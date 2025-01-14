Share this postSeemorerocks How Israel Faked the Oct 7th Attack - A Conversation with Matt Guertin Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHow Israel Faked the Oct 7th Attack - A Conversation with Matt Guertin Robin WestenraJan 14, 20252Share this postSeemorerocks How Israel Faked the Oct 7th Attack - A Conversation with Matt Guertin Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareFrom Max IganWatch HERE2Share this postSeemorerocks How Israel Faked the Oct 7th Attack - A Conversation with Matt Guertin Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share
Robin, thank you for sharing
if We consider that the back story is that the person being interviewed had invented software that would hide/solve the "glitches" that show the Oct 7th footage to be what it is, an:
"ai developed fraudulent footage that supports and ongoing barbaric pre-planned Genocide"
and that with benefit of this mans` (now stolen) patent applied technology, that similar footage would now with benefit of the same be virtually impossible to prove as being "ai generated"..
then, have We just seen the last shred of discernable proof...?
from this point on, in terms of "video" footage, what is and what is not "real"?
the aligned texts and openly stated aspirations point toward the unveiling of a "jew" world leader (moschiach) sometime 2027, "greater isreal" is a crucial requirement of this, it is an un-bending requirement for reasons that We can guess at... "safety", "dominion", "resource"
any that study can see the corelation between this "leader" and the entity known as "anti-christ" or "dajal", also known as "son of perdition"
this "enigmatic" "leader" also aligns with aspirations more widely termed as "nwo",
one government, "jew" in jerusalem
one religion, judaic, talmudic, zoharian worship of sa-tan, with "noahide" law enforced
one "virtual" currency and all identifed by a "mark"
at this juncture it is pertinent to point out that "musk" has been allocated the job of developing the "mark", one to watch, the doings of "little god" elo(n)-him are not without cause and effect
Are We thus heading toward the scenario when this "enigmatic" "leader" who appears (on Our screens) is nought but demonically possessed pixels..?
And given the power it will yield what difference will that make anyway?
approaching these subjects as seperate is a misnoma, "olam ha ba" is "the great work of ages"
"the world to come" if birthed will require a pledge of loyalty to (lucifer, sa-tan) as requirement of entry, those who refuse... You know the score
You know too that this doctrine is deep within entertanment psyche, heres` madonnas` thoughts on it:
