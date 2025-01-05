The weather we are seeing currently is the COLDEST I’ve seen in my entire adult life in New Zealand. I’d have to go back to childhood in the South Island when my father would light the fire in January - but then the cold weather would be over in a day or two.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/538221/cook-strait-ferry-passengers-face-more-disruption-as-stormy-weather-continues

This is what they said just a couple of days ago. Didn’t quite work out, did it?

The cool and wet start to the new year will persist into the weekend for much of the motu.

But MetService says some regions can look forward to periods of settled weather, and by Monday most of the South Island and western North Island will experience a drier and brighter day.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/538097/wet-weekend-ahead-but-summer-sun-set-to-return

This is much more like it.

Yeah, the last week in Banks Peninsular we’ve seen the sun for 1.5 days! Yesterday it was 10deg, ‘feels like’ 4deg. I put the fire on 2 nights ago. Yes before that it was like late Feb, very dry & hot. Now blocked

When they talk about hot weather and heatwaves they talk about a blocked pattern. What we have now is also a blocked pattern

Combined land and sea heatwaves, like that behind our warmest summer, have become more common in New Zealand and may soon be almost annual events, scientists report.

A series of these “compound” events within the last decade have been driving scorching summer days and nights, while melting glaciers, disrupting growing seasons and harming marine life.

It comes as the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) is predicting more above-average temperatures this summer – while nations are trying to strike new climate deals at this year’s UN summit.

Regional heatwaves like that which fuelled our hottest summer on record have become 12 times more likely under climate change – and could become almost annual events within the next few decades.

That’s the stark message of a major new study that comes as delegates from nearly 200 nations meet to thrash out new climate deals, with another Kiwi summer of above-average warmth lying beyond.

Marine heatwave conditions – like this, observed in late 2017 – helped fuel what remains New Zealand's hottest summer on record. Similar combined land and sea heatwave events have been observed over four summers since. Image / Ben Noll, Niwa

Summers in our region have been warming up at an unprecedented rate, on the back of global climate change and combined ocean and land heatwaves.

Climate scientist Professor Jim Salinger said he and colleagues were prompted to look closer at these “compound” extreme events after four of them were observed here in less than a decade.

Women and children paddle in a pool on Rangitoto Island in 1935. A combined land and sea heatwave behind that year's record-hot summer was considered a one-in-300-year event at the time – but it could become an almost annual one by the 2040s. Photo / NZ Herald

Further back in our past, there’d been just one significant compound heatwave – the historic drought summer of 1934/35 – which set a record for summer warmth unbroken until 2017/18.

In that season, and also 2018/19, 2021/22 and 2022/23, scientists observed unusually high sea surface temperatures in the region around New Zealand.

“The spatial patterns for 2017/18 and 2018/19 are very similar, with the largest temperature anomalies over a west-to-east across the southern Tasman Sea and to the Chatham Islands,” study co-author and Niwa ocean modeller Dr Erik Behrens said.

“Most of this warming has been attributed to blocking high-pressure conditions to the east [of] New Zealand, which reduced the wind-driven ocean mixing and enhanced incoming solar radiation – causing the near-surface waters to warm rapidly.”

At the peak of the summer of 2022-23, seas around Fiordland warmed to a striking 5C above normal temperatures, heaping more pressure on sea sponges that had already just suffered an extreme mass-bleaching event.

A bleached sea sponge in Fiordland, where sea temperatures soared to 5C above normal over the summer of 2022-23. Image / Victoria University

When Salinger and his colleagues put those recent compound heatwaves into historical context, the figures were sobering.

What was a one-in-320-year event back in 1934/35 had become a roughly one-in-25-year one today – while the average annual number of heatwave days had leapt from five over the 1932-2010 period to 12 in the period since.

More troublingly, the projections indicated with 1.5C or 2C of warming, such compound events could become almost annual by the 2040s.

The researchers pointed to impacts that could already be seen.

Between 2017 and 2021, the Southern Alps lost 20% of their ice volume – the most significant decline in a five-year period since records began – with seasonal snow melting earlier and faster.

The nearly-vanished Fog Glacier in the Southern Alps, as it appeared after summer 2023. Photo / Rebekah Parsons-King, Niwa

That meant cascading impacts for ecosystems and water supply. Agriculture had also been affected in other ways: for Marlborough’s famed sauvignon blanc grapes, warmer flowering seasons had contributed to dramatic shifts in yield.

