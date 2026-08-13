Old friends Wallace (Wallace Shawn) and Andre (André Gregory) haven't seen each another in five years and agree to meet for dinner. Andre, a once well-known theater director, dropped out of the New York scene to travel the world, while Wallace stuck around, finding only mixed success as a playwright. As they sit down to eat, Andre launches into a series of fantastic stories from his time away, and Wallace can't help but notice how different their worldviews have become.

Gregory was born André William Josefowitz in Paris, France, in 1934 to Russian Jewish parents.[His family fled from France to London in 1939 before moving to the United States, where he grew up in Los Angeles. The family subsequently changed its surname from Josefowitz to Gregory. As an adult, Gregory discovered that his father was probably a Nazi sympathizer, as he represented Russia in Germany for IG Farben, the German chemical conglomerate that produced the Zyklon B gas used in Nazi concentration camps.

Gregory’s parents were extremely wealthy, and as a child Gregory spent summers in Westwood, Los Angeles, in a house on Sunset Boulevard rented to them by writer Thomas Mann. He recalls house parties where celebrities they met through Marlene Dietrich (whom they knew from their time in Berlin) were present, including the Marx Brothers, Greta Garbo, Fred Astaire, and Errol Flynn (who had an affair with Gregory’s mother). Gregory has called his parents “wretched, negligent and self-absorbed, petty and often mean” and his father “the most frightening person in my life”; he spent much of his adulthood in therapy.