Jimmy Savile Took Young Girl To Prince Philip In Buckingham Palace. A video showing how Jimmy Savile had made sure a young girl was able to be brought into Buckingham Palace after being snuck into the grounds in the back of her parents car and then handed over to Savile who then escorted her to Prince Philip. The video references a clip of Jimmy Savile on a BBC talk show interview in the 1980s. Jimmy Savile had forged huge friendships with the British Royal Family and was said to have acted as a marriage councillor for Diana and Charles as their relationship hit the rocks. Jimmy Savile’s sinister ways were documented when allegations of horrific child abuse and sex crimes were brought to light after being covered up by the BBC.

Savile Smuggles TEEN Into Palace to Meet PRINCE PHILIP!

Nothing to see here. Just Britains most prolific & well protected paedophile telling stories about how he smuggled a teenage girl into Buckingham Palace to meet with Prince Philip.



EDIT This appearance by Savile on Parkinson with Alan Alda from MASH was aired 30th Jan 1980. It’s thought that at some point the decades long friendship between Savile & Prince Philip broke down & they became permanently estranged. Perhaps the old goat was less than impressed with Savile talking publicly about this sort of smuggling of female teens thing...

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4425586/