The study, published in the International Journal of Climatology, described how the shifts under global warming had been influencing and amplifying effects of natural drivers.

They included more positive phases of the Southern Annular Mode – meaning more settled, anti-cyclonic conditions around New Zealand – and La Nina patterns that had pushed those anticyclones southeast.

The result was more balmy northerly winds flowing down over our region and the Tasman Sea, said co-author Dr Kevin Trenberth, of the US National Centre for Atmospheric Research and the University of Auckland.

“While this can indeed promote warmer conditions, it can also be favourable to atmospheric rivers from the tropics,” he said.

“This can bring copious rains and even flooding into New Zealand, as happened with the Auckland Anniversary weekend event in 2023.”

Last year's Auckland Anniversary weekend deluge caused hundreds of landslides around the region. Photo / Dean Purcell

At a time when improved climate information and predictions are much-needed to understand what is going on and why, Trenberth questioned Government funding cuts that had led to the recent loss of some of Niwa’s top climate modellers.

“None of the global climate models do a very good job around New Zealand.”

Moreover, Salinger said the findings underscored the urgency of tackling global climate change as we approach and pass local environmental tipping points.

“With 2024 looming as the hottest year on record globally – and next to no progress on commitments to reduce emissions in line with agreements from the Paris accord in 2015 by almost all countries – it’s vital to better plan, adapt and prepare for climate change-related extremes in New Zealand.”

NIWA’s forecast for summer

More forecasting from Metservice.

To see how confused the forecasting is notice how in the left panel they say wind is moderate (with no need for windproof covering while the right hand panel talks of strong southerly winds!

They don’t seem to ever get it right!

Meanwhile, across the Tasman, this is what they were saying 2 days ago.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/538141/first-heatwave-of-2025-engulfs-australia-s-south-east-while-monsoon-and-cyclones-mysteriously-missing-in-action

Australia is bracing for a severe heatwave this week as a massive mass of hot air sweeps across the country

According to the the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), central and northern parts of the country will feel the heat most intensely with temperatures rising well above 40C in many areas, the Daily Mail reported.

Parts of Queensland, New South Wales, the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia are all forecast to endure scorching temperatures.

BoM told the Guardian that the heat is expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday, with overnight lows only dropping to the mid-20s.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/world-news/360475945/heatwave-turn-parts-australia-hottest-places-world

But this is today’s forecast. Nnothing too out of the ordinary to match the above headlines!

http://www.bom.gov.au/

CLIMATE CHANGE

I have been sitting on the following. Last year there was this report from a climate change sceptic site that would never have made it into mainstream media - but nevertheless true

Climate realist Tony Heller took to X to highlight the climate misinformation and disinformation campaigns waged by far-left corporate media on the global public.

Heller referenced a 2007 BBC News article titled "Arctic summers ice-free 'by 2013'," which warned readers of the supposed threat that "latest modeling studies indicate northern polar waters could be ice-free in summers within just 5-6 years."

The BBC article's baseless claim was designed to instill climate fears across the public to ram through a radical de-growth climate agenda across the Western world.

Heller then cited NOAA Sea Ice Extent data of the Arctic from Sept. 16, 2012, and Sept. 7, 2024, and found:

"This year's minimum Arctic sea ice extent was 26% larger than 2012. @BBCNews said the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013." This year's minimum Arctic sea ice extent was 26% larger than 2012. @BBCNews said the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013.https://t.co/HphrKQEGqehttps://t.co/0lYsJCyfm2https://t.co/NWyPy8DujC pic.twitter.com/q6uLF0cWyy — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) December 26, 2024

2012 NOAA Sea Ice Extent data

2024 NOAA Sea Ice Extent data

"They keep this info out of the news because it doesn’t serve the narrative…," one X user commented.

And similarly…

The dramatic, if largely unpublicised, recovery in Arctic sea ice is continuing into the New Year. Despite the contestable claims of the ‘hottest year ever’ (and even hotter in 2024), Arctic sea ice on January 8th stood at its highest level in 21 years. Last December, the U.S.-based National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC) revealed that sea ice recorded its third highest monthly gain in the modern 45-year record. According to the science blog No Tricks Zone, the reading up to January 8th has now far exceeded the average for the years 2011-2020. It also exceeds the average for the years 2001-2010, and points directly upwards with regard to the average for the years 1991-2000.

