Seemorerocks

Readers will already be well-acquainted with the theme of AI and technocracy. This article is aimed towards friends who are not yet aware of the full dangers of AI.

I was recently made aware of this atrocious article from a left- wing publication, the Spinoff, in which the author comes out fully in favour of the technocratic elite and their agenda to build AI data centres everywhere, including in New Zealand.

https://thespinoff.co.nz/business/15-05-2026/why-this-ai-data-centre-might-be-new-zealands-most-important-climate-project

His conclusion:

The changing economics of renewable energy puts New Zealand’s environmental movement at a crossroads. Up until now, the strategy has primarily been about punishing large energy generators by suing them, taxing their emissions, or otherwise disincentivising their progress. Now, you could argue climate activists could align themselves with energy corporations, tech firms and the investment funds that finance them, actively cheering on their efforts to build, baby, build.

His “argument”is that having data centres can actually help climate change by which he means that New Zealand’s already miniscule contribution to global greenhouse emission can be reduced.

The annual carbon emissions saving from running Datagrid in New Zealand rather than China could be equivalent to taking almost half a million cars off the road. Ten of them would offset the equivalent emissions of the dairy industry. Forty would offset New Zealand’s entire carbon footprint. You don’t have to like AI to agree that it is better to run it on hydropower than coal. Even if we can’t slow the advancement of technology, we can do our bit to lessen its impact on the environment

Further he gets really excited:

That means for the first time New Zealand will be able to “export” renewable energy produced in the South Island to international customers by letting them run their most energy-intensive processes on our zero-emissions network. That means for the first time New Zealand will be able to “export” renewable energy produced in the South Island to international customers by letting them run their most energy-intensive processes on our zero-emissions network.

He has written another article along these lines:

https://thespinoff.co.nz/business/06-07-2026/nz-inc-is-going-all-in-on-ai-data-centres

That goes completely against even the Guardian which otherwise adopts the most extreme Establishment positions on climate change.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jul/10/new-zealand-first-datacentre-concern-locals-makarewa-invercargill-datagrid

A reversal of narrative

After saying that the burning of natural gas is dangerous we have a complete reversal of this narrative. Now, natural gas is needed to provide electricity for data centres.

Who is the Spinoff?

The Spinoff is an online publication I have always seen as “left-leaning” and broadly connected with the Labour Party. However, when I asked AI confirmed that, yes, the Adern government provided funding through their Public Interest Journalism Fund during the covid years to the tune of $1.6 million to “support reporting roles, train journalism editors and fund specific editorial projects” .

All that in return for propagating the government’s line on covid.

Tell me that is independence!

I then discovered that a complaint against the publication for gross inaccuracies in its reporting. That was back in 2024 when the media could say anything it liked so long as it conformed to the government narrative.

https://thespinoff.co.nz/media/22-01-2024/nz-media-council-upholds-complaint-against-the-spinoff

Information withheld under Fast Track

The idea that the public is being locked out and consents are being given in the dark under Fast Track is confirmed by this, whereby information is being withheld by the govenment.

Freedom of Information Act queries just don’t apply

https://environment.govt.nz/acts-and-regulations/acts/fast-track-approvals/fast-track-projects/datagrid-sustainable-data-centre-park/

Concerns expressed

Concerns are being expressed in a gentle way about a $3.5 billion AI data centre in Southland that will use more electricity the city of Dunedin, only second to the nearby Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.

Ms Blomfield said the group had concerns over there being sufficient water and power resources to adequately supply the centre as well as residents.

There were also questions over the clean air resource consents granted to operate 84 diesel-powered generators that would be on site and the impact the centre would have on productive farmland.

https://www.odt.co.nz/southland/meeting-give-insight-data-centre?fbclid=IwdGRzaATHc-djbGNrBMdz3mV4dG4DYWVtAjExAHNydGMGYXBwX2lkDDM1MDY4NTUzMTcyOAABHrSH-MUb1zQhoSJS2puEkEt8P-_F8XHuNFhncWufXUvKHsTP1Sb6nXsFGr7A_aem_abXe-1ox8RslhKL6U9Y2ug

Exporting sustainable electricity?

