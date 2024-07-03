After conning British Foreign Secretary David Cameron into divulging that Ukraine won't be invited to join NATO at the alliance’s next summit, the Russian prankster duo of Vovan and Lexus have successfully duped Hillary Clinton.

Despite her crushing defeat to Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential elections, Hillary Clinton has adamantly refused to be put out to pasture or written off from big politics. Hence, her current bid to dabble in the ongoing proxy conflict in Ukraine.

It comes as no surprise that the former US Secretary of State eagerly accepted the offer to speak with 'former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko'. Little did she realize that she was divulging her political game regarding the US and Ukraine to the well-known Russian prankster duo, Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov).

Clinton jumped right into the conversation, assuring ‘Poroshenko’ that US aid has been positioned to reach Ukraine “very quickly".

At this point, her conversational partner lamented over another looming “threat”, in the face of presidential hopeful Donald Trump, who could “give us some problems” if elected, since he “hates Ukraine”, she piped up:

“You're right. It is terrible. And I am doing everything I can to reelect President Biden. And I am very hopeful that that will be the outcome in November.”

Clinton took a swipe at Trump, calling him a “very dangerous candidate,” and said he would be “bad for the United States, as well as for the rest of the world, including Ukraine.”

But despite Joe Biden's disastrous first debate against his main opponent, Clinton is confident that Trump will lose. Moreover, she appeared to indicate that Biden’s path to a second term should be paved with the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. She assured that Washington would be “giving you the means you need to support yourself to try to not only hold the line but engage in an offensive. And then obviously many of us in this country will do everything we can to reelect President Biden.”

“The more that Ukraine could continue to demonstrate its resilience and its resolve and do what you’re doing on the battlefield, do what you’re doing in a very strong message to the rest of the world, […] go forward as best you can... the rest of us will do everything we can to continue supporting you, and to support President Biden,” reiterated Hillary Clinton.

Hillary also wholeheartedly “supports” Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations, saying that “We are working very hard to persuade the Germans and the Americans to move on this. I don't know what the final decision will be, but as you say, Rasmussen and Yermak, and others, are working very hard." This was a reference to former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen and Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, who have been spearheading a working group to gain support for Kiev's NATO bid across the alliance.

Clinton emphasized that “everyone has a stake in making sure that you are successful in pushing the Russians out as far as you can.”

‘Porshenko’ bantered at this point that “dictators didn’t learn their lesson after Gaddafi,” in a reference to the former Libyan leader ousted and killed in the wake of NATO’s bombardment of the North African country in 2011. During that time, as Barack Obama's foreign policy chief, Hillary Clinton, she was the public figure of the project and had cackled with laughter during a TV interview after rebel forces backed by NATO had captured and brutally killed Muammar Gaddafi. Clinton famously quipped, "We came, we saw, he died!"

“Yeah, I think that’s true,” replied Clinton to the Poroshenko imposter.

Turning the conversation back to the “main threat” namely, Trump, the pranksters warned that “he will ask for money back, and it will be a disaster,” as he “wants to end the conflict on Russia’s terms.”

“He's a very bad guy, as I know personally from having to run against him,” reiterated Hillary Clinton, and applauded an offer of help from the Ukrainian side to dig up some new dirt on Trump.

“Well, anything you can do to attack him, I'm all for it. Because he's a very dangerous man,” reiterated Clinton.

She eagerly rounded off the conversation with “Slava, Ukraina" ("Glory to Ukraine"), a wartime fascist salute originally adopted by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), an infamous nationalist militant group that collaborated with the Nazis during World War II, and now widely used by Ukrainian paramilitary groups, promoted by the Kiev regime.

TRANSCRIPT

Introducing Secretary Clinton. Hello, this is Hillary Clinton.

Hello, dear secretary, I'm so glad, so proud to hear you. I'm really glad and I'm really happy. But the situation, you know, I'm constantly following your statements and I know that you are in a group of Yermak Rasmussen and you know that the situation is anyway, it's quite different. And the problem is when we will receive the help, when we will receive the aid. And the problem is that we now with this, with these new conditions, we have to get back money for the credit. And it is, well, I think we'll take it one step at a time. And then I'm told that it's been positioned so that it can be moved as quickly as possible to you in Ukraine. So I'm hoping that the aid gets there very, very quickly in time to do some good for you. Okay. Well, but the problem is when we see another threat, it is case of coming elections in the US and when the president will be different, it will give us some problems because as we see, we are ready to, we are ready to fight and we fight as we can. But I see that the problem is what is, what is Donald Trump is saying. You're right, it is terrible. And I am doing everything I can to reelect President Biden and I am very hopeful that that will be the outcome in November. But obviously, it is a very difficult time in this country. But I really believe that it is important for Ukraine to continue to do all that you are doing. And I really commend you for your support. You've been a very strong voice on behalf of your people and your country. And let's take it, you know, as we can, giving you the means you need to support yourself to try to not only hold the line but engage in an offensive. And then obviously many of us in this country will do everything we can to re elect President Biden. Well, I hope so. I hope, though, because you know that President Trump hates Ukraine and it is not good news for me. And the situation is complicated around eight. And you know that a lot of Republicans it is difficult to understand. Well, look, I think that you're right to be concerned. I would never tell you not to be because he's a very dangerous candidate and he would be very bad for the United States as well as for the rest of the world, including Ukraine. But I do think that the more that Ukraine could continue to demonstrate its resilience and its resolve and do what you're doing on the battlefield, do what you're doing in a very strong message to the rest of the world. So that has to be your understanding that you go forward as best you can, and the rest of us will do everything we can to continue supporting you and to support President Biden.