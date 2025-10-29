Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
37's avatar
37
1h

And people call those doing this "leaders."

If they were truly leaders, they'd be leading by example.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DJL's avatar
DJL
1h

This is pure evil at work. When you reduce human life to “cost” what do any of us have to live for? Because we are all nothing but a red line on a balance sheet ultimately. This is absolutely demonic. Maybe we need to get rid of the elites first and solve the problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture