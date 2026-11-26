Happy Thanksgiving.

I am indebted to Robert of Blazing Press channel who has an amazing ability to ferrit out information that we would not see otherwise.

The news yesterday

IMPORTANT UPDATE: The airborne lead hazard from the Iowa detonation appears to have been mitigated more effectively than anticipated as the EPA reports no detectable airborne lead.



However, lead-specific air monitoring does NOT rule out the presence of other hazardous contaminants such as:



• Depleted uranium

• Arsenic

• Mercury

• Cadmium

• Chromium

• Barium

• Benzene

• Vinyl chloride

• Methylene chloride

• PCBs

• PFAS



We must also remember America’s documented history of misleading the public about environmental hazards:



• 9/11 toxic dust

• East Palestine chemical burn

• Flint lead contamination

• Camp Lejeune toxic drinking water

• Rocky Flats plutonium contamination

• Hanford radioactive releases

• Washington, D.C., lead contamination

• Army zinc cadmium sulfide dispersion experiments

• Oak Ridge radiation experiments

• Dugway radioactive dispersal experiments

• Los Alamos atmospheric radiation experiments

• Uranium miners’ radiation exposure

• PFAS “forever chemical” toxicity report suppression

• Libby asbestos contamination



We need comprehensive, INDEPENDENT testing for ALL relevant contaminants before prematurely declaring victory.

https://x.com/NicHulscher/st/NicHulscher/status/2125608497169449026

SOURCE

BUT the EPA say it’s safe so that’s fine?

They told us before

How lead interacts with graphene oxide

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0169433219338553

➡️ How does lead interact with graphene oxide?

“If both substances get into the body together, they cause a life-threatening emergency from rapid chemical poisoning, followed by long-term organ and brain damage. In plain terms, the body is hit with a fast-acting poison, heavy metal buildup, localized tissue inflammation and physical irritation from microscopic carbon flakes all at the same time.”

Lead Trapping and Transport (”Trojan Horse” Effect)

Adsorption onto graphene sheets. Graphene oxide’s negatively charged oxygen groups act like a magnet for positively charged lead ions (\(\text{Pb}^{2+}\)), binding a significant portion of the dissolved lead. [1]

Altered biodistribution. Instead of circulating purely as free lead ions, the lead bound to graphene oxide is carried wherever the nanosheets travel. Immune cells such as macrophages engulf these lead-coated sheets, concentrating both materials inside the lungs, liver, spleen, and kidneys. [1, 2, 3]

Delayed release in acidic compartments. Once immune cells swallow the graphene oxide, they trap it inside acidic compartments called lysosomes to break it down. Acidic environments weaken the bond between graphene oxide and lead, causing the trapped lead to leach directly into the immune cells and surrounding organs over time.

SOURCE: