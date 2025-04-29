Wednesday, 14 December, 2016

Once again new facts about George Soros, a Hungarian-American business magnate were revealed. This information is concerning his childhood, when Soros was helping.

George Soros himself declared that he was not sorry for “helping in the confiscation of property from the Jews” in the interview done by Steve Kroft for CBS' 60 Minutes George Soros on December 20, 1998.

He also added: “There was no sense that I shouldn't be there, because that was–well, actually, in a funny way, it's just like in markets–that if I weren't there–of course, I wasn't doing it, but somebody else would–would–would be taking it away anyhow. And it was the–whether I was there or not, I was only a spectator, the property was being taken away. So the–I had no role in taking away that property. So I had no sense of guilt”.

Soros bragging about collaborating with the Nazis and robbing fellow Jew