages, towns, and even streets in the big cities are looking eerily empty.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in China’s Wuhan, a wave of mass respiratory infections has appeared across China almost every year. Because of the regime’s record of publishing unreliable data, including its underreporting of COVID-19 infections in early 2020, analysts and the public often rely on anecdotal stories and evidence.

Mr. Chen, a truck driver in Fujian Province in southeast China who only gave his last name for safety reasons, told The Epoch Times that in the past two years, many people he knows have died. He said he has heard from many of his acquaintances that the situation is similar all over the country.

Early in the pandemic, the nation’s funeral homes were operating at full capacity but unable to keep up with demand. The authorities then expanded and renovated the nation’s funeral homes, and the speed of cremating corpses increased after the renovation, Chen said.

He said that two or three years ago, there were too many bodies waiting for cremation and not enough furnaces to cremate them. “At that time, when sending off relatives, you had to queue for several days, or even half a month to a month.”

In the last few years, Chen said, the number of deaths seen in China remains concerning. Now, many of his relatives and friends have passed away.

He compared it with the past. “Only one friend died in ten to twenty years,” he said. “In recent years, I have seen funerals happening everyday. I often drive outside and [always] see hearses.”

Regarding the claim by China’s ruling communist party (CCP) that China has a population of 1.4 billion, Chen said that the official data is not credible.

Mr. Li, a villager in Zhoukou of Henan Province in north China who only gave his last name for safety reasons, told The Epoch Times that in recent days, local hospitals have all been overcrowded with patients and that many people have died from conditions like pneumonia, heart attack, and ischemic stroke.

Most of the deceased were otherwise healthy-appearing individuals in their thirties or forties, he said.

He said that in recent years, local villages with populations of around 500 to 600 people have reported many deaths. Some people died before they could be sent to the hospital, he said of their condition.

“Poor people are like ants, they die and are buried quietly. Their families cannot afford the cremation. This kind of situation is too common nowadays,” he said.

Ms. Tan, a resident of Tonghua in Jilin Province in northeast China who only gave her last name for safety reasons, told The Epoch Times that her daughter brought her child, who was sick, to the hospital for treatment in recent days and found that the local hospital was overcrowded with patients, and has been so for the last few weeks. She also said her friend who attended a relative’s funeral in early April told her that crematoriums remain overcrowded.

Tan said that many people died in recent months in her sister’s neighborhood, including people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s.

One U.S.-based China observer said that many indicators are pointing to a severe decline in China’s population, and that the CCP has severely underreported the deadliness of COVID-19 and the related draconian lockdowns and mandates in its official reports.

In a growing number of videos on Chinese-language social media, people across China are asking, “Where have all the people gone?”

What Is China’s Real Population?

A large number of videos shot by Chinese residents have emerged on social media in recent months showing many abandoned towns and villages across the country and empty streets in the big cities, with people questioning China’s real population in 2025.

The anecdotal descriptions coming out of China, and the authorities’ continued actions to obfuscate global calls for transparency on China’s COVID-19 pandemic data, “illustrate a problem,” the observer Dr. Tang Jingyuan, who is also a physician, told The Epoch Times on April 11.

“That is, China’s overall population has experienced a huge cliff-like plunge within just a few short years—only this can fully and reasonably explain people’s observations,” he said.

A mourner carries the cremated remains of a loved one as he and others wear traditional white funeral clothing, during a funeral in Shanghai, China, on Jan. 14, 2023. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Since the first significant wave of COVID-19 in 2020, SARS-CoV-2 “has continued to this day in China and has never weakened,” Tang said.

During the CCP’s “zero-COVID” lockdowns from 2020 to the end of 2022, Tang said the number of people who died from the epidemic in China was already very huge.

Then, he believes an unknown millions more have died since the lockdowns were lifted. Some international organizations have reported conservative estimates of 1.4 million deaths just between December 2022 and February 2023, when the zero-COVID restrictions were lifted, estimating around 65 million new infections weekly.

China’s official total COVID-19 death toll in February 2023 stood at 83,150. For the same period, India reported a confirmed death toll that was magnitudes higher, at 531,794, with the government warning it believes there were many more deaths that went unreported due to undertesting in its 1.4 billion population—similar to China’s population claims at the time.

