A nationwide power outage hit Spain and Portugal on Monday, leaving millions without electricity. Reports indicate issues with the European electric grid. This is what we know.

Spain and Portugal experienced a widespread power outage on Monday, leaving millions without electricity in a snap blackout.

In Portugal, official sources told domestic media that the outage, which hit around late morning local time, was nationwide, while similar reports emerged from Spain.

Madrid's Barajas International Airport and Lisbon's Humberto Delgado were closed after being left without power, and telecommunications have also been affected, with residents across the two countries saying they have no access to mobile networks.

Meanwhile, other airports have come to a standstill throughout the Iberian Peninsula, and flights from Brussels and other European cities to Spain and Portugal have been cancelled, leaving hundreds stranded, Euronews has learned.

Numerous passengers have also been left stranded in the metro systems of the Spanish and Portuguese capitals, with trains stuck in tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reports. The blackout has affected hospitals, too, including Madrid's La Paz and multiple medical facilities in Portugal, with some being forced to cancel surgeries.

A Metro station in Madrid remains shut down during a blackout on Monday, 28 April 2025Euronews/Clea Skopeliti

A source at a hospital in Setúbal told Euronews that the facility has a backup generator capable of operating for 8-12 hours in the hospital's critical departments. However, there is currently no water supply. The hospital has still not received any information on when the power supply will be back or how to proceed, and it has also lost its internet access.

Citizens have been asked not to dial 112 unless in a genuine emergency to avoid overloading the lines.

The Spanish government has convened an emergency session at Moncloa and is monitoring the situation as it develops, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has visited the control centre of Red Electrica, the company that operates Spain's electric grid, according to our colleagues at Euronews Spain.

The European Commission issued a statement on Monday afternoon, saying it was "in contact with the national authorities of Spain and Portugal as well as (European electricity transmission system operators' network) ENTSO-E to understand the underlying cause and the impact of the situation."

"As per EU legislation in place ... there are protocols in place to restore the functioning of the system," the statement read.

"Following the massive blackout, we stand ready to support Spain and Portugal in putting their systems back on track," European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said in a post on X.

"Power is already back in some regions. Network operators and ENTSO-E (are) doing everything possible on the ground. Solidarity and unity are key for our Energy Union.”

'Nobody was expecting a thing like this'

Juan Muñoz, the owner of a butcher’s shop in the centre of Madrid, said the situation was uncertain for his products. Like everyone else, he had been caught off guard by the blackout: “I was very surprised, as I imagine everyone else was – nobody was expecting a thing like this.”

Muñoz said he had taken what action he could but was concerned about how long the outage would last. “We’ve taken all the meat and put it in the walk-in fridge, and have kept it shut to retain the temperature for as long as possible,” he said.

“We’ve no idea how long this will last. Listening to the radio, they say they don’t know. I’ve heard that in some areas, some power is starting to return. But we’ll see – if it’s a question of several hours, the chicken will be destroyed.”

Juan Muñoz in front of his shop that has been closed due to a blackout, in Madrid, 28 April 2025Euronews/Clea Skopeliti

Mariana Guzman, an employee at an ice-cream shop and cafe in the city centre, said the business would stand to lose dozens of vats of ice-cream if the power didn’t return within the next hour.

Standing over the counter, she told Euronews: “We’re just waiting to see what will happen because realistically, if it doesn’t return by then, we’ll have a big loss – they’ll start to melt and once that happens, it’s very dangerous to refreeze them. It’s already been more than an hour.”

“The street is closed and the businesses are concerned … [because] you could stand to lose a lot.”

Gradual restoration in the works

Residents of Andorra and parts of France bordering Spain were also reporting being hit by the blackout. Further outages have been reported as far as Belgium, according to the latest information.

The electricity service has since been restored in France after some areas suffered a partial outage, sources from the national grid manager RTE said, as quoted by the Spanish news agency Efe.

