I was contacted by someone by email in response to my report earlier despite me saying expressly NOT to give blanket suggestions.
Such people have NO understanding what they are doing.
I read up on DMSO and found out that it elicits a healing response just like EDTA chelation which I tried about 2 years ago.
Toxins, when released, have to be excreted from the body, usually through the liver, but particularly through the kidneys.
I certainly have kidney damage and it may well be because I used EDTA.
That is why I will never use such products even they work for a majority of people. I have no access to anyone who is sufficiently qualified to oversea the use of DMSO or EDTA.
A final message - DO NOT EVER SEND ME EMAILS.
What is the comments section for?!
Holistic doctors can help. Online telehealth appt. Dr Bryan Ardis is good one who sells EDTA. It destroys the Covid nanotechnology.