Could attacks on critical infrastructure become the spark that pushes Britain into a period of serious internal unrest? Why does Professor David Betz believe modern societies are far more vulnerable than most people realise? And what happens when essential systems that millions depend on suddenly stop working?



In this gripping interview, Professor David Betz joins Heretics to discuss one of the most overlooked risks facing modern Western societies: system disruption. As an expert in military strategy, insurgency, and unconventional warfare, Betz argues that contemporary nations have become increasingly dependent on complex networks that are both vital and potentially fragile.



According to Professor Betz, modern life relies on a vast web of interconnected systems including energy, communications, transport, food distribution, financial services, and digital infrastructure. While these systems have delivered unprecedented convenience and prosperity, they have also created new vulnerabilities that could have far-reaching consequences if disrupted.



Why does Betz believe infrastructure has become such a critical issue? What makes modern societies more vulnerable than previous generations? And why are governments increasingly concerned about resilience and continuity planning?



Throughout the conversation, Betz explores how social stability is connected to the reliable functioning of everyday systems. He discusses public trust, institutional legitimacy, crisis management, and the potential consequences when essential services fail during periods of political and social tension.



Could infrastructure failures amplify existing divisions within society? Why do periods of instability often emerge during moments of crisis? And what lessons can be learned from historical examples where governments struggled to maintain public confidence?



Whether you agree with Professor David Betz or not, this episode offers a fascinating insight into the strategic challenges facing modern Britain and the wider Western world. It explores questions surrounding national resilience, social cohesion, public trust, security, governance, and the risks associated with increasingly complex societies.



Professor Betz also explains why resilience matters more than ever in an age of technological dependence. Are governments prepared for major disruptions? How should societies respond to unexpected crises? And what role will emerging technologies play in both strengthening and challenging critical infrastructure?



This is a conversation packed with strategic analysis, provocative ideas, and perspectives that challenge conventional assumptions about security and stability in the modern age.



Watch now and decide for yourself.



Watch the full podcast here:







