Right across the world the headlines are the same - a “crazy Putin”just lashed out against Ukraine in a drone attack against Ukraine.

This was reflected in this article from AFP on Radio New Zealand

US President Donald Trump has called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "crazy" for his attacks on Ukrainian cities, and warned that any attempt at a total takeover of Ukraine would "lead to the downfall of Russia".

The comments were a rare rebuke to Putin, and came after a record number of Russian drones killed at least 13 people across Ukraine, despite a prisoner exchange and a US push for a truce.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" he added.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/562183/trump-lashes-out-at-crazy-putin-warns-of-russia-s-downfall

However, none of the reporting mentions these two stories that may have provided some context.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-it-downed-over-232-ukrainian-drones-forcing-moscow-airports-halt-2025-05-21/

Vladimir Putin's helicopter was targeted by Ukrainian drones as he visited the Kursk region in a surprise visit last week, a Russian military official has claimed.

The alleged attack took place as the Russian president visited the border region for the first time since Moscow claimed it had repelled Ukrainian forces from the area last month.

Putin's helicopter was "at the epicenter" of a "large-scale" Ukrainian drone attack on May 20, Yury Dashkin, commander of a Russian air defense division, said, according to Kremlin newswire Tass.

Newsweek has contacted the Kremlin for comment by email.

This morning Radio NZ did a brief story on this.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/morningreport/audio/2018988864/trump-blasts-putin-over-heavy-drone-attack-on-ukraine

Here is a brief segment

1× 0:00 -0:56

To produce the item someone actually had to CUT a most important part out

The reporter ask about the helicopter being caught in a Ukraine drone attack. Trump responded "I hadn't heard that; maybe that was it." Trump then reiterated "I hadn't heard about that."

To actually edit an important segment like this meant that this was a conscious act of suppressing the truth.

Here is the entire segment

Hal Turner discusses this here

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/national-news/urgent-trump-being-info-cocooned-again

I thought about making a complaint to the NZ Broadcasting Standards Authority only to find that the government changed the rules in 2022 (any surprise) and took out the requirement for both sides to be reflected in reporting.

The BSA has maintained a commitment to fairness and balance in reporting over time; however, while it does not explicitly mandate that both sides must always be presented, it encourages practices that support balanced reporting (AI)

An end to negotiations

For context.

I have not watched this yet but I think it discusses this subject of Trump’s weakness

Paul Craig Roberts: Trump 2.0... or Just Trump 1.0 All Over Again?

Why Russia Launched LARGE-SCALE Missile & Drone ATTACK on Kiev | Syriana Analysis

Trump’s Weakness Spells Disaster | Col. Larry Wilkerson & Scott Ritter