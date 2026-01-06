This is what is being reported.

I have had no reports on how it is affecting people; even Max Igan didn’t seem to know in his latest video was asking for comments.

The only direct comment came from an email from a friend currently in Australia.

Starting to get blocked by Aussie's internet age limit laws. Yesterday, clicking on the audio from clif high, which took me to his substack, I was asked to re-subscribe to SS, which first up required a facial scan. How can you tell someone is not 16, but 17, from a facial scan? I guess by referring to the digital file you already have of that person's face? That was yesterday's experience. But, today, I find I am able to click on SAM's email, get taken through to her SS, and see its content, and play its embedded videos. The control net has a few holes still. I might ask you to forward the audios from clif by a different route. I'll see if I can figure out if that's possible.

I decided to see for myself and so set my VPN to Australia.

Going onto Google, Bing or You Tube I had no problem.

I went through items I posted yesterday and came across no restrictions. However, when I came to one item I came across this.

This makes about as much sense as when Google removed completely innocuous items (nothing to do with covid) from my Blogspot.

It seems to me that, as of today these regulations are being carried out in a haphazard way.

I wonder what the threats of Substack are to children.

If there is anyone in Australia who sees this could you please comment.