This is far from the sort of thing that bothers me normally but this story shouted out to me

This was television coverage

What shouted out at me from this coverage was this, in the middle of the article:

'It bewilders me as to why he was there'

Manu, a Samoan local who saw the HMNZS Manawanui sailing dangerously close to the reef as it ran aground, said he wondered why it was so close in the first place. "He crashed on a bommie. A bommie is a piece of reef that is a lot deeper than all the other reefs, so the waves won't break unless there's a really big swell. We just had a really big swell, and there would have been residual sets," he said. "He must have cruised over that reef thought nothing was coming, and then all of a sudden something came. Bang. I just don't understand what he was doing there. "It bewilders me as to why he was there. I know it's a scientific research boat but he shouldn't have been that close to the reef. There's no reason to be that close to the reef, not with the amount of swells that was around." He was worried about the environmental impacts of the ship hitting the reef, and hoped there was no oil spilling out of it. "The reef was already getting destroyed from other things but I just hope the ship hasn't done anything," Manu added.

Then there was this on X:

NZ was a laughing stock when the Ardern Govt paid a whopping 5x the book value for what would become the Manawanui. Even the ship brokers at the time couldn’t believe the vendors luck. We paid $103NZD then millions to have it fitted out. I believe the govt itself will be the insurers, and by govt I mean taxpayers. Laughing stock when we got it, laughing stock when we lost it.

At the time this was reported blandly by the NZ media.

Was there a voice anywhere to oppose the sale or was the Opposition asleep on the job?

The Government will buy a second-hand Norwegian vessel to take over dive and hydrographic functions formerly carried out by two vessels for the New Zealand Navy.

The budget for the purchase, modifications and introduction into service of the 85m Edda Fonn is $103 million, to be paid from existing funding, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced.



The Edda Fonn, built in 2003, will be outfitted with the dive and hydrographic systems required by the New Zealand Defence Force before being put into service by November 2019.

The vessel, whose name will be changed when it goes into service in New Zealand, has been operating in the North Sea.

"Defence officials have subjected the Edda Fonn to considerable scrutiny ahead of purchase," Mark said.

"We have been assured by independent experts that it is in excellent condition and will handle well in the operations the Defence Force will use it for."



The vessel will replace the Navy's hydrographic vessel Resolution and dive ship Manawanui, which were decommissioned in 2012 and 2018 respectively following several decades of service.



"Navy's specialist divers and hydrographers provide vital services to New Zealand, the Pacific, and our partners. In recent years this has included undertaking underwater search and rescue with the New Zealand Police, surveying the seabed following the Kaikoura earthquake, or removing unexploded historical ordnance in the Pacific islands. Purchasing this vessel allows the Defence Force to continue to serve the community, nation and world," Mark said in a statement.

Even Hal Turner reported on it!

The Royal New Zealand Navy ship’s HMNZS "Manawanui" sank this morning after running aground on a reef near the southern coast of Upolu, Samoa, last night and catching fire.

In video below, taken from shore, the vessel is seen listing onto its side, in water that is far too shallow for a vessel of that size to transit.

The ship ultimately caught fire and is sunk.

This is the kind of thing that happens when an UNQUALIFIED person is put into a job so that someone ELSE can cite it as "Diversity, Inclusiveness . . . . or whatever other nonsense they espouse.

Merit is the only sure way to put the right people into jobs, so the job gets done correctly.

If Merit does not result in "diversity" then those who do not benefit need to improve THEMSELVES so as to become worthy.

That’s pretty prejudiced - there is no indication that the captain is a lesbian!

However, one sentence in a NZ media report shouted out at me.

Gray is an English-born teacher, who moved to New Zealand in 2012 and joined the Navy. She took the helm of the Manawanui in December 2022.

It is difficult for me not to conclude that at the very least there is an issue of competency here and questions have to be asked how a teacher from the UK came to be in charge of a $100 million naval vessel.

I think we have the answer in what happened.

In the meantime the captain is being PRAISED for getting people off the vessel safely - something that was part of her job and should have been a given.

There is going to be a Commission of Inquiry which past history tells me will be a whitewash.

Are questions about competency going to be off the table because of “diversity”?

In the “good old days” skippers were appointed for their competency and had to go through rigorous training and at the very least are able to use charts and avoid reefs that everyone knows are there even in a big swell.

Perhaps she was having a bad day or the vaxx she had to take has compromised her problem-solving abilities.

Does this look like a serious person to you?

I won’t even begin to go into the possible ecological devastation from this incident.