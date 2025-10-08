Substack is kind of like a democracy wall in the middle of a very corrupt country run by a nefarious deep state.

Its more like a democracy house of mirrors actually.

Its mainly to harvest anything said and use it in AI LLMs to predict the behavior of the masses and prevent their organization.

If you notice, people can say anything on Ss but the minute they try to organize anything they are shadowbanned or worse. While other chosen ones are promoted.

*On the other hand* the authorities walk a fine line between <censorship, propaganda, psyops> and allowing such truth as to remain credible, which they must do because they are so few and AI is not up to the job of controlling everybody in spite of what they say.