Seemorerocks

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Lb 🇨🇦
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I would like to see Iran find him and return him unharmed

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duck
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re the "paula white" the demonically possessed "spiritual adviser" to drumpf, you remember the one who called up demons by their names to :

"strike and strike and strike".... yeah that one, Lynn`s sister apparently... I digress

well heres an analysis of the use of NLP in her recent "trump is Jesus" speech, quite interesting:

https://x.com/politblogme/status/2034559538074943963?s=46&t=hxVagMehPAMbT_of_AcylA

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