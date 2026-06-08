The primary Stock Market in South Korea - KOSPI - put a complete HALT to all Stock Trading minutes ago as the market plunged 8.4% at the opening bell.

More on the cause, as I get it.

UPDATE 11:23 PM EDT --

Panic selling ripped through tech-heavy stocks. Investors retreated from artificial intelligence-related shares that had fueled blistering gains in recent months. South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index, the world’s best-performing major stock market this year, fell 8 percent before trading was temporarily halted.