For the same period, the United States, with its well-tested population of 343.48 million, reported 1.1 million confirmed deaths—the most of any nation.

In 2025, China’s data shared with the World Health Organization put its official death toll at 122,398. India’s confirmed death toll is 533,662, and the United States has confirmed 1.22 million deaths.

The World Health Organization estimates that China’s total COVID-19 deaths could be between 472,110 and 7.46 million, and India’s at between 2.82 million to 11.79 million.

Since early 2020, Tang said, “We can see that every year, there is a very fierce peak of the epidemic across the entire mainland China,” which is a very unique phenomenon that does not seem as severe in any other country, he noted. “But the CCP has used other methods to cover it up, such as saying that it’s a pneumonia epidemic or some other virus.”

Every wave of such an outbreak has caused a large number of deaths in China, Tang believes. “The Chinese Communist government is covering up the number of deaths.”

The CCP delayed the release of its 2020 census data, sparking suspicion from observers that China’s population had plunged from COVID-19. Eventually, the CCP released the data, claiming that China still had 1.4 billion people, which the Chinese people have been questioning.

Some noted in recent videos that when China reported having 1.2 billion people in the early 2010s, both China’s villages and cities were much more crowded, packed with people as far as the eye can see. However, this isn’t the case now with the CCP’s claims of a 1.4 billion population.

As for why China’s fast-shrinking population is only now catching the Chinese people’s attention, Tang said, “There’s a delayed effect to the large-scale disappearance of the population. It takes some time for many signs of it to show up.” He added that China’s ailing centrally planned economy is another reason.

A few years ago, even during the epidemic, China’s economy had not yet encountered a major crisis, he noted.

“There were still a lot of people from all over the country who rushed to these first- and second-tier cities to work. Even if there were large-scale deaths in these cities, they were quickly filled by a lot of new migrant workers. So it created an illusion that there are still a lot of people in those cities,” he said.

After the Chinese economy declined due to structural problems and the trade war led by the United States, job opportunities in many first- and second-tier cities also decreased, and fewer migrant workers have come to the cities to fill the population gap, he said. “So it suddenly became apparent that the population dropped significantly.”

Luo Ya, Fang Xiao, and Xiong Bin contributed to this report.

From The Epoch Times

A recent discussion

Ghost cities, merged villages, collapsing businesses: Where did life go?

China doesn’t have 1.4 billion people.

The country is experiencing a sudden and severe population decline, which has devastated its economy.

This demographic collapse is visible to ordinary citizens, as empty streets, deserted shopping malls, and struggling businesses reveal the reality of a shrinking country.

The economic downturn is not just theoretical—businesses across industries are suffering from the disappearance of customers.

To address the growing problem of hollowed-out communities, Beijing has begun merging villages as a first step in restructuring rural areas.

1. Impact of population decline on business and real estate

2. The village merger program

3. Impact on consumer spending

Here are some older articles

April 30, 2023

Reports of a mass die-off in China

By KMG

Many with family and friends in China understand that the state of public health is very bad.

Private individuals in Beijing have stated that anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of people died in the city in a short period of time last winter.

In some cases, almost entire families have been wiped out. A Chinese-American said on Voice of America that he lost five relatives in eight days in China. Another report came from Bao Jian, the daughter of the well-known CCP secretary Bao Tong who passed away at the end of November 2022.

She said on January 13 that she had lost 17 close friends and relatives in the recent past, something that could not happen in a thousand years she meant. She claimed that hundreds of thousands of people had died in Beijing recently and received a response from another critic who said she was too conservative and that the death toll was over a million in Beijing alone.

Recently, the founder of Falun Gong, Master Li Hongzhi spoke about the real death toll in China. During the last three years when Covid-19 and related diseases have been ravaging, according to his assumption, 400 million Chinese have died in the epidemic.

It is predicted that another 100 million Chinese will die before the epidemic ends, which in any case means that a third of China's population will be wiped out. This may sound like pure fantasy based on the CCP's lies, but we try to keep a completely open mind. The first thing that strikes one is that if the truth even comes close to these numbers, it is the biggest news in world history.

