Dear Chris,

As a general dental practitioner who has worked in the Wellington area for over 18 years, I wish to express my concern to you about the dramatic rise in poor health I have seen in my patients since the roll out of the Covid vaccine. Yesterday was a perfect example - Two patients had ongoing pericarditis suffered from the first shot, now symptomatic for over two and a half years.

Lady, 40s, with two different breast cancers, one in each breast. No family history or comorbidity.

Lady, early 50s, breast cancer and lung cancer diagnosed at same time. Again, no relevant history or comorbidity.

Lady- late 40s, who had suffered three sudden family bereavements in a single week, two basically dying in their sleep, both young. Heart attacks alone were up 83% in Wellington in the last year, according to official statistics. Why are you not talking about this in parliament? I fear that as the information dam breaks overseas, the ongoing silence in NZ will not be viewed favourably or kindly. Yours sincerely NB. I have confirmed this Dentist is a real person and he is fully identified to me

This is Carma. She is a part of a small family of two parents and one child.

Both Carma and the other parent received the Pfizer mrna Covid vaccine in 2021.

They went together and were vaccinated at the same time, in the same place and from the same batch.

Within weeks Carma had a severe auto immune inflammatory disease onset. In June 2023 both Carma and the second parent were both diagnosed with CANCER within weeks of each other.

The past year has been spent battling cancer with multiple chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

They are both very worried about facing life threatening cancer at the same time...and the implications for their child.

They are now both too unwell to work, and are unable to pay for the treatments that will give them the best likelihood of recovery.

They are alone in NZ as both families live abroad.

AUSTRALIA: DAZELLE HAS NOW DIED

It is with a heavy heart that the parents of Dazelle, Josh and dynz announce the passing of there daughter. On there behalf they want to thank every single one of you for your love, support and prayers over the last 3 years

I have been dreading this moment but here it is, Dazelle you are now home with the Lord, no more pain no more suffering, Thankyou for the love that you gave us, Thankyou for teaching us to have strength and faith, Thankyou for bringing so many people together. Fly high my beautiful sweetheart, I love you so much my precious angel

Please keep her parents in your prayers for streng

