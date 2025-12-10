Barry Young is in court in Wellington tomorrow morning

Here you go: an admission by Health New Zealand that they don’t analyze the COVID vaccine data for safety signals.

“We assure people there is no evidence whatsoever that vaccination is responsible for excess mortality in New Zealand and that they can continue to have confidence in vaccines.”

So how can they reassure people that there is no evidence of harm if they haven’t looked at the evidence? They even admit they haven’t looked at the data in the same document:

Health NZ has never engaged in an analysis of the data … publicly released by Mr Young with a view to testing the accuracy of his misinformed claims.

I’ve asked them for their analysis of their own data showing I’m wrong, and they did not reply.

“We will not accept Kirsch’s invitation for a public discussion on the NZ data”

I’ve asked them if I can have a public conversation with their epidemiologists to show me how I got it wrong so they can publicly expose me as a “misinformation spreader” and they refused to do so. Why would they do that? Doesn’t misinformation cause harm? They could easily stop it by accepting my offer.

We will not autopsy anyone who relatives believe were killed by the COVID shots

AI analysis: “Health NZ isn’t practicing science, they are practicing public relations.”

Full analysis.

Excerpts:

Summary

So there you go. They admit they don’t look at the evidence of harm and in the same document assure the public there is no evidence of harm.

No epidemiologist or doctor will dare to publicly challenge Health New Zealand for fear of retaliation. Not a single one.

