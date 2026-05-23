Here we are again.

It would be negligent of me not to bring this to you to your attention.

Is this the usual pattern of waging war during the weekend and calming the markets and making a ton of money by insider trading on Monday.

Or is it something bigger?

The Islamic Republic of Iran has closed its national airspace until Monday, except for certain flights in daytime hours.

It is widely expected in Iran that the United States will attack this weekend, after talks between the two countries became “permanently deadlocked.”

At about 5:49 PM Eastern US Time this afternoon, instead of following the original schedule to chopper to Trump National in Bedminster, NJ, President Trump has just stepped off Marine One to jump back on Air Force One en route back to to DC. This was NOT part of the plan, which is causing a TON of speculation as to why.

Simultaneously, an unusually large number of Iranian Air Force fighter jets reportedly took off from Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

At 6:15 PM EDT the Qatari delegation has suddenly left Tehran. They were supposed to stay until Sunday.

As of 6:30 PM EDT --

The UAE 🇦🇪 is reportedly facing widespread GPS and navigation jamming, including severe disruptions at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

GPS jamming is often a sign of looming military escalation — disrupting navigation, precision weapons, and regional air operations.

The timing is notable:

• Trump reportedly held a national security meeting on a possible “decisive” strike

• Iran warned of a “third version of combat”

• Western Iran airspace was closed

• The UAE already hosts Israeli air defenses and has previously been targeted by Iranian missile attacks

If another wave of strikes is coming, the Gulf may be the frontline of Iran’s retaliation.

As of 6:52 PM EDT -- Israeli sources are reporting final preparations in Israel for the start of war.

MORE: U.S. military and intelligence personnel have canceled Memorial Day weekend plans amid expectations of possible strikes on Iran, sources told CBS News.

As of 7:00 PM EDT - Intel Sources INSIDE IRAN report sudden large movements of tractor trailers pulling flatbeds with Iranian attack drones visibly mounted on the flatbeds, ready for launch. The truck are now being seen moving in several areas of Iran.

As of 7:15 PM EDT -- RUMORS (as yet unconfirmed) the Pakistan Delegation is urgently trying to leave Iran.

Also, President Trump is now BACK in Washington, DC after CANCELLING his weekend plans in New Jersey

As of 7:20 PM EDT -- GPS jamming reported in northern Iraq in addition to UAE.

ALSO: A squadron of Israeli jets reportedly flying over the West Bank, heading east. East is the direction of Iran.

The squadron movement stacks directly on top of everything else in motion tonight.

U.S. air-refueling tankers airborne with transponders off heading to the Gulf. Western Iran airspace closed. GPS jamming over the UAE. Heavy air traffic over Eilat.

BREAKING: Iran now the Iranian army is targeting a US ship just moments ago for attempting to breach the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

IRAN CLOSES AIRSPACE TILL MONDAY, ATTACK EXPECTED - w/ Lt. Col Karen Kwiatkowski

Iran Just BLINDSIDED Trump in Strait of Hormuz, War IMMINENT | Alexander Mercouris

Alexander Mercouris of The Duran joins the show to discuss Iran's game changing move on the Strait of Hormuz that casts high suspicion on reported efforts of a "peace" deal on the part of the Trump administration. War is imminent, and Alexander breaks down the massive geopolitical dimensions of the rapidly evolving situation