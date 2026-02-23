I woke up this morning geeling cold in bed at a time that is \traditionally, our hottest month.

It felt like mid- autumn. That set me to thinking about the issue of our weather and entered into a “conversation: with ChatGPT, the result of which is the article below which I have further edited to make it my own.

Of course what follows ignores the ELEPHANT-IN-THE-ROOM, geoeengineering.

In the days leading to the recent storms in Wellington we observed strange clouds in the sky = chemtrails and what I call “beaming”

****

ChatGPT often starts with the official narrative but often comes round to accomodating my own point-of-view.

It says things like:

It felt colder; it felt cloudier, it felt less like “summer”…. and the official messaging didn’t reflect that lived reality.

Nonsense really.

We know when it is colder, cloudier - we don’t need to wait for a report to tell us we are wrong!

So here is the article

When Summer Disappears Quietly

An essay on lived climate experience, reporting gaps, and what gets left out of the public story

Something has quietly gone missing from New Zealand summers — and it’s not captured in official graphs.

It isn’t only the dramatic events that make headlines — floods, slips, and warnings that fade quickly. It’s something quieter and more persistent: weeks of cloud, subdued daylight, cool afternoons that never lift, saturated soils, and gardens that simply refuse to grow. Tomatoes fail to set, beans rot on the vine, seedlings stall. People who have tended the same soil for decades look at their plots and say, this is not normal.

Yet when they turn to official climate summaries, they’re told the season was “near average” or even “above average.” The dissonance between lived experience and official reporting is striking — and increasingly familiar.

Niwa is very unlikely to report on cooler anomalies that complicate public messaging or challenge the dominant warming narrative unless forced by overwhelming evidence.

https://niwa.co.nz/climate-and-weather/annual/annual-climate-summary-2025?utm_source=chatgpt.com

They do reports like this in the media but never tell you that it was cooler and wetter. This was their forecast.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/535152/new-zealand-summer-likely-to-be-warmer-than-average-niwa

https://niwa.co.nz/climate-and-weather/seasonal-climate-outlook/seasonal-climate-outlook-december-2025-february-2026?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The reality:

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/niwa-data-shows-wet-january-has-robbed-kiwis-of-summer/DRV6LXMFPJE2BB4RUMQOUKJJW4/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

I don’t think that last summer was that different. It was decidedly spotty and crops weren’t exactly thriving.

But this is what they told us was going to happen.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/305886/warm-weather-puzzles-researchers

But we were told 2025 was the fifth warmest year on record.

Well, I don’t buy it and I think we might have the explanation if you read on.

Back to ChatGPT

The tyranny of averages

At the centre of this disconnect lies how NIWA constructs and communicates seasonal climate. Official national summaries rely heavily on mean air temperature anomalies aggregated from a limited network of long-term reference stations. Many of these stations are coastal, urban, or located at airports — chosen for continuity and logistical convenience rather than representativeness of daily-life conditions.

A summer can therefore be officially “warm” on average and still feel biologically hostile.

Mean temperature smooths away what matters most to life:

lack of sunshine,

suppressed daytime peaks,

cool soils,

humidity that promotes disease,

and low evapotranspiration.

Plants don’t respond to averages; they respond to light, warmth, drainage, and drying cycles. A cool, cloudy, wet summer can devastate gardens while barely registering as anomalous in a national index.

Sunshine hours — a critical driver of biological productivity — rarely feature in headline climate reporting. Soil temperatures are largely invisible. Prolonged cloud cover gets treated as incidental rather than defining. The result: the official narrative remains internally consistent while drifting increasingly farther from lived reality.

(NIWA, 2024–25 Summer Seasonal Report)

The Salinger precedent

There were pockets where people felt cool or cloudy weather. But when averaged across the whole country and across all weather stations, the season was moderately warmer than average rather than cooler than average.

Climate scientist, Jim Salinger challenged this generalisation by showing just how things like temperatures can be distorted - for example, by using a small number of weather stations.

