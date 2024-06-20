Hizballah's historic drone footage sends warning to Israel, with Jon Elmer
Jon Elmer covers the latest from the fierce resistance in defense of Rafah, the complex ambush in the Netzarim corridor and Hizballah’s continued escalation on the Lebanon front.
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, Ali Abunimah and Jon Elmer of The Electronic Intifada were joined by Abubaker Abed live from the Gaza Strip, and Aseel Mousa, a journalist from Gaza who is now in Egypt, on the day 257 livestream.
You can watch the entire broadcast here: https://youtube.com/live/qkJrRmM16qk
