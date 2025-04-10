Trump's decision to suspend tariffs came after Japan began selling off US government bonds en masse, causing the market to collapse, The New York Post reported, citing the CEO of a major financial institution.

"At first they thought it was China selling out. But it was our friendly country, Japan, that was selling bonds in huge quantities and thereby raising interest rates to dangerous levels. I was told that such instability clearly impressed Bessent (the US Treasury Secretary - Ed.)," the source is quoted in the article.

A sell-off in Japanese government bonds sent the U.S. debt market into a tailspin Tuesday night, with panic setting in as bond yields soared.

"The higher the interest rates, the higher the cost of servicing the national debt, the more difficult it is to finance social security, etc. After the suspension of duties, the bond market began to calm down," the publication writes.