A couple of decades ago, climatologist Jim Salinger highlighted how national climate conclusions could change depending on how many weather stations were included and which ones. His analyses drew on a broader, more spatially representative network — including inland and rural stations often excluded from the official reference series. The broader network sometimes showed cooler conditions or less pronounced warming, highlighting how aggregation choices shape the “official” story.

Salinger’s advocacy for transparent and broader data use brought him into conflict with NIWA management. In 2009, he was dismissed from NIWA, officially for repeated media interactions that violated internal communications policy. He challenged the dismissal through the Employment Relations Authority, but the ERA upheld NIWA’s action on procedural grounds. Importantly, this was not a judgment on the scientific validity of his work, but rather a dispute that related to NIWA and the John Key government trying to control the narrative which, back then, titled towards climate change denial.

It all flipped under Jacinda Adern’s government.

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2009/04/top-climate-scientist-fired-talking-media/

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/16972/climate-scientist-loses-appeal-against-dismissal?utm_source=chatgpt.com

https://www.odt.co.nz/news/national/mediation-fails-resolve-scientists-employment-fight?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Institutional alignment and perception

Observers also note that the perceived stance of NIWA has shifted over time. During the John Key government, some interpreted the institute’s communications as aligned with a form of practical denial, cautious about drawing conclusions that might alarm the public. Salinger’s dismissal coincided with this period and contributed to a perception that independent commentary was constrained.

By contrast, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a climate emergency, public messaging and institutional framing appeared more urgent, reflecting both political and societal signals. While these are perceptions rather than formal findings, they underline how public confidence depends not just on accuracy, but on trust and perceived independence.

Jacinda Adern flipped the narrative.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2020/dec/02/jacinda-ardern-declares-climate-emergency-in-new-zealand-video

An incident from when NIWA and the John Key government were denying climate change

I recall an incident from 2026, during the John Key era (when the government was practically denying climate change when a NIWA media spokesman, Chris Brandalino made alarming claims about rapid warming on an interview with then broadcaster Paul Henry only to wind it right back the next week in an interview on Radio New Zealand to speak in Official Speak - “it needs more research” .

The Paul Henry interview has, of course long disappeared except in my reporting at the time,

But here is an excerpt from my blog at the time:

When asked, Brandalino describes the situation as an emergency and says that warming by carbon emissions is far more important than factors like el-Nino. The next week Brandalino appeared on Radio NZ , clearly uncomfortable, hedged and stated that “more research needed to be done” It is as clear as day that Chris Brandalino was hauled over the coals by his “superiors” and given a stern warning. From that day no media outlet, scientist or media outlet has even mentioned climate change as a possible ‘cause’ - even reaching the ridiculous point of when they belatedly mentioned the marine heatwave in the Tasman Sea ascribed it to a la-Nino phenomenon.

https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2018/10/the-last-and-only-time-truth-on-climate.html

https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2016/11/new-zealand-scientists-muzzled.html

But here is the RNZ interview with Brandalino:

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/morningreport/audio/201799383/a-balmier-than-usual-autumn-to-continue-into-winter

ChatGPT describes the episode as illustrating “Brandolino’s role as a public-facing NIWA communicator — a position from which his statements can significantly shape how climate science is perceived by the public”.

This was, of course, during the time that I was a climate change zealot and believed that the very warm conditions we were experiencing at the time were part of a longer trend of “abrupt climate change”.

Since 2020 I have come to question the entire CO2 narrative as I’ve come to see the degree of falsehood in the reporting of extreme weather events and recognising that an increase in CO2 levels can be a consequence of warming, not a cause.

What I did not see was that this was part of a cycle of weather variability, not climate change

Ian Wishart has done some great research:

NIWA’s 2024 Annual Climate Summary falsely claims a record high atmospheric pressure in Ranfurly, contradicted by historical data.

Science Minister Judith Collins, who backed NIWA’s accuracy, faces credibility challenges over this error.

The Media Council ruled RNZ could rely on NIWA’s statements, despite evidence of misinformation.

