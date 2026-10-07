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Truth Hunter's avatar
Truth Hunter
Oct 7Edited

They are putting mRNA in all vaccines so look it up even in dentist?! Be smart know what is in everything will be doing it in your vegetables and fruit!

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Zora
Oct 7

Anyone who takes any vaccine at this point is playing Russian roullette. And as Truth Hunter states below, it is in some food, water, etc. I have heard from a dentist that has researched the mRNA in anesthesia and she noted that she has found it so far only in the anesthesia that is used when someone will be under for a long time. Not that makes us feel any better...

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