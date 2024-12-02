I was contacted by someone by email in response to my report earlier despite me saying expressly NOT to give blanket suggestions.

Such people have NO understanding what they are doing.

I read up on DMSO and found out that it elicits a healing response just like EDTA chelation which I tried about 2 years ago.

Toxins, when released, have to be excreted from the body, usually through the liver, but particularly through the kidneys.

I certainly have kidney damage and it may well be because I used EDTA.

That is why I will never use such products even they work for a majority of people. I have no access to anyone who is sufficiently qualified to oversea the use of DMSO or EDTA.

A final message - DO NOT EVER SEND ME EMAILS.

What is the comments section for?!