This happened to me in the last 24 hours

I had a strange thing happen on Gmail, not for the first time.

I had a personal email.

There was a whole thread including my responses.

I read it and when I went back it has disappeared into a vortex.

Nothing in my inbox or my outbox or any other folder.

No sign it ever existed.

Luckily, I was able to get it resent to me.

I have had other emails I tried transferring into another box but they disappeared.

My partner lost an entire submission trying to transfer something from Google docs into a pdf.

Mostly the email was personal (but completely open to Google.

What I wanted to convey was this comment, straight from a farm in SE England.

Back to harvesting - yes very worrying as there is likely to be food shortages due to the drought, fertiliser prices incredibly high plus the fact, as you mentioned, some farmers may not be able to cultivate & plant next year’s crop.

Previously -

We are having a very hot, dry summer with temperatures 22 - 35 degrees with no rain for over a month, quite extraordinary. We have finished harvesting the oil seed rape and wheat early with oats and linseed left to do. The quality is ok but the yield is 25 per cent down.

What if there are forces who don’t want the world to know about this?

Naturally, I have some conspiratorial thoughts about it all but I got this Telegram message from Reinette Senum . I hope I am not betraying any confidences. I have omitted a name although the backstory is shocking, but not mine to tell

Robin, I have had this happen over and over now. Important emails, completely vanished. The first one was in 2020 and it was an email I sent to friends on February 26th, warning them about this new thing called the coronavirus. Gone. It’s absolutely gone. Then the other email is from ... threatening me. That exchange is completely gone. Others as well. Our emails are not our own! It’s awful.

PS

When I went back to the resent email I got the following message from Google .

Why? I never deleted a thing