This has been sitting on my mind for several days.

The accusation of “conspiracy theory” implies the formation. of a theory and then looking for some (dubious is implied) evidence to support it. The evidence supplied can be of various levels of reliability.

It is always a slur to dismiss out of hand any idea that challenges the dictated narrative of the Cult.

I do not see myself as a conspiracy theorist although I do support people who clearly are.

Mostly, I work from pieces of evidence that lead logically to a certain completion. The word that comes to mind is inference which is defined as:

The act of passing from one proposition, statement, or judgment considered as true to another whose truth is believed to follow from that of the former

The conclusions I reach usually come from. an open- minded intuition.based on a perusal of evidence pointing in a certain direction.

In my view there is no confirmation.bias involved.

In fact, on several occasions the evidence has overthrown previous assumptions I have held previously.

In all major matters I usually come to conclusions by which I am certain what did NOT happen; only rarely can I say exactly what DID happen.

That is true for 9/11, covid and thr Charlie Kirk assassination.

I hope that myself-perception. corresponds with what you are seeing.