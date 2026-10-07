Dr. Mary Talley Bowden discusses the recent news of a pneumonic plague case in Russia, suggesting it is fear-mongering timed before an election, similar to past scares with Ebola and Hantavirus.
The main focus shifts to the expansion of mRNA technology, which is now being used in flu shots for people aged 50 and older.
Dr. Bowden raises concerns about the lack of long-term safety data and true informed consent, as pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens don't explicitly label the new flu shots as mRNA-based.
They are putting mRNA in all vaccines so look it up even in dentist?! Be smart know what is in everything will be doing it in your vegetables and fruit!
Anyone who takes any vaccine at this point is playing Russian roullette. And as Truth Hunter states below, it is in some food, water, etc. I have heard from a dentist that has researched the mRNA in anesthesia and she noted that she has found it so far only in the anesthesia that is used when someone will be under for a long time. Not that makes us feel any better...