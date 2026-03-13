Millions of Iranians participate in International Quds Day marches across Iran, including Tehran, despite a reported US and Israeli strike near Revolution Square.

Millions of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran and other Iranian provinces on Friday to commemorate International Quds Day, following the first message from the country’s Leader, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, who called for active participation in the annual event.

According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent, US and Israeli aircraft carried out a strike near Tehran’s Revolution Square during the rallies, wounding several people.

Top Iranian officials partake in marches

In a clear act of defiance, the demonstrations saw the participation of top Iranian officials, among them Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami.

The head of Iran’s judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje’i, also participated in the marches.

Speaking during the International Quds Day marches as the attack took place, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje’i said the Iranian people were declaring their full support for the Palestinian people and for all fronts of resistance.

“Iran will stand firm until the final moment and until these pharaohs fall. We will not show any leniency in this regard and we will not retreat,” he said, emphasizing that “the determination of the Iranian people is unmatched, and we strive to match their will and their readiness to confront aggression.”

“The people are not afraid to defend their country and are not intimidated by this aggression,” he added. “We are now under bombardment and under missiles, and we will never retreat.”

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi joined the rallies as well, highlighting broad political and civic support for the event.

Aggression on Quds Day reflects US-Israeli despair: Larijani

Speaking to ANA during the marches, Larijani said, “US-Israeli aggression on International Quds Day marches reflects their despair and impotence.”

He added, “Trump also doesn’t realize that our people have the will and determination; the more the US pressures us, the stronger our resolve becomes.”

“Trump doesn’t realize that the Iranian people are brave and strong,” the top security chief asserted.

On his part, Araghchi said the massive rallies held on International Quds Day clearly reflect the firm determination of the Iranian people to support both Iran and Palestine.

He added that Iran will continue its path with strength and resolve and will compel its enemies to acknowledge its power.

Despite the reported attacks, the demonstrations continued, with participants chanting against aggression and expressing support for Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei and Iran’s armed forces, reflecting a strong cohesion between the new Iranian leadership and the public.

In Yazd, Quds Day marches began with the Iranian national anthem, signaling patriotic fervor as citizens joined the commemorations.

Video footage also captured a large-scale rally in Sanandaj, in the western Kurdistan province, demonstrating nationwide participation in the annual event.

What is Quds Day?

International Quds Day, also known simply as Quds Day, is an annual event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and is marked by demonstrations across the Muslim world and beyond.

The occasion was first announced in 1979 by the late Iranian leader Sayyed Ruhollah Khomeini shortly after the victory of the Iranian Revolution. Its original purpose was to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and to oppose the ongoing Israeli occupation of al-Quds and other Palestinian territories.

Al-Quds Day has become a symbol of unity and resilience among Muslim communities worldwide in support of Palestinian rights. Some official statements describe the event as a day to highlight decades of Palestinian suffering and renew calls for an independent Palestinian state.