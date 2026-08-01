Seemorerocks

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TruthWatchNZ
3h

This is disturbing. Couple of weeks back first time ever, I noticed at the top of an email convo, a summary of what I said and what the recipient had said. Right there I figured time to get off gmail. Mind you I had already learned Google uses all our data in our emails anyway ... this all tells me I'd better hurry up. Clearly nothing though is private any more.

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