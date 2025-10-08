Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lilly's avatar
Lilly
24m

When I was in school I had one teacher who made the following joke when taking attendance:

"Now if you are absent today, then please raise your hand..." LOL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture