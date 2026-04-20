Seemorerocks

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Jim's avatar
Jim
4h

Looks like the WORLD see,s now who are the Terrorists & its not the Houthis, or Hammas, Or Hezbo;;ah/ Do you see what the World sees ?

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duck's avatar
duck
1h

american resource collapse, the numbers dont lie.... that particular aspect is filled by their child raping "leader":

https://rareearthexchanges.com/news/the-collision-america-didnt-plan-for-ai-excess-resource-reality-and-a-narrow-exit-in-an-era-of-escalating-

conflict/https://stockpickerscorner.beehiiv.com/p/2026-the-year-america-wins-or-loses-the-critical-minerals-war

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/The-Pentagon-Has-268-Days-to-Replace-Americas-Most-Critical-Supply-Chain.html

so patience Folks, You get to watch the giant fall and how it will fall, such grace and splendour? nah, more like a soiled diaper from its so called "leader" dropped from a 4th floor balcony...

ker...splaaaat, yech! best advice, dont be in the vicinity, could get messy

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