But Joel.MacManus tells us that New Zealand will be exporting electricity to Australia.

I wonder how that is possible other than through creative accounting when Transpower warned of blackouts a few months ago.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/561157/transpower-warns-of-higher-blackout-risk-in-winter-2026

Data centers in the United States

In the United States we have a well-publicised example whereby a data center in Georgia was draining 30 millon gallons of water unnoticed until residents started complaining about much-reduced water pressure coming out of their taps.

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/05/08/georgia-data-centers-water-00909988

That’s just for starters.

Now let me go deeper down the rabbit hole.

AI and transhumanism

A few years ago the World Economic Forum put out a notorious video in which they touted that in 2020 “you will own nothing and be happy”.

That has been deleted a wiped off the internet so that now it is hard to find.

However, I found a copy which I have downloaded and posted here.

Going deeper….

An idea that AI is going to exceed human intelligence and we are going to merge with artificial intelligence is the stuff of conspiracy theory which says humans are going to be part of a “hive mind” and humans are going to become slaves to some force perhaps outside the human realm.

But I don’t need to posit that.

I can just let the likes of Yuval Harari, Ray Kurzweil and Elon Musk speak for themselves.

Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Harari is an Israeli academic and advisor to the World Economic Forum who has written children’s books which are widely sold in our bookshops.

He is one of the leading propagandists for transhumanism in which he has stated that”humans are hackable animals” that need to fuse with AI to reach godlike status.

Here he is:

Ray Kurzweil

Ray Kurzweil is an American computer scientist, author, entrepreneur, futurist, and inventor with Google who, back in 2005 predicted the Singularity in which computer intelligence would exceed that of humans so that humans would merge with AI.

His prediction was for 2045 but he predicted human-level AI for 2029.

Ray Kurzweil Predicts AI Will Change Humanity Completely by 2030

Few thinkers have shaped our understanding of the future as profoundly as Ray Kurzweil. An American inventor, computer scientist, futurist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author, Kurzweil is widely regarded as one of the most influential technological forecasters of our time. For decades, he has accurately predicted many of the innovations that now define modern life, from mobile computing and artificial intelligence to digital assistants and large language models often years before they entered the mainstream.



In this special conversation, Tony Robbins sits down with Ray Kurzweil in San Francisco to explore one of the most important questions facing humanity: What happens next?



Together, they examine the accelerating pace of artificial intelligence, the path toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), the rise of autonomous agents, the future of work and education, breakthroughs in healthcare and longevity, and how these technologies may transform society over the coming decade.



Kurzweil explains why his long-standing prediction of AGI by 2029 now appears increasingly conservative, why the next few years may bring more change than any period in human history, and how humanity may ultimately merge with the very technologies it creates

Here is another prediction from Google’s DeepMind:

https://www.businessinsider.com/deepmind-ceo-demis-hassabis-predicts-ai-singularity-google-io-2026-5

Elon Musk

Elon Musk a few years ago used to warn against the dangers of AI but now he says it is “inevitable”, we need to embrace it.

Not only thag but it is upon us, this year, 2026!

In more detail:

Watch in full HERE

That is just for starters.

AI is a Trump agenda

You also need to look at all the tech bros. and how they have been embraced by President Donald Trump to see where all this is going.

This was announced 3 days after he was inaugurated

Three top tech firms on Tuesday announced that they will create a new company, called Stargate, to grow artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison appeared at the White House Tuesday afternoon alongside President Donald Trump to announce the company, which Trump called the “largest AI infrastructure project in history.”

The companies will invest $100 billion in the project to start, with plans to pour up to $500 billion into Stargate in the coming years. The project is expected to create 100,000 US jobs, Trump said

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/01/21/tech/openai-oracle-softbank-trump-ai-investment

The utopian vision is that AI will diagnose cancer from blood tests and within days you will have a tailored mRNA vaccine.

