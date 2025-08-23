Share this postSeemorerocks HOW BLACKROCK CONQUERED THE WORLDCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHOW BLACKROCK CONQUERED THE WORLDRobin WestenraAug 23, 20256Share this postSeemorerocks HOW BLACKROCK CONQUERED THE WORLDCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share6Share this postSeemorerocks HOW BLACKROCK CONQUERED THE WORLDCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share
Incredibly 🥱 boring and confusing 🫤 to any lay person without a doctorate’s degree in Finance or Economics but I still pressed on. I’m all for expanding what’s left of my brain. 🧠
So what was my takeaway then? What did I actually learn? That one thing is true, huge mega corporations are to me, like playing Pac man. Wow yea, does anyone even remember that far back? For those of you that don’t, it was this little round thing that if u didn’t navigate out of its way, it would chop on you and eat u up. Say what?! Never mind , you get the idea. But in actuality it’s a perfect example. Companies start small and if they have a great idea, and you’re willing to invest in that, hopefully they’ll grow and make a profit, right? Kinda. But along the way to the top, the more successful they become,greed and high profits become the motivation, instead of fair pricing for consumers. They gobble up other small businesses until they’re filthy and insanely rich , while the small business folds . No one can compete. An almost perfect monopoly is created. They dictate the prices , high profit margins become the goal and price gouging becomes the tactic, the more ppl need the item, the more they’ll charge. Recently it was eggs. Instead of helping the consumer by keeping the prices down, instead they charged as much as possible bc they have any competition to level it down.
I hope I’m getting this right, and please correct me if I’m wrong but that’s my limited knowledge and common sense.
I don’t feel that huge corporations have our interests in mind, just profits. So my advice would be to buy from small business owners to keep them open with fair pricing. Support your communities to grow and prosper. Most small businesses will give back to their community.
Please comment back so I learn. Ty for listening. ☀️