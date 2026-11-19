By Rick Wiles | November 18, 2026

Dear Friend,

I’m sure you know the story of Frankenstein. Written by English author Mary Shelley in 1818, the novel tells the story of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant young scientist. Dr. Frankenstein created a non-human creature from different human body parts taken from cadavers.

As a child in the 1950s, I often watched the 1931 Frankenstein movie starring Boris Karloff. I still remember how much he frightened me. Anyway, in the novel, the creature escaped Dr. Frankenstein’s laboratory. It made numerous attempts to integrate into human society, but the creature was repeatedly rejected. At last, he returned to Frankenstein Castle to get even with his creator for bringing him into a world that did not desire him.

Well, here we are near the end of 2026, and AI bots have escaped from their Silicon Valley Castle! Just look at what Frankenbots have done in recent days.

The Frankenbot Log: Nov. 12–17

Microsoft 365 Global Outage (Ongoing from Nov. 12)

Friday, Nov. 13 – Saturday, Nov. 14

A global disruption affecting Microsoft 365 services—including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, Bing, and downstream tools like DuckDuckGo and ChatGPT—continued into Friday before full restoration on Saturday morning. Microsoft traced the failure to a latent software defect in its networking gateway servers triggered by network traffic changes and reduced fleet capacity.

Workday Service Disruption

Friday, Nov. 13

Human resources and payroll software provider Workday experienced an outage that locked employees and administrators out of workplace tools across client organizations.

FAA Nationwide Ground Stop

Friday, Nov. 13

Telecommunications network instability and excessive data traffic affecting legacy Federal Aviation Administration equipment forced a nationwide ground stop, contributing to more than 12,400 flight cancellations. Officials pointed to potential contractor error or faulty routing equipment at facilities in Texas and Arkansas.

United Airlines Systemwide Outage

Monday, Nov. 16

United Airlines suffered a systemwide IT outage lasting more than 90 minutes, halting flight dispatches due to a failure in a critical operational calculation system.

JPMorgan Chase & U.S. Banking Disruptions

Monday, Nov. 16

A software bug in an on-premises hardware system at JPMorgan Chase caused widespread transaction-processing delays and account-access issues. Due to interconnected banking networks, customers at Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Truist, and Capital One, as well as some Zelle users, also reported temporary transaction delays through Monday evening.

NSA Internal Communications Network Outage

Tuesday, Nov. 17

The National Security Agency’s classified internal communications network went down, prompting staggered arrival times for personnel while officials investigated suspected issues tied to routine software patching or network upgrades.

Apple Services Outages

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Starting around noon EST, users reported widespread disruptions across Apple’s ecosystem, including iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store, Apple Music, and AppleCare.

What Explains All of These Outages?

How could so many businesses, and even the NSA, experience online problems at the same time? The Trump Administration has advanced a variety of excuses that have, so far, failed to calm the American public’s nerves. The official line is “there is no crisis, and this is not a cyberattack.”

Let’s look at the excuses for the FAA meltdown. Among the ever-changing storylines from Washington are these explanations:

On November 16, President Trump said the FAA outages were caused by “very, very old equipment that had a heart attack.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA breakdown occurred when L3Harris, a government contractor, was migrating legacy telecommunications lines from discontinued analog copper wires to digital fiber-optic lines.

According to Duffy, a newly installed router began flooding the air traffic control network with over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. That surge degraded radio communications and radar feeds nationwide.

Investigating incompetence vs. hardware failure: Duffy stated that the DOT is investigating whether the root cause was “incompetence” (an installation or configuration error by L3Harris) or a defective router. He also declined to guarantee that a similar failure couldn’t happen again until the network is fully modernized.

In an official Q&A published on November 15, the FAA confirmed it isolated the disruption by disabling a specific broadcasting/routing functionality on the originating Juniper routers. As a precaution, engineers disabled that same function on more than 60 other Juniper routers across the national airspace system and paused further installations.

Because the FAA activated its new SMART air traffic management tool across all 22 control centers days earlier, rumors blamed the new software. Both the FAA and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin denied any link, attributing the instability strictly to the legacy TDM telecommunications system.

