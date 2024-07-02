Houthis' 'Encircle Israel' Plan Out; Fighters From North African Nations To Open New Front?

Unbelievable and yet true: The Houthis attempt a 'Naval Blockade'

The Iran- and Russia-backed Houthis claimed to have attacked four more cargo ships in their biggest attack in 24 hours.

The Houthis prove day by day that the situation is developing into a great naval tragedy for the West. The American Admiral is absolutely confirmed: The West's greatest naval operation has failed miserably.

The Houthis also claimed that the attacks were carried out on "three fronts", according to Al-Ain media in the United Arab Emirates.

Houthi Spokesman Yahya Shari says their military recently targeted the following ships in various maritime areas:

-The “MSC Unific VI” was hit in the Arabian Sea

-The “Delonix” Oil Tanker in the Red Sea

-The “Lucky Silver” General Cargo in the Mediterranean Sea

-The cargo ship “Anvil Point” in the Indian Ocean.

From the layout of the ships and the map, it appears that the Houthis are carrying out to the letter the orders of Russia and Iran to impose a "naval blockade" in the An-Mediterranean-Suez-Erythra region.

If Hezbollah enters the game, then the entire region will become a theater of conflict. And maybe we have some surprises.

The Houthis are now directly threatening American aircraft carriers.

Nobody can guarantee free navigation in the Arabian Sea, Red Sea and Mediterranean anymore

"The first operation was carried out by multiple cruise missiles, targeting the Israeli ship MSC Unific in the Arabian Sea, and the strike was accurate and direct ," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement broadcast by the al-Masirah television network. by the Houthis.

"The second operation was carried out with multiple ballistic and cruise missiles, targeting the US tanker Delonix in the Red Sea for the second time this week ," he said, adding that the third operation targeted the British ship Anvil Point in the Indian Ocean with several missiles. cruise "precisely and immediately" .

However according to last minute statements, AW Ship Management has confirmed that MV Anvil Point (IMO 9248540) was not involved in an attack while transiting the Indian Ocean.

"The vessel and crew are safe and are currently continuing their planned voyage from Duqm, Oman to Mombasa, Kenya."

"The fourth operation was carried out with multiple cruise missiles, targeting the Lucky Sailor ship in the Mediterranean Sea ," he said, vowing to launch more such attacks until Israel halts its assault on the Gaza Strip.

Since November last year, the Houthis have been carrying out drone and missile attacks on ships "linked to Israel" , claiming that these actions are in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza.

In response, the US and Britain launched a military operation in January (Operation Prosperity Guardian), carrying out air and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. This intervention led the Houthi group to expand its targeting to include US and British merchant and military ships.

We have referred to the failure of Prosperity Guardian in previous posts. We have also recently covered at length the wide range of missiles that the Houthis possess, including hypersonic missiles such as the Hatem -2 and the Palestine .

Additionally, in yesterday's thread involving a possible Hezbollah-Iran axis campaign, we also addressed the role the Houthis could play, using their missile arsenal and combining it with that of Hezbollah and Iran, against targets in Israel and in Cyprus.

An American armada rushes to the Southern Mediterranean

The Mediterranean literally becomes a "lobster", with the American armada practicing all possible war scenarios.

More specifically, the USS Eisenhower Strike Group recently passed through Suez and entered the eastern Mediterranean. According to reports, the Strike Group of the aircraft carrier USS Theodor Roosevelt is sailing as we speak for the Middle East, in order to operate as part of the "Prosperity Guardian" against the Houthis.

In addition, the amphibious assault aircraft carrier USS Wasp also passed Gibraltar, days ago, accompanied by the amphibious assault ship USS Oak Hill, along with elements of the 24th Marine Unit on board.

The “Wasp” crossed the Strait of Gibraltar on Wednesday afternoon, 26/06, after a replenishment stop at Naval Station Rota in Spain. Oak Hill entered the sea on June 18, according to Gibraltar-based ship watcher Michael Sanchez. The Wasp came to replace the Eisenhower, which, on the orders of Secretary of State Lloyd Austin, should return to Norfolk, Virginia.

But the question that arises is that given the developments in the Middle East, with Israel, Iran-Hezbollah-Houthis, having their finger on the trigger, will he leave or will he remain in the region taking part in Israel's protection?

The amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) also entered the Mediterranean Sea where she will likely link up with the USS Wasp (LHD-1) Amphibious Ready Group in the Eastern Mediterranean to assist in military evacuation operations, should she held for American citizens in Lebanon.

When the war in Gaza began, the Whitney was off the coast of Israel with the USS Bataan (LHD-5) group. On board was 6th Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Thomas Ishee and his staff.

Yesterday Wasp and Eisenhower held joint exercises with the Royal Navy Daring-class air defense destroyer HMS Duncan (D 37) of the British Navy.

Israel's top generals, known as the General Staff Forum, are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, even if it means temporarily allowing Hamas to remain in power.

Known collectively as the General Staff Forum, Israel's military leadership consists of about 30 senior generals, including the Chief of the Army General Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the commanders of the army, air force and navy, and the chief of military intelligence (Amman) .

The protracted conflict has greatly strained Israel's military resources.

Israeli Generals warn Netanyahu of disastrous consequences: The Israeli Army has fallen into a trap, a war of attrition, and Hezbollah or Iran have not yet been seriously involved.

In fact, the Israeli A/GETHA Herzi Halevi is going to submit his resignation in two weeks in an attempt to prevent the invasion of Lebanon and Syria.

Israeli think tank JNS presents a "war storm" plan in the Eastern Mediterranean. According to the Israelis, Hezbollah and Iran have decided to strike Israeli targets both inside Israel and in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

According to the same sources, Iran and Hezbollah have decided to hit Cyprus too (!) if the "zero hour" comes.

More specifically, according to JNS, Hezbollah, under the leadership of Hassan Nasrallah, is coordinating with Iran to open a new front against Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean. The goal is to neutralize the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force, which Hezbollah perceives as the biggest threat.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is set to take over duties in the region after Yemen's Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) targeted the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea with missiles and UAVs in response to earlier bombings, leading the supercarrier to exit after an eight-month posting.

Yemen's Houthi militia has released a video promising to sink the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt once it arrives in Red Sea waters.

The aircraft carrier is a "primary target for the Missile Forces of the Yemeni Army from now on, and will be subject to targeting upon its entry into the Red Sea," Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stated in the video.

"If they want to take the risk, get themselves into trouble, and put themselves into the same predicament that Eisenhower was, let them come," al-Houthi warned.

🎥 Yemeni Houthis have released a video promising to sink the aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, once it arrives in Red Sea waters. pic.twitter.com/I63snqMJmc — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 2, 2024

The Houthis have vowed to stop all Israeli-owned or bound naval traffic through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden until Israel halts its assault on the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

The armed forces have tried to strike the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier on several occasions, but the US Navy insists that those attacks caused no damage to the supercarrier or its escorts.

A missile and drone barrage targeted the vessel shortly before it departed the region in early June.

"In response to US and UK air strikes on some cities and civilian targets in Yemen, which killed and injured more than 58 people, most of whom were civilians, the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier was attacked in the Red Sea with a large number of ballistic, cruise missiles and drones," Ansar Allah political office member Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik in May.

Yemeni forces hit a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea with missiles and UAVs in response to the bombing of the country - Ansar Allah



Most of those killed and wounded in US and British strikes on Yemen were civilians, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau told Sputnik. — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 31, 2024

The Yemeni blockade of Usrael prompted the United States to send warships to the Res Sea along with a handful of ships from a 'coalition' of NATO member states including the UK. Those forces have attacked targets in Yemen.

