I picked up this important bit of news from Col. Douglas MacGregor and yet this does not even feature in the headlines ANYWHERE.

The repercussions seem to be unimaginable - the direct attack on Russian targets from a NATO country, Finland.

Did Finland sign up for this?

Russia’s war against Ukraine has for the first time hit back on the Arctic. A Tu-22M3 bomber at the Olenya airfield on the Kola Peninsula was Saturday morning hit by a drone, the Intelligence Service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports.

The strategic air base at Olenya is 1,800 kilometers north of Russia’s border to Ukraine. This is the first reported attack inside the Arctic Circle after Russia launched its full-scale war on Ukraine in February 2022.

“As a result of the operation of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense near Olenegorsk at the military airfield Olenya at the base of the strategic aviation of the Russian occupiers, a long-range supersonic bomber-missile carrier TU-22M3 was hit,” the intelligence service said according to newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

Shortly after, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a statement:

“… each destroyed Russian airbase, each destroyed Russian military aircraft – whether on the ground or in the air – means saving Ukrainian lives. Guys, our warriors, I thank you for your precision!”

The drone attack is not confirmed by independent sources, and Russia’s military has so far not detailed more than saying “Russian troops destroyed 81 Ukrainian drones in the air within 24 hours,” information agency Interfax reports.

There are no information by now indicating from where the drone that hit Olenya was launched. If take-off from within Ukraine, the autopiloted flight has crossed 1,800 kilometers of central Russia. Another option could be that the drone was launched from somewhere inside Russia. Some of the largest wilderness areas in the European part of the country are on the Kola Peninsula, and south of the Murmansk region is Arkhangelsk and Karelia, two sparsely populated large regions mainly covered by forest.

Olenya airfield is located next to the town of Olenegorsk, where iron-ore mining takes place. A closed military town, Vysoky (also known under the military code-name Olenegorsk-8), is home to the air crew, the service personnel and their families. Further into the wilderness, north of Vysoky, is one of Russia’s main central storage for nuclear warheads located, the Bolshoye Ramozero (also known under the military code name Olenegorsk-2).

Bomber sorties

Olenya airfield is frequently used by Russia’s strategic aviation to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine with cruise missile. It was Tu-95MS bombers from Olenya that less than a month ago bombed the children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Russia’s strategic air forces last spring relocated more than 10 Tu-95MS and Tu-160 long-range bombers to Olenya. The move came after Engels Air Base in Saratov region was hit by Ukrainian drones.

From before, Olenya is home to a fleet of Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers.

Located above the Arctic Circle, Olenya is as far from the border to Ukraine as you can get in European Russia.

Not surprised

Associate professor Lars Peder Haga with the Norwegian Air Force Academy is not surprised by Saturday’s attack on Olenya.

“It was a question of when, not if, Ukraine was going to strike the base,” Haga says to the Barents Observer.

“Still an impressive feat, with Olenya 1,800 km from the Ukrainian border, with more or less continuous GPS jamming in the region.”

The airfield is an hour drive south of Murmansk on the Kola Peninsula and about 200 kilometers from Russia’s border to Norway.

The border with Finnish Lapland is about 150 kilometers west of Olenya.

Several drones hit targets

In addition to Olenya, the two air fields of Engels in Saratov region and Dyagilovo in Ryazan region were hit by kamikaze drones from Ukraine early Saturday.

Like Olenya, Tu-95MS strategic bombers use Engels in attacks on Ukraine. The air field in Dyagilovo is mainly used for testing and training.

Tu-22M3 bombers are flying from a wider range of bases when attacking Ukraine.

Sunday Naval Parade

Saturday’s drone attacks against Russian air bases come a short 24 hours before Navy Day is to be celebrated. In Severomorsk, home to the Northern Fleet, warships and three nuclear-powered submarines are already lined up on the water outside the city centre.

Navy Day, with its warship parades, is a big military event in Russia.

This year, the two Northern Fleet nuclear-powered submarines Tambov and Kazan were supposed to be on display at Kronstadt outside St. Petersburg. But as previously reported by the Barents Observer, that part of the St. Petersburg event was eventually cancelled.

The submarines, along with two surface warships, instead sailed north to the bases on the Kola Peninsula.

The other thing Co.MacGregor referenced was this

Malian rebels ‘received necessary information’ to kill fighters from Russian military group last week, GUR says

Shaun Walker

29 Jul 2024

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency has claimed it was involved in an ambush that killed fighters from Russia’s Wagner group in the west African nation of Mali, thousands of miles away from the frontline in Ukraine.

A Telegram channel linked to the Wagner leadership on Monday admitted the group had suffered heavy losses during fighting in Mali last week.

It said Wagner and the Malian armed forces had “fought fierce battles” over a five-day period against a coalition of Tuareg separatist forces and jihadi groups, who had used heavy weapons, drones and suicide bombers. Numerous Wagner fighters, including a commander, Sergei Shevchenko, were killed, the channel said.

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency, said on Monday that “the rebels received necessary information, and not just information, which enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals”.

Yusov did not say whether Ukrainian military personnel were involved in the fighting or were present in the country. He said the agency “won’t discuss the details at the moment, but there will be more to come”.

The Mali government, which has been fighting various insurgencies in the north of the country for more than a decade, requested help from Wagner after a military junta took power in 2020.

In May last year, the US imposed sanctions on the head of Wagner in Mali, accusing the group of using its operation there as a conduit for military equipment for the war in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Post on Monday published a photograph it said showed Malian rebels holding a Ukrainian flag, which it said had been authenticated by a defence source in Kyiv. It was not possible to verify the image independently.

Ukrainian forces are believed to be active in Sudan, another place where Wagner troops have been heavily involved in fighting, in a further sign that Kyiv’s fight with Moscow has taken on a global dimension.

The Wagner group was set up by Yevgeny Prigozhin, an old acquaintance of Vladimir Putin who built up the fighting force as a way for Moscow to intervene in conflicts without official use of the Russian military.

It has carried out much of the most fierce fighting in Ukraine, often using former prisoners who were pardoned in exchange for a stint on the frontline.

The group is also active across Africa, and continues to be so even after Prigozhin was disgraced following a failed coup attempt last summer. He later died after an explosion onboard his plane, widely believed to have been ordered by the Kremlin, but Wagner’s influence in Africa remains.

“For Moscow, the African countries where Wagner is present is just a zone of interest that allows it to get hold of resources – gold, diamonds, gas and oil – and the money goes to finance Russian aggression,” said Serhii Kuzan, director of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center in Kyiv, explaining why Ukraine might want to target Wagner in Africa.

He added that the raids had additional benefits for Kyiv: “liquidating” some of the most experienced Wagner fighters and lowering the overall military potential of the group, and also exacting revenge for war crimes in Ukraine.

“A significant part of the destroyed fighters got military experience in Ukraine, where they carried out hundreds or thousands of war crimes … these crimes should be punished, and Russian war criminals should know that they will never be safe,” said Kuzan.