Domestically, we have this:

https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/3994629/gcdo-judith-collins-launches-duo-of-ai-training-programs-for-public-servants.htmlhttps://www.reseller.co.nz/article/3994629/gcdo-judith-collins-launches-duo-of-ai-training-programs-for-public-servants.html

Basically she wants AI everything and we won't have a say in it.

I doubt if Labour is going to disagree.

About the Greens, we have this.

I can't really argue with the perception.

The dark agenda of Palantir

I want to go deeper and discuss what I regard as perhaps one of the greatest evils in the world today.

We know nothing of this in this country other than some might remember John Key gave citizenship to CEO, Peter Thiel after spending only 5 days in the country.

There is no limit to how deep you can go and depends on how far down the rabbit hole you want to go.

A lot of this involves conspiracy but mostly it is just investigative journalism. The term “conspiracy theory”is a term of abuse. But a conspiracy theory is only ever as good as the evidence that supports it and sometimes it is quite good.

I am not so informed that I can write about this from my own knowledge base so I will rely first on what ChatGPT writes about the views of investigative journalist, Whitney Webb.

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb has repeatedly argued that Palantir Technologies should be understood not simply as a software company, but as part of a broader intelligence-surveillance infrastructure linking Silicon Valley, U.S. national security agencies, private corporations, and foreign military partners. In her reporting and interviews, Webb emphasizes Palantir’s origins in work connected to U.S. intelligence and its business model of integrating vast amounts of data from different sources in order to identify patterns, relationships, and individuals of interest. She presents this as a shift toward predictive surveillance: systems that do not merely record information, but attempt to anticipate behavior and generate actionable intelligence. Webb is particularly critical of the way such platforms blur the boundaries between government surveillance, corporate data collection, policing, immigration enforcement, and military operations. In her view, Palantir’s tools enable the creation of detailed profiles of individuals by combining financial records, communications metadata, travel information, social networks, biometric data, and other databases. She argues that this creates the technical basis for a form of mass surveillance in which populations can be continuously monitored and categorized, often with limited transparency or democratic oversight. In discussing Israel and the Israel Defense Forces, Webb has pointed to Palantir’s relationship with Israeli defense and intelligence institutions as an example of how commercial surveillance technology can be integrated into military targeting systems. Palantir announced a strategic partnership with the IDF in 2024 to support “war-related missions.” Webb and other critics argue that this relationship raises concerns because modern military operations increasingly rely on AI-assisted analysis of large datasets — including communications intercepts, surveillance footage, geolocation data, and social-network information — to identify potential targets. More broadly, reports about the Gaza war have described IDF use of AI-assisted targeting systems such as Lavender, The Gospel, and Where’s Daddy?, which analyze intelligence data and generate target recommendations for human review. Webb has cited these developments as evidence of a wider trend: AI being used to accelerate the identification and prioritization of targets in warfare. Her concern is not simply that AI assists analysts, but that the speed and scale of automated target generation may reduce meaningful human scrutiny and increase the risk of errors, civilian harm, and diminished accountability.

Here is Webb beng interviewed by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Chris Hedges.

Here is more from a site that I trust for its fact-based coverage, Redacted.

And this is from journalist, Kit Klarenberg of the Grayzone which has done a lot of excellent investigative work on the genocide in Gaza.

https://thegrayzone.com/2025/06/04/trumps-palantir-spying-stock/

If you don’t yet think Alex Karp is evil, watch this:

Surveillance and flock cameras

Something that has just ‘appeared’, seemingly overnight, is the question of flock cameras in the US, ostensibly for “crime prevention”but actually building a 24/7 surveillance grid.

Here is NSA whistleblower, Thomas Drake:

Electric autonomous cars

What would you do if you were trapped inside an autonomous vehicle and the AI suddenly locked the doors, disabled the controls, and started driving you to an unknown destination? This isn't science fiction — automotive cybersecurity researchers have already demonstrated remote vehicle hijacking on public highways.

Conspiracy theorists have talked about autonomous cars that will only take you where they are programmed to take you.

