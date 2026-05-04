A note to readers: This interview covers topics that may be distressing, particularly for those who have been Covid vaccinated and/or who have lost someone in recent years. The intention of this report is not to cause fear, but to ensure that you have access to information you may not have encountered through mainstream channels. You deserve to decide for yourself what to make of what John talks about. For support, see the links in the video description on YouTube. I travelled to Milton Keynes, England, to sit face to face with a man I had been watching on screens for five years - a man who has been saying the quiet part out loud since January 2021, when needles first went into arms in the United Kingdom. His name is John O’Looney. He is a funeral director of 20 years. He is not a doctor, not a politician, not a conspiracy theorist. He is the person who picks up your loved one after they die, washes and dresses them, places them in a coffin, and walks alongside a grieving family on the worst day of their life. He sees the inside of death in ways that most general practitioners never will.

And what he has been seeing since 2021 has never left him.

A new profession, an old moral compass

John didn’t set out to become a whistleblower. He left a career as an engineer looking for purpose, steady work, and the chance to genuinely serve people in their most vulnerable moments. For ten years he ran his own funeral home in Milton Keynes - a family operation where he personally handles every step.

That intimacy is precisely what makes his testimony so difficult to dismiss.

When something changes in the bodies that come through his door - when a new pathology appears that he, and his embalmer of 27 years, have never encountered before - he notices. He documents it. He asks questions.

And when those questions were met with silence, then with dismissal, and eventually with the suspension of his professional membership, he kept asking anyway.

What John is seeing at the embalming table

I want to be careful here, because some of what John describes will be deeply distressing - particularly for anyone who has lost someone they love, or who followed public health guidance in good faith. I have sat with that weight in putting this story together.

John is finding an unusual fibrous material in the arteries and veins of people he is preparing for burial or cremation. He began finding it in 2021. He had never seen it in 20 years before that. Neither had his senior colleague. When he reported it to his local coroner, the response he received struck him - and will strike you - as deeply inadequate.

He estimates he is seeing this material in approximately a quarter to a third of bodies that have not had a postmortem performed on them. He has noted a disturbing pattern when postmortems have been conducted.

He names this as a new pathology. Researchers elsewhere are beginning to ask the same questions.

A meeting in Westminster

One of the most striking moments in our conversation was when John described being invited to a meeting at a prestigious Westminster address in 2021. Around that table sat doctors, lawyers, professors, and a senior Conservative politician - a figure who, John explains, sits several levels above the office of Prime Minister in the structure of British parliamentary power.

John went into that meeting hoping someone was finally listening. He left with a different understanding entirely. I’ll let him tell that part of the story himself.

For the parents of New Zealand

Back home, we have just had the results of our second COVID inquiry. Mainstream attention is slowly, finally, beginning to turn. Mothers are ringing into media outlets, frightened, asking questions they weren’t allowed to ask three years ago.

This interview is for you

It is also for midwives, nurses, funeral directors, and others in the health and death-care sectors here in New Zealand who may be seeing things they haven’t felt safe to speak about. If that is you - please know there are people who will listen, document your experience carefully, and protect your identity. See contact details below.

Why I went to meet John

I am aware that sitting with someone like John - a man who uses words like deliberate agenda and genocide - requires me to be clear about my own responsibility as a reporter. I am not asking you to accept everything he says without question. I am asking you to watch the interview and ask the questions yourself.

What I can tell you is that in the years I have been following this story, I have never encountered someone who struck me as more motivated by conscience and less motivated by profit. He turned down £85,000 for an exclusive story. He continues to run a small family funeral home and answer calls at all hours. He has had his professional membership suspended and his safety threatened.

He has nothing to gain from lying. He has everything to lose by telling the truth.

That is why John’s voice matters.

If you are a whistleblower - a nurse, midwife, doctor, funeral director, or other professional - who has seen something that concerns you, I want to hear from you. Contact me confidentially at hi@pennymarie.nz.