Listen to this
Pastor Jack Hibbs Benjamin
Link to his post and video: https://facebook.com/share/v/1BEoADsTgH/?mibextid=wwXIfr…
Netanyahu via Israeli news announced that Charlie Kirk had been assassinated 20 minutes after the shooting. This was BEFORE any American news source AND Donald Trump’s announcement. The American announcements are rolling in while Pastor Hibbs is making this video.
How did they know so soon?
He will be live on Fox News later today.
Exactly…
On cue, the Trump/MAGA/Musk/FoxNews/GOP social media machine response to Charlie Kirk’s death is coordinated and designed to insight more violence and a distraction from the Epstein files.
Trump’s FBI has dragged their feet on finding the shooter, misidentified 3 different people as the shooter, falsely reported each one of them to the media without actual proof that they even had the correct shooter, purposely did a poor job of retracting their statements to the public at large…which is helping to gin up Trump‘s base.
To date Kirk’s shooter still has not been identified/found, no response from the FBI on the shootings of the school children, meaningful action on the recent murders of Melissa Hortman and her husband…AND no one has been fired at the FBI. This is not normal.
I wonder if Charlie Kirk is really dead because no one from his family or even his closest friends have come forward to say anything. Trump was quick to lower the flag to half staff (inappropriate), and spew inflammatory statements from the Oval Office. Additionally, Trump has failed to reach out to Kirk’s wife or extended family. This is not normal.
I’m gonna have to go full conspiracy on this one…
Kirks death is starting to feel like a JFK grassy knoll moment and directly aligns with the supposed attempt on Trump‘s life (the actual deaths on that day was planned collateral damage for optics).
Either Kirk is NOT dead and needed an exit ramp to get away from MAGA to keep his family safe because it was becoming difficult for him to remain loyal to Trump…after Trump refused to release the Epstein files…or if Kirk is dead, he was double-crossed, and murdered because (allegedly) a certain orange authoritarian felt threatened and wants to remain in power.
It may be time to look into Charlie Kirk’s finances to see if he was getting his affairs in order early.
Signed,
Follow the money
Because, he was in on it!