At the same time, we see that the MSM has not acknowledged China's death toll. Back in 2021, it was said by China's Yu Fuxian, an internationally recognized demographer, that China's population had dropped to 1.28 billion in 2020 after the first shock wave of Covid-19 in 2019-2020. This figure suggests that China lost about 150 million inhabitants in the first year of the health disaster.

A hacker calling himself "Chinadan" obtained the personal data of 970 million Chinese people through a data breach at Alibaba cloud and tried to sell the data online in the summer of 2022. He offered 750,000 random identities to interested parties who could verify the authenticity of the data. The Wall Street Journal tested the authenticity of a number of statements and all of them were correct. "New evidence compiled by cybersecurity experts points to the database's authenticity," the Wall Street Journal said. Since the database basically contained the information of all ordinary (ie those who do not have a secret identity) Chinese, the database indicates that China's population was about one billion at that time (around June 2022).

Chinese Epoch Times has done a thorough investigation of Chinadan's database and also investigated China's population numbers from a number of different angles and with statistical calculations that seem very reasonable. Their conclusion is that the "China Dance" database is genuine and that China's population was indeed around one billion around June 2022. Since then, many more people have died in China which would indicate that the population is well below one billion at present.

Another source is Guo Wengui, the Chinese billionaire and dissident in the United States who was recently arrested under mysterious circumstances by the FBI. It is said that the CCP controlled the FBI to arrest him and it doesn´t seem like a farfetched conclusion given all that he said about the CCP and its leaders. Indeed, he claimed last fall that China's population at the time was just under a billion, according to his intelligence sources. Normally, Wengui makes spectacular statements and quite often they come true after a few years. Wengui also claimed that 29 million Chinese died in the latest epidemic around the turn of the year.

If the death toll is even close to what is indicated by these sources, the Chinese have just suffered by far the greatest disaster in world history, which calls for reflection.

The question is, will the rest of the world survive this disaster in China unscathed? Basically all the governments of the world have cooperated with the CCP since its seizure of power in 1951 and although there have been occasional complaints about the CCP and their lack of human rights, nothing has been done in practice to oppose the CCP's economic and power political expansion throughout the world.

The focus has been on completely different things than criticizing the world's largest regime. Today we see a lot of focus on criticism of Putin while our governments continue mass manufacturing in China which is Russia's economic backbone.

After all, the CCP is on the ropes because they have Chinese and much of the international public opinion against them. They need a war (Taiwan?) and they need to divert attention from their huge problems in the country. When will the truth be revealed about China? Time gives all the answers and I believe the best we can do at this point is to have an open mind and try to do well in our personal lives.

Related-

Various statistical perspectives on China's population around June 2022:

https://www.epochtimes.com/gb/23/2/4/n13922184.htm

https://www.epochtimes.com/gb/23/2/4/n13922711.htm



About "China Dan" and the exposed database from China:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/vast-cache-of-chinese-police-files-offered-for-sale-in-alleged-hack-11656940488

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/07/05/china/china-billion-people-data-leak-intl-hnk/index.html

https://techcrunch.com/2022/07/07/china-leak-police-database/?

The imprisoned Guo Wengui's video channel on Gettr:

https://gettr.com/user/miles

Voice of America - he lost 5 relatives in 8 days in China:

https://www.voanews.com/a/as-covid-rips-across-china-one-family-counts-5-dead-/6916118.html

By Marina Zhang

1/21/2023

An expert has dubbed China’s COVID management as a “crisis of a scale unseen since Mao” in regard to its death toll.

In an opinion piece published on Jan. 5, sinologist and military adviser Ben Lowsen warned that Chinese citizens potentially face the country’s largest mass-death event since the Great Chinese Famine of 1959–1961.

Chinese officials revealed on Jan. 14 that there have been 59,938 COVID-related deaths from Dec. 9, 2022, to Jan. 12, 2023. Yet health experts including virologist Dr. Xiaoxu Sean Lin and Stanford Senior Fellow Dr. Scott Atlas are concerned that the numbers may still be underreported.

While this increase seems more reasonable than the 37 deaths previously reported during that timeframe, Lin expressed that a death toll of roughly 60,000 does not justify the reports of inundated morgues.

