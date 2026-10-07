Dr. Mary Talley Bowden discusses the recent news of a pneumonic plague case in Russia, suggesting it is fear-mongering timed before an election, similar to past scares with Ebola and Hantavirus.

The main focus shifts to the expansion of mRNA technology, which is now being used in flu shots for people aged 50 and older.

Dr. Bowden raises concerns about the lack of long-term safety data and true informed consent, as pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens don't explicitly label the new flu shots as mRNA-based.