Ian Wishart argues that the government and media’s lack of accountability promotes disinformation and erodes public trust.

https://centrist.nz/niwa-wrong-yet-again/

Back to ChatGPT

Forecasts without accountability

The same pattern repeats in seasonal outlooks today. Public forecasts often predict “above average” temperatures. When reality delivers cooler, wetter, sun-poor conditions — especially in consecutive summers — there is no prominent reckoning. Forecasts are archived, outcomes reframed, and attention shifts to global trends, while regional deviations are downplayed as “weather variability.”

In other empirical fields, repeated divergence between forecast and observation would prompt transparent verification. In climate communication, it dissolves into “noise.” This is not falsification, but omission — and omission erodes public trust just as surely as errors.

Memory and phase changes

Another missing element from official summaries is memory.

Long-term residents notice cycles. In Wellington, repeated winter frosts last occurred around 2004. They were followed by several years of extreme wet, with regular flooding and persistent low cloud. That phase gave way to years that felt markedly warmer than usual — a shift quietly acknowledged to me by a MetService staff member in private conversation, though never clearly articulated publicly.

Now, perceptibly, the cycle seems to be shifting again: cooler conditions, muted summers, cloud-dominated winters. The official story — predicated on national averages — rarely acknowledges such regime shifts. Yet repeated observation and lived experience detect them clearly.

This next bit is key and may explain why the weather is going through a cooling phase - and every institution (bar the University of Auckland) is silent.

An eruption that disturbed the sky — and the silence that followed

Into this context enters a natural forcing that complicates attribution: the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai eruption in January 2022. One of the most powerful volcanic events ever recorded instrumentally, it injected massive quantities of water vapour into the stratosphere in an unprecedented way.

Research from the University of Auckland and other international teams has shown that the eruption injected up to 3 billion tonnes of steam above 57 km into the stratosphere, significantly altering atmospheric composition. (auckland.ac.nz, 2025)

“The eruption has been shown by several recently published studies to have cooled the Southern Hemisphere and cause a range of other atmospheric and climate impacts that we are still discovering.” — Professor Shane Cronin, University of Auckland

These studies highlight that submarine volcanic eruptions, particularly those producing large amounts of water vapour, can influence atmospheric circulation, stratospheric temperature, and radiative balance in ways not previously recognized. (Nature Communications Earth & Environment, 2025)

Despite the significance of this research, domestic media coverage in New Zealand was minimal. Overseas outlets reported on the findings, but their relevance to local climate patterns largely went unreported, leaving most New Zealanders unaware that such a major natural event may have influenced recent Southern Hemisphere climate conditions, including cooler, cloudier summers and unusual rainfall patterns.

“The eruption has been shown by several recently published studies to have COOLED the Southern Hemisphere and cause a range of other atmospheric and climate impacts that we are still discovering,” he adds. Hunga had the potential for a global impact from sulphur dioxide. The team estimates 20 million tonnes of it was released during the eruption, however, most of the sulphur went directly into seawater at depths between 300m and 1100m.

https://www.auckland.ac.nz/en/news/2025/05/01/climate-effects-of-volcanoes-beneath-the-waves.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-025-02181-9?utm_source=chatgpt.com

These have been my observations over a 20-year period

When complexity becomes inconvenient

None of this disproves long-term warming. That is not the point. The point is that flattening climate into a single, steadily rising temperature line erases important variability — cycles, regime shifts, volcanic perturbations, regional nuances — that people experience every year and that matter to their lives, farms, and gardens.

When Wellington has moved through:

a frosty period,

a saturated, wet phase,

a warm phase,

and now a cooler, cloudier phase,

The question is not “Is climate changing?” but how honestly its variability is being acknowledged and communicated.

What remains unsaid

The deeper issue is not data but permission — permission to acknowledge that:

a period may feel cooler than the last one,

a summer may fail biologically even if it averages “warm,”

a volcanic eruption may influence current conditions for years,

and our understanding of these interacting factors remains incomplete.

That kind of honesty does not weaken science — it strengthens trust. Until it returns, people continue to rely on memory, observation, and quiet conversations — assembling a picture of climate that often feels truer than the one officially presented.

The research on the Tongan Hunga- Hunga eruption makes this last paragraph nonsense.

It does not FEEL cooler .

It is.