Drop in Population

China’s recent announcement about its population decline for the year 2022 has also sparked speculation that the country has been faring a lot worse than it’s let on.

China’s 2022 decline of roughly 850,000 people to a total of 1.41 billion, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics, is the first drop officially reported by China since 1961—the last year of the country’s great famine.

Official recognition of the declining population in 2022 is an “extremely important historical inflection point,” Fuxian Yi, a researcher from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and a longtime critic of China’s single-child policy, wrote on Twitter.

Other evidence of higher death tolls comes from Tongjiang County in Sichuan Province. The county’s official reports showed that by the end of 2019, there were over 670,000 residents, but at the end of November 2020, this number fell to just over 520,000.

Within 11 months, the resident population fell by more than 148,000, which is over 20 percent of the residents. The population decline is unlikely to be caused by migration, considering Tongjiang County provides a major labor force for Sichuan Province and is marked by many employment opportunities. Since the discovery of these numbers, Tongjiang County’s official webpage reporting these data has been inaccessible.

Tongjiang’s neighboring Nanjiang and Pingchang Counties have similarly reported a precipitous population decline in 2020.

Unreasonable Fatality Rate

Health experts and political analysts alike have expressed skepticism of China’s official death tolls.

With estimates of 900 million people infected in China, this would mean that the infection fatality rate for COVID-19 in China is less than 0.0067 percent. But such a case fatality rate would be significantly lower than any of those belonging to first-world countries that lead in health care resources and technology.

China reports that the dominant COVID variant is Omicron, which is associated with a lower case fatality rate of about 0.3–0.4 percent in the United States. However, researchers are uncertain if Omicron’s reduced severity is attributed to people’s immunity to the virus, or because the variant causes less pathology.

Hong Kong, which has a better health care distribution compared to mainland China, reported an overall death toll (pdf) of around 0.1 percent during the Omicron wave.

Political analyst Tang Jingyuan and former physician in China expressed disbelief at the calculated infection fatality rate. Atlas, a COVID-19 adviser during the Trump administration, expressed similar skepticism.

“We cannot trust the numbers coming out of China. They didn’t make sense in the beginning,” Atlas said of China’s COVID data in a recent interview with NTD, a sister media outlet of The Epoch Times.

He pointed to the rapid outbreaks reported in China’s leading cities and immediate rural areas, remarking that the speed of the infections may indicate that the viral load in China is many folds higher than outbreaks seen outside of China. Lin compared the country’s recent outbreak to a tsunami or sandstorm.

“The [progression] to severe symptoms can be very different when the body is attacked by [a] large volume of [the] virus,” he said. If the viral load is small, severe symptoms may present in a few days, but “if you’re really overloaded, the whole process will speed up.”

Overwhelmed Morgues

Reports of crematoriums inundated with corpses suggest that the actual situation in China may be a lot more severe than we’ve been led to believe.

Tang told NTD, the sister media of The Epoch Times, that with less than 60,000 deaths in a month, the number of funeral homes in Beijing alone would be enough to manage the bodies.

There are 94 furnaces in Beijing, and if all of these furnaces increased operating hours to 24/7, it would take less than 27 days to cremate all these bodies.

Story continues below advertisement

However, that has not been the case. Hebei, a province near Beijing, has also had several of its funeral homes increase their hours to 24 hours operating time, indicating that the real body count is much higher.

A worker at Baoxing funeral home in Shanghai told The Epoch Times in December 2022 that they were burning 400 to 500 bodies a day, up from the maximum of 90 before the pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The facility hosts 19 cremation furnaces, according to 2017 reports, and is apparently Beijing’s only place for specialty cremation, containing wider, longer, and taller furnaces for tall or obese corpses.

From Dec. 8, 2022, to Jan. 12, 2023, Babaoshan’s business volume was almost seven times its average preopening volume.

Looking at many reports of 24-hour operating crematoriums, Lin figured that if all of China’s reported cremation furnaces were now running 24/7, that would amount to around 6 million deaths between Dec. 8, 2022, to Jan. 12.

