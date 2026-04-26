The following is a fascinating and long medical article on the efficacy of DMSO.

This is the summary:

DMSO is an “umbrella remedy” capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., improving circulation, reducing inflammation, protecting cells from a myriad of otherwise lethal stressors, and reviving dying cells).

These properties make DMSO uniquely suited to treat “incurable” neurological disorders, and in conjunction with forgotten research on the effects of microcirculatory impairments, reshape our understanding of the causes of neurological (and psychiatric) diseases.

DMSO has shown remarkable promise for cognitive impairment, brain fog, and memory loss from a wide range of causes (e.g., aging, vascular disease, anesthesia, post-COVID or pharmaceutical poisoning), along with improving sleep quality and dream vividness — often by resolving the pain, breathing difficulties, or neurological conditions (e.g., restless leg syndrome) that were preventing restorative sleep.

Extensive data supports DMSO’s use for the major neurodegenerative diseases — including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, ALS, Huntington’s, and multiple sclerosis — and protein misfolding diseases such as prion disorders and Niemann-Pick disease, where DMSO’s ability to act as a chemical chaperone (stabilizing proteins and dissolving toxic aggregates) and augment cranial drainage is particularly relevant.

Numerous psychiatric conditions (e.g., schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and PTSD) have responded to DMSO, as have seizures and epilepsy, movement disorders, encephalitis, myasthenia gravis, and hydrocephalus.

DMSO has also produced striking developmental improvements in children with Down syndrome across multiple clinical studies, along with many other neurodevelopmental disorders.

This article will synopsize the extensive data demonstrating DMSO’s efficacy for CNS neurological diseases (approximately 2000 studies and 200 pertinent reader testimonials), share pertinent (non-DMSO) discoveries we’ve made about neurological diseases over the years, and then conclude with practical guidance on DMSO protocols and complementary approaches that also aid in the treatment of common neurological disorders.

Here is a documentary from 1980

DMSO Dimethyl sulfoxide Much Louder 60 Minute Report from 1980’s

On 23rd March 1980 and again on 6th July of that year, the popular television program 60 Minutes reported on DMSO. In a segment entitled “The Riddle of DMSO”, presenter Mike Wallace covered the anecdotal patient history of the solvent. The 60 Minutes broadcast reached the homes of 70 million viewers



Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is an organosulfur compound with the formula (CH3)2SO. This colorless liquid penetrates the skin very readily, giving it the unusual property for many individuals of being secreted onto the surface of the tongue after contact with the skin and causing a garlic-like taste in the mouth.



Studies show that DMSO can decrease inflammation, pain and swelling. People can spray or rub DMSO to the skin in affected areas. Many people already do this on themselves or pets. DMSO may decrease pain in people with shingles.



This video was edited down from it’s original length of over 15 minutes spanning 3 videos.

This edited version was created to make the video more watchable for most people, bring it all into a single video and change the format to widescreen to fit most people’s modern computer screens.



The audio in this video has been made much louder as the original video was very quiet on some laptops, even at maximum volume.