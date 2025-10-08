Substack is kind of like a democracy wall in the middle of a very corrupt country run by a nefarious deep state.
Its more like a democracy house of mirrors actually.
Its mainly to harvest anything said and use it in AI LLMs to predict the behavior of the masses and prevent their organization.
If you notice, people can say anything on Ss but the minute they try to organize anything they are shadowbanned or worse. While other chosen ones are promoted.
*On the other hand* the authorities walk a fine line between <censorship, propaganda, psyops> and allowing such truth as to remain credible, which they must do because they are so few and AI is not up to the job of controlling everybody in spite of what they say.
Len Ber, MD
Jan 07, 2025
After months of investigations of my Substack subscribers data, as well as Targeted Justice and Ana Toledo, we discovered how subscribers e-mails have been handled.
Someone is logging into the accounts, and deleting existing subscribers from the list, while replacing them with the “dummy” e-mail accounts.
Because of this, the total number of subscribers remains about the same, but real subscribers stop receiving notifications when new articles are published.
If you are a subscriber, please make sure that your account is active, and you are receiving updates. If you have been unsubscribed, please re-subscribe, and let both Substack and the Substack Newsletters know this has happened.
When I was in school I had one teacher who made the following joke when taking attendance:
"Now if you are absent today, then please raise your hand..." LOL