This is fast becoming a dystopian reality.

How long before the autonomous electrical cars will refuse to drive you into Nature, to the forests?

All in the name of ‘saving the Planet’?

Summing up

What follows are my thoughts and feelings arising from all this.

We have had some mighty battles fought in this country over the years but there is a core difference.

We had a democratic society in which people were free to protest, to litigate and these issues were discussed in the public space.

In short, we had some degree of democratic oversight.

This is no longer the case, especially under this government with its fast track legislation allowing for its agenda to be pushed through without any public discussion or democratic oversight witnessed by the fact that the government has used Fast Track to refuse the release of information under Freedom of Information, about the data centre in Southland.

I would argue that a precedent has been set.

This happened before this with the Labour government and covid in which a perceived public health crisis was used to cancel any free and open discussion and there was only one “single source of truth”

In a democratic society we do not have “a sole source of truth”

That is the stuff of dictatorships,

It is my contention that there is a disconnect between what is actually happening in the environment, what mainstream scientists and what we are being told.

I realised this a few years ago when I was actively following what was happening to Arctic ice, the melting of permafrost and the melting of methane clathrates that there was a campaign on the behalf of mainstream science and media to suppress this knowledge which suported the hypothesis of a rapidly-changing climate.

There was active suppression of voices of scientists such as Peter Wadhams and Natalia Shakhova by mainstream scientists like NASA chief, Gavin Schmidt.

https://genn.cc/russian-scientists-royal-soc-2014/

We were told that the main (or sole) source of methane greenhouse gas was emissions from agriculture and that is why, we are told, we have, under Net Zero policies, to essentially destroy agriculture.

But evidence that there is a much bigger natural source of methane emissions as the result of positive feedbacks that supports the idea that there is nothing actually, that we can do to stop it.

Quite frankly, these days I don’t know what to think any more and I have more questions than answers.

I have been going back to the works of Adam Curtis who has produced several documentaries for the BBC. His contention, and I agree with his broad argument that the world that is so complex, so dense, and so theoretical that the prospect of real change appears nearly impossible.

He describes this in his documetary, Hypernormalisation with the rapid collapse of the USSR in which everyone from rulers and ruled knew the system didn’t work but pretended it did because they did not know what to do about it

What he said in this regard about climate change resonated with me.

I think the climate change movement is a very interesting example. You’re facing a really serious problem, but instead of actually linking it to the feelings of people who are weak and disempowered at the moment, and saying, “Look, together we can solve this—and not only solve the problems of the planet, but also make a better world,” what has captured the climate change movement is a sort of technocratic view: “No, all we’ve got to do is make sure the system clicks back to stability.”

Indeed, what we have is technocracy and “solutions” that solve nothing.

The environmental movement has divorced itself from Nature - both the environment and human nature.

Now we have “solutions” whereby whole forests are being destroyed in the name of “saving the planet” and producing data centres.

Forests in Germany are being destroyed to make way for wind turbines. In this case the forest from the Grimm fairy tales.

https://brusselssignal.eu/2023/12/german-fairy-tale-forest-to-be-felled-for-wind-turbines/

According to the distorted logic of Joel MacManus this is all presumably all quite desirable and is going to “help climate change”

Like this.

He’d love it.

This is the height of insanity.

The reality of the world has not changed but the narrative has.

To repeat a point, it has now become quite acceptable, apparently, all of a sudden, to burn gas to support data centres.

I noticed a while ago something, little reported in the mainstream media but emphasised in the climate sceptic media (but otherwise true), that the computer models used by the IPCC (RCP 8.5 and, later, SSP5 8.5.) to make predictions about climate (as opposed to the physical reality) have been dropped and described as “implausible”.

In view of everything we are being told can I rubbish perceptions as this?

https://www.gbnews.com/science/apocalypse-forecasts-climate-scientists

We can have truths in the real world but the media narratives that describe them are not.

None of this makes me any the more optimistic about the world we are living in.

It is just as well that I am not much attached to what we call the outside world.

Otherwise I would be in despair.