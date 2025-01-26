The is some disturbing imagery that has been found on Satellite Feeds.

The words HELP Are spelled out using items on the ground in a fenced in area of Downtown Los Angeles.

The area sits right next to some train tracks and a huge lot that holds shipping containers.

The location is current and real.

We have had someone on the ground obtain video footage of the location.

The question now is, who is doing this Call for HELP?

WILDFIRE *Update* Did you know Bill Gates wants to BUILD the NEW "Silicone VALLEY" In ARIZONA!

(SCARY Video below!)

JUST like in California where WILDFIRE insurance was canceled in the weeks leading up to the Los Angela's fires... THE Same thing is now happening in parts of Arizona! (MIND BLOWING Video!) Will we see a future WILDFIRE in Arizona?!

BOTH California and Arizona State Farm: Cancelled about 1,600 policies in Pacific Palisades in July 2024, several months before the wildfires. They also announced the cancellation of 72,000 policies statewide in March 2023. **EVEN Farmers policies in Pacific Palisades saw their premium increase from $4,500 to $18,000, leading to policy cancellation BEFORE the Wildfires. FORCING people to conveniently not have insurance! Some AMAZING info is coming out about Progressive Insurance having very strange timing in the cancelations of Wildfire Insurance of SPACIFIC areas, BOTH in California an NOW in Phoenix Arizona! Much of this was discovered by @_TruthZone_

This IS not OVER IN MY OPINION!

LAW-Enforcement-Sensitive Intel - California "Wildfires"

Many people already suspect the "wildfires" in California may not have been accidental. Now, I can confirm that Law Enforcement is investigating solid leads indicating these fires are not merely Arson, but potentially coordinated arson attacks by an organized entity.

The latest investigation is centered around Arsonists using model rockets to launch incendiary payloads into dry land and starting fires over a mile from where they launch from.

Some of the rockets have been recorded by home security cameras and those videos reportedly SHOW the rockets deploying a payload and in some cases, the incendiary payload FAILED to ignite.

In those cases, forensic evidence HAS reportedly been recovered by law enforcement, giving indications as to who is manufacturing these payloads. It is narrowing down to two (2) "entities" that are . . . . "not commercial manufacturers and not home made."

What does that leave? Nation states.

In short, we may be under systematic, asymmetrical attack, by a nation state.

More as I get it.