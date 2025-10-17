This has been sitting on my mind for several days.
The accusation of “conspiracy theory” implies the formation. of a theory and then looking for some (dubious is implied) evidence to support it. The evidence supplied can be of various levels of reliability.
It is always a slur to dismiss out of hand any idea that challenges the dictated narrative of the Cult.
I do not see myself as a conspiracy theorist although I do support people who clearly are.
Mostly, I work from pieces of evidence that lead logically to a certain completion. The word that comes to mind is inference which is defined as:
The act of passing from one proposition, statement, or judgment considered as true to another whose truth is believed to follow from that of the former
The conclusions I reach usually come from. an open- minded intuition.based on a perusal of evidence pointing in a certain direction.
In my view there is no confirmation.bias involved.
In fact, on several occasions the evidence has overthrown previous assumptions I have held previously.
In all major matters I usually come to conclusions by which I am certain what did NOT happen; only rarely can I say exactly what DID happen.
That is true for 9/11, covid and thr Charlie Kirk assassination.
I hope that myself-perception. corresponds with what you are seeing.
Whenever I am asked if I am a conspiracy theorist, I ask them if they are one of those "Conspiracy Deniers." As you are well aware of course, the term "conspiracy theorist" was created by the FBI in the 60's in order to discredit anyone who questioned the findings of the Warren Commission, the "Investigatory Commission" created to sell the mainstream narrative of the Kennedy assassination.