The graph below shows the scale of the recovery compared to all the years tracked in the modern satellite record.

Of course this is only about half a winter’s worth of data, and we must be careful not to follow alarmists down their chosen political path of cherry picking and warning of climate collapse on the basis of individual events. But as we have seen in recent Daily Sceptic articles, the current recovery in Arctic sea ice is a climate trend that can be taken back to around 2007. In a recent paper, the Danish scientist Allan Astrup Jensen provided data showing a fall in the sea ice between 1997 and 2007 but minimal losses in the 45-year record both before and after this period. The investigative journalist Tony Heller draws a four-year moving average to show a small recovery in the lowest ice extent in September from around 2012. He also notes that 1979 was a recent high point, with lower ice levels in the 1970s going back to the 1950s.

Where does all this leave the alarmists promoting their insane collectivist Net Zero project? Stuck up a frozen creek without an ice pick, it might be suggested. In 2022, Sir David Attenborough told BBC viewers that the summer sea ice could all be gone within 12 years. Climate models fed with opinions and wishful thinking seem to have guided him in his lamentations rather than the actual data. But if the ice continues to roar back, it is likely that the sea ice scare will have to be retired, along with all the disappearing coral popping up in record amounts on the Great Barrier Reef.

Cyclical natural climate variations, observed in the past record going back to the early 1800s, appear to offer a better explanation of trends in the polar sea ice extent. Little understood effects of ocean currents and atmospheric heat exchanges are obvious drivers of the climate in the far north. Taking the view that humans, and only humans, control the climate temperature would appear to be a dead end in understanding Arctic glaciology.

Ditto Antarctica, where the cherry pickings for catastrophists seemed to offer good prospects of late. Last year the BBC reported on lower levels of winter sea ice than those recorded in the recent past. The BBC said it showed a new benchmark for a region “that once seemed resistant to global warming”. This inconvenient resistance of course refers to the fact that Antarctica has shown “nearly non-existent” warming over the last 70 years. Dr. Walter Meier from the NSIDC helpfully added: “It’s so far outside anything we’re seen, it’s almost mind-blowing.” The “mind-blowing” quote made headlines around mainstream media. Alas, Dr. Meier seemed to forget that barely a decade ago he was part of a science team that cracked the secrets of early Nimbus satellite data that showed even lower winter levels of sea ice in 1966

At the time, the Nimbus team won awards and the Daily Sceptic has been able to jog Dr. Meier’s memory on what he said at the time.

Even in the passive microwave record [available since 1979] for the Antarctic you see these seesaws where the ice concentrations go up and down, so extreme high or extreme low are not that unusual. What the Nimbus data tells us is that there’s variability in the Antarctica sea ice that’s larger than any we had seen from the passive microwave data. Nimbus helps put this in a longer term context and extends the record.

Three cheers for the longer record. It doesn’t seem to get much of a look-in these days as the Earth starts to boil. Below, Professor Ole Humlum maps the sea ice extent in Antarctica going back to 1979.

Allan Jensen looks at the same data and notes that any downward trend in the period was very small. The only discernible trend is a rise from around July 2013 followed by a small fall. Jensen points to a recent decline in 2022 and 2023. But, of late, any decline has been slowed with the NSIDC-recorded extent at the end of the last month only the sixth lowest in the record.

Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor.

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/01/16/arctic-sea-ice-extent-soars-to-highest-level-for-21-years/

And yet, a year later we have the following that made the mainstream but will never be mentioned by the sceptics…

As winter unfolds, the Arctic sea ice takes center stage, showcasing a noteworthy ranking as the third-highest in the last 10 years. Nevertheless, weather patterns and sea surface temperatures might play an essential role during the melting season.

The Arctic sea ice extent when the last winter month started equals 14.141 million square kilometers, according to the US National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC). The extent of sea ice changes daily due to the influence of weather patterns and strong winds. After being well higher the last 20-year extension, sea ice extent decreased in the last weeks due to the influence of intense storms affecting the Arctic.

Although much below the 1981-2010 average, sea ice extent is within the normal sea-ice inter-annual variability of the last 20 years, ranking as the third highest in the last 10 years, as depicted in the image below.

https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-weather/arctic-sea-ice-third-highest-rrc/

With revelations like this how can one ever trust official reporting of temperatures again?!

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/31/met-office-claims-to-have-been-recording-temperatures-at-stornoway-airport-30-years-before-aeroplanes-were-invented/