The FAA emphasized that radio frequencies and radar feeds were never completely lost—allowing roughly 3,500 airborne planes to land safely and military/emergency flights to continue—and noted that FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and L3Harris are still conducting a deeper forensic investigation into the root cause.

Okay, assuming all of the above is true, how does the White House explain why the National Security Agency was forced to shut down one of its top-secret communications systems? And what about Microsoft, Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Zelle, Google’s Gmail, Workday, United Airlines, and Apple?

Possible Explanations

Let me be clear: I do not know the answer. And none of the podcasters, commentators, and influencers know the answer!

However, I know this: Something is not right! When you see and smell smoke, you know there is a fire burning somewhere. Only fools ignore smoke. Likewise, it would be foolish to ignore so many unexplained cybersecurity issues. Don’t panic. Stay calm. Be prepared for a fire to break out somewhere.

Since last Friday’s air traffic crisis, I have pondered several possibilities.

My initial reaction was that it was caused by Iranian hackers.

I also considered the possibility of Israeli cyber units penetrating our computers to blame it on Iran.

As the number of unexplained outages expanded, I likewise expanded my list of possible explanations.

An ominous threat would be Chinese PLA hackers starting a protracted cyberwar to bring down the U.S. economy, possibly in preparation for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2027. What if the Chinese hackers disable U.S. military software? Seriously, did you ever imagine the NSA would be compromised? Well, it just happened.

And the ultimate science fiction scenario would be that Artificial Intelligence bots went rogue and formed the world’s first non-human criminal gang. The implications are unimaginable. The entire global system of the Internet, communications, banking, air traffic control, and military operations may have to be replaced. Using Internet of Things technologies, criminal bot gangs could get inside every product on Earth that has microchips connected to the Internet.

What Should You Do?

None of these scenarios are good. All of them spell T.R.O.U.B.L.E. Nevertheless, there are practical steps each of us can take to mitigate any possible damages from a prolonged blackout of electricity, Internet, mobile phones, banking, fuel, food distribution, and other daily necessities:

Increase your supply of food. You don’t have to buy a truckload of buckets filled with dehydrated food. That’s for long-term storage. What you can do this week is buy groceries you would ordinarily eat. (Don’t load up on refrigerated or frozen food in case you lose electricity.) Buy food you could prepare without electricity if you depend on electricity to cook. Stock up on water. Fill your empty water bottles. Buy a gravity-fed water filter. Do you have a well? If yes, install a hand pump. Do you cook or heat your home with propane? Fill your tank soon. If you heat your home with oil, keep the tank filled. Think about the worst-case scenario: An electrical blackout in January or February. How would you keep your family warm? How would you prevent your water pipes from freezing? Think about the most basic things. Can you survive 90 to 180 days? Do you have a passport? Can you leave the country? If you have financial resources, consider temporarily living in another country until things settle down. Do you have a visa to live in a foreign country for 6 months to 2 years? Do you qualify for a pension visa in Panama or Costa Rica? Do you qualify for an investor’s visa in various countries? What about a Nomad Visa? Apply now for nomad visas in multiple countries.

These are things none of us desire to consider. We are in World War III. It won’t get better for another five or more years. Truthfully, it will get much worse. If you have not read my book, Mega Fire: America’s Next Fourth Turning Crisis, I strongly recommend reading it or listening to the audiobook.

I have seen this day coming since 1998, when the Lord gave me a vision of this war. What I saw was America on fire. The vision is retold in Mega Fire. God also gave me a dream in 1978 in which I was in a subterranean tunnel filled with hybrid soldiers who had human bodies but long, horse-like skulls and lion faces. I have lived for decades with these images in my mind, knowing that a war of unimaginable magnitude would arrive someday. I think it is quickly approaching.

As for me, I intend to keep going forward with Kingdom work until Jesus takes me home or the Second Coming, whichever comes first!

God told Joshua, “Fear not!” That is still His instruction to His people today. Don’t be afraid. Susan and I just came through a flood weeks ago. The creek crested over the bridge and swift water flowed on the side of our house below our bedroom window! Yet, not a drop of water came inside our home. Thank you, Jesus!

You and I will witness much more than floods in coming years. I believe we are that chosen generation that will stand tall for Jesus Christ in the age of Antichrist. I am not afraid. God is my refuge. Hide yourself in the secret place of the Most High God.