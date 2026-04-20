Houthi barrage rocks Red SeaRobin WestenraApr 20, 2026731ShareThe title is sheer bullocks. America has not been dragged into war! America has dragged the world into war731Share
Looks like the WORLD see,s now who are the Terrorists & its not the Houthis, or Hammas, Or Hezbo;;ah/ Do you see what the World sees ?
american resource collapse, the numbers dont lie.... that particular aspect is filled by their child raping "leader":
https://rareearthexchanges.com/news/the-collision-america-didnt-plan-for-ai-excess-resource-reality-and-a-narrow-exit-in-an-era-of-escalating-
conflict/https://stockpickerscorner.beehiiv.com/p/2026-the-year-america-wins-or-loses-the-critical-minerals-war
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/The-Pentagon-Has-268-Days-to-Replace-Americas-Most-Critical-Supply-Chain.html
so patience Folks, You get to watch the giant fall and how it will fall, such grace and splendour? nah, more like a soiled diaper from its so called "leader" dropped from a 4th floor balcony...
ker...splaaaat, yech! best advice, dont be in the vicinity, could get messy