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mothman777
Oct 2

I think 'UK' is somewhat of a misnomer in the first place. There is nothing actually united about the UK, by deliberate political intent.

An essentially foreign power government that acts as a hostile foreign power military occupation dictatorship that steadily poisons its own people has so far done anything more than to weaken its enslaved population so that they are literally incapable of 'serious internal unrest'.

The bullet farm slave population is kept in such a state of narcosis that they are apparently so nihilistic that they do not care if their own species is being set up to be annihilated by a cocktail of all kinds of influences that are in truth employed in military fashion against the people of the UK, with the same well-researched evil methodology being employed in the US and throughout Europe and elsewhere.

The so-called leadership is entirely toxic and malevolent that will not even do the courtesy of providing a 4 minute air raid warning siren in the event of incoming nuclear missiles, which means that the vast majority won't have the opportunity to get behind solid masonry and away from windows to avoid their flesh and eyes being shredded by flying glass, or skin burned off, which are extremely common and severe injuries when nuclear weapons are detonated.

Nor will victims who do not happen to have their mobile phones switched on at the time have any time to prepare to meet God through last minute prayers, but you will be notified if you happen to have your mobile switched on at the time.

Nor will this government even build a single nuclear bomb shelter for a single member of the British civilian population.

Bear in mind that Boris Johnson travelled to Ukraine to tell Zelenskyy to press on with the war assuring him of continuing 'British' military support, as a result of which over 3.25 million military personnel are now dead in both Ukraine and Russia, with nuclear war becoming more and more certain, as Burnham now provokes Russia more and more, seemingly playing Russian roulette with the lives of all the civilians in the UK, while he and his loony clique will be sure to be spirited away in a high speed getaway train underground in some long distance tunnel to some very distant place in the event of an incoming nuclear attack, an attack that has extremely likely already been agreed upon to take place at a mutually preordained time by both 'sides' in the first place.

The seemingly alien governments on both 'sides' steadily poison and weaken and murder and sterilize their own slave populations with COVID ethnobomb bioweapon jabs and similar while all of the arrangements for nuclear war are insanely continually ramped up in preparation to ritually murder suicide all of us.

Burnham not only insanely offers Ukraine plans to make long range missiles to fire deep into Russia, he now also proposes to extend a protective nuclear missile umbrella over coalition nations against Russia.

The obviously insane Burnham is not really oblivious to the actual inevitable reality that a single unstoppable hypersonic Sarmat missile with 15 cobalt 60 dirty nuclear warheads will take out the entire UK and Eire, the Isle of Man, the Shetlands, the Orkneys and Isle of Wight in a flash, this is actually his most earnest desire and wish.

Bear in mind that the agenda lusting for worldwide nuclear destruction is to fulfil a 'certain' NWO agenda connected to 'build back better', which of course requires the destruction of mankind and their infrastructure and their replacement with what is considered by these military dictatorship leaders as 'better'.

'Leaders' on both 'sides' very strongly support the entities who are quite literally stating that they are a superior species compared to all of mankind.

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