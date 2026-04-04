According to western media

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/591468/downed-planes-raise-new-perils-for-trump-as-tehran-hunts-for-missing-us-pilot

Later -

The A-10 Warthog reportedly went down contemporaneously with the crash of the F-15, according to the New York Times

The pilot was safely rescued. Officials have not stated the cause of the crash or the country where it occurred, but it reportedly occurred near the Strait of Hormuz.

Additionally, Black Hawk helicopter was shot down by Iran. The helicopter crew has been located and returned to safety.

Per Newsmax’s Carla Babb, “I’ve now confirmed the Blackhawk WAS hit by Iran. The crew is accounted for and is safe, a US official tells me.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, US officials confirmed that an F-15E was shot down over Iran.

Iranian state media posted the following clip, claiming that US aircraft were spotted flying low over Iran in search of the pilots.

According to Iranian media

April, 03, 2026

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Sources have reported that the American forces have failed to extract the pilot of a downed fighter jet from Iran’s borders.

Sources told Tasnim’s correspondent in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in western Iran on Friday that US forces had been conducting a search operation since earlier today to recover the pilot of their fighter jet, which was shot down by Iran’s Armed Forces. The operation involved Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 Hercules aircraft; however, their efforts have so far been futile.

The sources added that, given the reputational damage to the United States in this incident, it is possible that another individual may be introduced within the coming hours as the rescued pilot.

Based on some information, following the destruction of the advanced American fighter jet by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) earlier on Friday, the pilot ejected and landed inside the country.

The IRGC announced on Friday that the second F-35 fighter jet was destroyed in the skies of central Iran by the new advanced defense system of the IRGC Aerospace Force. It said the doomed fighter jet belongs to the Lakenheath squadron.

The IRGC noted that the intruding fighter jet has been completely destroyed and has crashed.

The US and the Israeli regime launched a large-scale unprovoked military campaign against Iran following the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians on February 28.

The attacks have involved extensive aerial strikes on both military and civilian locations across Iran, causing significant casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces have carried out retaliatory operations, targeting American and Israeli positions in the occupied territories and at regional bases with waves of missiles and drones.

Bakhtiari tribes in Khuzestan headed into the mountains, rifles in hand, searching for the missing American F-15 jet pilot — saying:



“Don’t worry, we’ll find him.”

The American pilot is now in the hands of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards

Breaking: Latest on the U.S. pilot… Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announces the capture of the weapons systems officer of the F-15 fighter jet .

Key coverage

IRAN DOWNS F-15 & A-10 - w/ Pepe Escobar, Aaron Mate, Dimitri Lascaris, Larry Wilkerson & Martyanov

RACE AGAINST TIME: Iran Downs F15-E & US Pilot Is On THE GROUND! | Live

⚡ALERT: EMERGENCY Meeting at WHITEHOUSE, 5 US AIRCRAFT DOWN! Blackouts in Iran, Nuclear USE LIKELY

Ritter’s Rant 083: Search and Rescue

IRAN’S MISSILES JUST GOT TERRIFYINGLY ACCURATE: CHINA DELIVERS FULL BEIDOU INTEGRATION

Pepe Escobar has just confirmed the game-changing move. China has completely integrated Iran into its Beidou satellite network. Tehran has ditched America’s GPS system entirely. This 24/7 first-class intel is the hidden reason behind the terrifying accuracy of Iran’s new hypersonic missiles.

THE BEIDOU BOMBSHELL

➡️ Iran now operates under China’s advanced satellite constellation instead of relying on US-controlled GPS.

➡️ The switch delivers pinpoint precision that changes everything on the battlefield.

➡️ This integration happened quietly and is already delivering results analysts call “terrifying.”

THE STRATEGIC EARTHQUAKE

➡️ Beijing’s Beidou network gives Iran independence from Western systems in real time.

➡️ No more dependence on American satellites that could be jammed or denied.

➡️ The upgrade explains why Iran’s latest hypersonic weapons hit with shocking precision.

WHY WASHINGTON IS REELING

➡️ This move hands Tehran military capabilities that directly challenge US dominance.

➡️ The analyst’s confirmation leaves no room for doubt about the depth of China-Iran cooperation.

➡️ America’s GPS edge just evaporated at the most critical moment.

THE BOTTOM LINE

China just handed Iran the ultimate targeting upgrade by fully plugging it into Beidou and cutting ties with US GPS.

The era of unchallenged American satellite superiority just ended in the Middle East.

HT