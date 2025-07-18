Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Kendra's avatar
Just Kendra
13h

Between A1PAC, Opus Dei, Tech Bro Lawnmower Man Nightmare, and Heritage Foundation...... *Heavy Sigh* Religion Leads To Misery......

Religion is Man Made Propaganda to control & soothe at the same time.....while justifying atrocities in the name of whomever's version of a Magic Man In The Sky suits their particular Brand. Let's face it, there was no White guy prophets back 3000+ years ago in the Middle East named Matthew, Mark, Luke, Or John.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture