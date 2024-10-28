After Israel’s attack on Iran Hal Turner wrote the following.

As this went against the grain of what other commenters was saying I decided not to post it here but to wait until the dust settled.

It is important to note that the only sources that have been claiming such success in destroying Iranian facilities.

The first thing that hit me was that there were about 100 Israeli jets involved so this was all they were able to achieve?!

The main contention of Hal Turner was (stated authoritatively), is that Parchin is a Rocket Motor Casting facility and that, ass part of that facility, there are buildings that mix solid rocket fuel and that is what was damaged.

I did a fact check with an AI search engine (which, as is known, only reflects the mainstream western view) and asked it if it is a rocket motor fasting facility. The response I got back was:

Based on the information available, while Parchin is associated with military activities and has been linked to Iran’s past nuclear weapons program, there is insufficient evidence to categorize it definitively as a rocket motor casting facility. The site’s primary association remains with high explosive testing rather than specific missile component manufacturing. Answer: No, Parchin is not definitively categorized as a rocket motor casting facility; it is primarily linked to high explosive testing related to nuclear weapons development.

Only the Israelis would persevere with that allegation so I have to assume that Hal Turner is basing his information on Israeli sources, - strange given his distaste for the Israelis.

But then, Hal Turner never acknowledges his sources (unless some nameless intelligence source) and only rarely admits he was wrong.

Today, I woke up to what I regard as altogether more reliable and credible analysis from ex- British diplomat, Alistair Crookes that is also far more in line with what I thought would be the case.

Alastair Crooke : Israel’s Preference For Self-Destruction.

Put briefly, Crookes explains that the plan was for there to be three waves of attack. The first was designed to to take out air defense through SEAD (Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses).

The aircraft supposed to take out air defences in Iraq so that the 2nd and 3rd waves would come in with conventional weapons to destroy targets. But, this never happened and Israeli jets were never able to get more than 70 - 100 km of the Iraq-Iran border, let alone as far as Tehran province.

This was because, according to Crookes from an Israeli source, they discovered an “unknown defense system over Tehran”, presumably supplied by the Russians.

In addition, Crookes speculated that GPS signals were blocked due to Russian technology.

As it was not safe to enter Iranian airspace the mission was aborted and the Israelis declared victory and this is the message that has gone around the world.

The Israelis fired off the loaded missiles with very minimal damage done. Two bases were hit: one a long-abandoned IRGC base; the other Parchin.

Alistair Crookes said he was involved with the Parchin story and that, back in 2016, the Israelis were claiming Iran was producing nuclear weapons at Parchin and insisted on inspection.

According to Crookes, the IAEA inspectors found nothing.

The lesson to be learned is that the Iranians now have a very effective missile defense system and the Israelis do not.

All the details are in the above video.

As if to confirm the effectiveness of the anti-missile defense system footage appears claiming to be from Iran.

It could be claimed by some that this is footage from the Iranian attack on October 1. However, although unverified, this clearly shows all the missiles being successfully intercepted whereas footage from Israel shows the opposite.