The sources added that RTE is exploring ways to relocate the electricity to help reconnect Spain. The Basque Country has also had its power restored, according to reports.

By Monday afternoon, Red Eléctrica stated that it had begun gradually restoring power in both the north and south of Spain. However, the process of getting everyone back on the grid might take between 6 and ten hours for technical reasons, it added.

According to Red Eléctrica, electricity consumption across Spain dropped by 50% at around 12:30 pm on Monday, indicating the widespread scale of what the company said was an "exceptional and completely extraordinary" blackout.

The cause is yet unclear. Endesa and Iberdrola, Spain's two major electricity providers, continue to investigate the incident.

Domestic media said in the immediate aftermath of the blackout that it might be related to issues with the European electric grid, which affected national grids in the Iberian Peninsula.

A fire in the south-west of France, on the Alaric mountain, which damaged a high-voltage power line between Perpignan and eastern Narbonne, has also been identified as a possible cause, Portugal's national electric company REN said.

Reports on a rare atmospheric phenomenon which have also been circulating have been denied by REN to private channel SIC.

Meanwhile, the Spanish National Intelligence Centre has not ruled out the possibility of a cyberattack, while the Portuguese government has also suggested the same.

However, "no evidence has yet been identified that points to a cyberattack" to justify the blackout, Portugal's National Cybersecurity Centre (CNCS) said in a statement on Monday.

"Such a widespread grid failure is extremely unusual and could be caused by a number of things: there could be a physical fault in the grid which brings down power, a coordinated cyber attack could be behind it, or a dramatic imbalance between demand and supply has tipped the grid system over the edge," Taco Engelaar, managing director at energy infrastructure experts Neara told Euronews.

"If it's a system fault, then the interconnectivity between different regional and national grids could be leading to the large footprint of outages we're seeing today," he added.

"The same goes for a cyber attack - lots of these systems are connected and share assets - taking down one could take down many."

What the media won’t tell you

The scene in a Portuguese supermarket this evening

There is still no electricity in much of Portugal and Spain, with hospitals and supermarkets running on diesel generators.

In Spain, Prime Minister Sanchez has declared a state of emergency.

NEW: Massive power blackout hits Spain and Portugal causing chaos as trains, traffic lights and card payments are down.

Most water and canned food is already sold out in our Portugal supermarket Portuguese are fast to scavenge as they should be if power doesn't come back soon

It all feels very COVID 2020 to everyone here The fact supermarkets are still up with generators is great work by the Portuguese

The mayor of Madrid is urging residents to keep all movements to an “absolute minimum.”

“I ask all residents of Madrid to keep their movements to an absolute minimum and, if at all possible, to remain where they are. We want to keep all roads clear,” José Luis Martínez-Almeida said.

Mobile phone networks are also down throughout the countries.

Meanwhile in Portugal

Queues to withdraw cash from The ATM following blackouts .

Cash is King.

This atmospheric phenomenon could have caused the voltage and frequency of some parts of the grid to fall out of sync, REN said.

But some analysts have suggested that the Spanish grid operator's reliance on renewable energy sources to supply the majority of the nation's electricity could have led to the blackout.

Traditional generators, like coal and hydroelectric plants or gas turbines, are connected directly to the grid via heavy spinning machines.

When turned on, these massive machines are in constant motion and the inertia created by their weight and momentum acts like a shock absorber, helping to insulate the grid against a sudden disturbance - for example, in the event of a transmission failure.

Solar and wind power do not provide the natural inertia generated by these so-called 'spinning machines', leaving the grid more vulnerable to disruptions and subsequent oscillations in the electrical frequency.

Renewable energy sources - predominantly solar and wind power - met the electricity demand for all of Spain for the first time ever on April 16, according to Red Electrica, which says it is leading an 'ecological transition' in Spain's energy sector.

A friend in Portugal sent me this alert she received before her cell phone battery died and now she is incommunicato.

Other explanations