But that figure is likely only about half of all deaths, as cremation only made up less than 60 percent of Chinese people’s funeral procedures in 2021. The death toll could have reached 10 million by now, Lin said.

Since early January, NTD has found at least 37 crematoriums that have put forward bidding documents for furnace construction on government websites.

Perhaps the most telling example of cremation demands is what happened with Shantou Funeral Management Station Funeral Home in Guangdong Province. According to what NTD uncovered, the center needed to make an urgent purchase of two furnaces. Construction was to begin within three business days and the furnaces had to be installed within 10 days of payment.

History Repeated

Even prior to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, data from official sources suggested suppression of real death tolls, or conflicting reports.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control reported 3,869 COVID deaths in Wuhan over the entirety of 2020, with a third of the deaths added on April 17 of that year. Prior to the update, the city reported around 2,500 deaths.

Yet a Chinese report published in the British Medical Journal contradicted China’s official reports, showing that between January and March 2020, there were 5,954 excess deaths in Wuhan, with COVID-related pneumonia accounting for 3,653 cases.

The study’s authors were affiliated with China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and therefore had access to all-cause mortality data from the country’s national surveillance system.

However, researchers from The Economist suspected that the total excess deaths and COVID-related deaths were even higher.

These researchers assumed that the other untracked areas in Wuhan would experience similar rates of excess mortality, and modeled the data to be around 13,400 or more.

During the two years of the Great Chinese Famine, an estimated 15 to 55 million people died. After 1960, the Chinese Communist Party stopped publishing any statistical data that might indicate economical performance. Data publication did increase, though, beginning in 1979.

Lowsen noted how the Chinese regime also withheld the death tolls during the famine, and that we are now seeing an “ominous” repeat, with the regime “essentially [giving] up on providing COVID-19 statistics.”

BY NOAH CARL

11 SEPTEMBER 2023

Evidence suggests that China managed to contain Covid for almost three years following the initial outbreak in Wuhan – through a combination of strict border closures and brutal lockdowns. Yet in December of 2022, the country finally abandoned its contentious zero-Covid policy, leading to a surge of cases.

How many people died in this post-zero-Covid outbreak? Because the Chinese government doesn’t publish accurate or timely data on Covid deaths, it was very difficult to know. And the official figure of 60,000 always seemed implausibly low.

Thanks to a new paper by Hong Xiao and colleagues, we now have a decent estimate: 1.87 million among people aged 30 and older (who of course account for the vast majority of deaths). That’s about 32 times greater than the official count.

How did the researchers arrive at this figure? Their method was quite clever. Xiao and colleagues began by tracking the number of obituaries for three major universities: Peking University and Tsinghua University in Beijing, and Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin. (The New York Times also used obituaries to show there was a spike in deaths around the time China abandoned zero-Covid.)

Here’s the clever part. The researchers correlated changes in the number of obituaries with changes in the number of Baidu searches for the terms ‘burial’, ‘cremation’, ‘crematorium’ and ‘funeral parlour’ in the corresponding regions. (Baidu is China’s equivalent to Google). They found that the relationship was extremely strong: obituaries and mortality-related searches shot up at precisely the same time.

Changes in Baidu searchers for mortality-related terms are highly correlated with changes in number of obituaries.

This allowed them to work out by how much mortality rises when mortality-related search terms increase by a given amount. For example, the number of obituaries for the two Beijing universities rose by 400% in December of 2022, while mortality-related search terms in that region approximately doubled (an increase of 100%).

Since they had Baidu search data for every region of China, they were able to estimate the number of excess deaths in each region based on that region’s increase in mortality-related search terms. (Every region of China except Tibet saw a clear increase in mortality-related search terms in December of 2022.)

As noted above, their calculations yielded a figure of 1.87 million for the total number of excess deaths. This represents an increase of about 20% over the average number of deaths from 2015–2019, which means that China saw about the same level of excess mortality as France and Germany.

It seems that you can run from Covid but you can’t hide. Despite suppressing the virus for almost three years – going as far as locking people in their homes and forcing them into quarantine camps – China saw about the same level of excess mortality as major Western countries. The Chinese turned their entire society upside down fighting Covid, and in the end did no better than the Swedes.