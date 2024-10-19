The private home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was struck by a Hezballah drone this morning in Israel. Netanyahu was reportedly not home when the drone struck.

No word on whether or not any of his family members were home at the time, or whether anyone was injured.

Netanyahu seems to have opened the door to attacks on leaders. On his Orders, the Israeli Defense Force killed Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Heniyeh of HAMAS, which is the duly elected government in the Gaza Strip, and Hassan Nasrallah of Hezballah in Lebanon.

To most observers it was only a matter of time before someone struck at Netanyahu; an effort which, on its face, seems likely to continue.

UPDATE 7:27 AM EDT --

"The prime minister and his wife were not at the location, and there were no injuries in the incident," a statement said.

It comes after the Israeli military said three drones were launched from Lebanon into Israel early on Saturday morning, with one hitting a building in Caesarea.

The Israeli government has not said whether the building was part of the Prime Minister's residence nor the extent of any damage.

At 08:19 local time (06:19 BST), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said: "In the last hour, three unmanned aerial vehicles crossed into the country from Lebanon.

"Two of the aircraft were intercepted. Another aircraft hit a building in Caesarea, no injuries."

Netanyahu makes use of two private homes, in Caesarea and Jerusalem, and has also spent time at Beit Aghion, the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem, which is currently being renovated.

Hezbollah barrages Israeli positions, Haifa, unveils M-80 rockets

Hezbollah fighters destroyed a Merkava tank and fired barrages of rockets at Israeli occupation forces across the frontlines on Saturday.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah remains unwavering in its commitment to support the Palestinian people and protect Lebanon from Israeli aggression.

On Saturday, Resistance fighters executed a series of operations, including long-range rocket attacks, successful defense against Israeli armor in South Lebanon, and the shelling of Israeli occupation forces positioned near the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Another Merkava tank destroyed

On Thursday afternoon, Hezbollah fighters destroyed the 22nd Israeli Merkava tank in only a few weeks, as the Israeli regime still attempts to take control of the border area.

At 1:00 pm, Hezbollah's anti-armor units fired an anti-tank guided missile at an Israeli Merkava tank, positioned in the Zar'it settlement near the Lebanese-Palestinian border, destroying it and killing and injuring those inside it.

Read more: Israeli Merkava tanks fall into Hezbollah death trap in South Lebanon

Hezbollah shells Israeli military assembly points, positions

As for Hezbollah's indirect fire support, the group has been firing multiple salvos of rockets at Israeli occupation forces since 1:00 am Saturday.

Israeli occupation forces in al-Malikiyah, al-Malikiyah military site, Shlomi, al-Bassa, al-Marj military site, and the border towns of Aita al-Shaab, Shebaa, and Kfar Kila were targeted with salvos of rockets at seperate occassions, as well as in Avivim and Zar'it, which were shelled on twice each on Saturday.

Related News

At 1:00 am, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rocket artillery shells at Israeli occupation troops in al-Malikiyah.

Resistance fighters then launched a salvo of rockets at a grouping of Israeli troops in Avivim, at 2:45 am.

Following a period of relative calm, Hezbollah fighters fired two large barrages of rockets at Israeli occupation forces in Shlomi and al-Bassa, at 10:50 am.

At 11:10 am, Hezbollah fighters shelled a grouping of Israeli occupation soldiers in the al-Marj military site.

10 minutes past noon, Israeli occupation soldiers in the Zar'it settlement came under a rocket attack.

Troops in the Malikiyah military site were also the target of a rocket attack at 1:05 pm.

Five minutes later, Hezbollah fighters fired yet another salvo of rockets at the Avivim settlement.

At 4:15 pm, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at invading troops in the vicinity of the Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab.

A gourping of Israeli troops was also targeted in Zar'it for the second time, at 4:50 pm.

Just earlier, Hezbollah's artillery units shelled Israeli occupation soldiers at Al-Fatima Gate, on the outskirts of the border town of Kfar Kila.

The al-Marj military site came under another rocket attack, targeting Israeli occupation forces in the area.

A rocket attack also targeted the Israeli Beit Hillel barracks.

At 5:55 pm, Hezbollah rockets also barraged Israeli artillery emplacements in Dishon.

A deeper rocket attack targeted Israeli occupation forces in the settlement of Abirim, on Saturday night, at 9:25 pm.

Israeli occupation forces near the Shebaa Gate were also the targets of salvos of rockets at 10:00 pm.

At 11:00 pm, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces in Manara.

Hezbollah fighters also fired a salvo of rockets at the Kiryat Shmona city settlement, located near the Palestinian-Lebanese border.

Long-range rocket attacks

As for Hezbollah's series of "Khaibar operations", which come in support to the Palestinian people, in defense of Lebanon, and in response to Israeli massacres and civilians in Lebanon, Hezbollah fighters fired a large barrage of precision-guided rocket artillery at an Israeli base located to the east of occupied Haifa.

Usually, these guided projectiles have been launched in small amounts at a time, and were only recently deployed on the battlefield. Today's operation marks a first in confontations that have lasted for more than a year.

Hezbollah also fired its "top-tier" rockets at the Kiryat Ata city settlement in northern Haifa, in line with the series of "Khaibar operations."

Hezbollah also launched multiple rocket attacks including:

A large barrage of rockets fired at the Krayot cluster of settlements in northern Haifa, which came under attack at 10:30 am.

A rocket attack on the occupied city of Safad, which was executed at 12:50 pm.

A rocket attack on the Rosh Pina settlement, located to the east of Safad, which was conducted at 1:00 pm.

Impacts were recorded in Kiryat Ata, in the Krayot, and in occupied Akka, were one settler was killed while several other injuries were reported.

#WATCH | Footage from Shlomi, occupied Palestine, following the hit in Akka due to rockets fired from Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/aqpRo6UXtJ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 19, 2024

Read more: Four dead, dozens injured in Hezbollah drone attack on IOF Haifa base

Unvieling the M-80 anti-personnel rocket MLR

Hezbollah's Military Media Unit has unveiled the locally-produced multiple rocket launcher (MLR), the M-80 MLR. This homegrown MLR is available in both mobile and stationary configurations, featuring 24 launch slots.

The M-80 shell itself is an 80 mm caliber rocket, measuring 95 cm in length and weighing 10 kg. While the warhead may be relatively small, it packs a significant punch. Each shell is primed with 4,750 individual steel balls, creating a highly lethal fragmentation effect with a kill radius of 35 meters.

Designed for maximum devastation against enemy personnel, the M-80 rocket can effectively target enemy troops located up to 3.3 kilometers from the launch point, ensuring another layer of fire support.