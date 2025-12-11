Boyle, author of the US Bioweapons Act, had referred to mRNA jabs as “bioweapons” and “Franken-shots.”

In a resurfaced interview that will leave you speechless, Prof. Boyle, who literally wrote the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, stated that both SARS-CoV-2 and the mRNA injections were DARPA-funded offensive bioweapons programs from the outset. According to Boyle, the gain-of-function narrative was just a cover story. The true aim was always to develop “lethal yet vaccinate-able” population-reduction technology. He named key figures involved, including UNC, Wuhan, Fauci, Daszak, and Baric.

Boyle went further, labeling the shots “synthetic biological weapons of mass destruction,” citing their potential to cause autoimmune damage, prion-like misfolding, and rapid cancers.

He filed lawsuits, appealed to Congress, and warned the public. But just 20 days after agreeing to testify for the prosecution, he was found dead. This tragic turn of events follows a pattern observed with numerous doctors and whistleblowers since 2020. Is it simply coincidence?

If a man who literally drafted the law defining bioweapons says we have just witnessed the largest biowarfare attack in history, why isn’t every major news outlet covering this?

The most chilling aspect? Boyle had already predicted the exact outcomes we are witnessing now: myocarditis, strokes, infertility, and the explosion of cancers among the vaccinated.

He explained that the spike protein itself was the weapon and that the lipid nanoparticles were engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier. This was no accident. It was a military-grade kill vector disguised as a “public health” initiative.

So here’s the question that haunts me: Who issued the order? Who stands to profit the most? And when will the Nuremberg-style trials begin?

Rant done, let’s talk about this man in more detail. Prof. Francis Boyle, a respected professor of international law, passed away on January 30, 2025, at the age of 74. Boyle was known for his expertise in bioweapons law and his staunch opposition to high-risk biological research. He authored the U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, a piece of legislation designed to prevent the development and use of biological weapons. Boyle’s most recent work focused on the dangers he saw in gain-of-function research and the COVID-19 pandemic response, which he believed was connected to bioweapons research.

Boyle was an outspoken critic of high-risk biological research labs, which he argued violated the bioweapons act he helped draft. He warned that such labs posed an existential risk to public health and national security. In 2006, Boyle represented residents of a Boston neighborhood who opposed the construction of a high-risk biological research facility in their area. He argued that the lab would likely engage in dangerous biological warfare research. Boyle was also one of the first to publicly suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was engineered, pointing to the possibility of a lab leak from a Chinese facility.

In January 2020, Boyle warned governments worldwide about the potential bioweapon nature of COVID-19. He believed the virus was deliberately engineered and not a product of natural zoonotic transmission. He publicly stated that COVID-19 should be treated as a biological warfare weapon, not just another virus. Boyle repeatedly criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health officials for their handling of the pandemic, accusing them of covering up the true origins of the virus. He claimed Fauci knew about the Chinese lab leak and deliberately concealed this information. Boyle argued that Fauci’s actions had caused unnecessary harm and that he should face legal consequences for his role.

Boyle’s warnings about the dangers of COVID-19 were based on his understanding of bioweapons development. He believed the virus and the subsequent mRNA vaccines were part of a larger, ongoing bioweapons program. Boyle described the mRNA vaccines as “synthetic biological weapons of mass destruction,” a term he used to highlight the dangers he saw in the widespread distribution of the vaccine. He argued that the vaccines would lead to autoimmune disorders, cancers, and other health problems in the vaccinated population. Boyle’s concerns were grounded in his understanding of how biological agents are engineered and the risks associated with such technologies.

Boyle’s opposition to the pandemic response extended beyond his criticism of the virus itself. He also spoke out against the proposed amendments to the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations (IHR), which he saw as an infringement on national sovereignty. Boyle believed the amendments were part of a broader effort to centralize global health policy and reduce the autonomy of individual nations. He argued that these amendments would allow international organizations to impose top-down control over health and medical decisions, bypassing the authority of national governments.

Boyle’s legal work and advocacy extended far beyond the pandemic. He had a long history of representing marginalized communities, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Palestinian Authority, and Native American tribes. Throughout his career, Boyle was known for his commitment to human rights and justice. He was an outspoken advocate for the rights of oppressed people and was unafraid to take on powerful entities in his pursuit of justice. Boyle’s influence extended beyond his legal work, and he became a key figure in the health freedom movement, providing counsel to many activists and organizations fighting against government overreach.

In his final years, Boyle continued to speak out against what he saw as the dangers posed by biological research and the misuse of scientific advancements. He was particularly concerned about the implications of gain-of-function research, which involves modifying viruses to make them more transmissible or dangerous. Boyle called for an immediate ban on all gain-of-function research, arguing that it was too risky and should be criminalized. He also spoke out against the broader use of bioweapons technologies, which he believed were being developed under the guise of public health initiatives.

Boyle’s passing comes at a time when his warnings about bioweapons research and the dangers of the pandemic are becoming increasingly relevant. The global response to COVID-19 and the ongoing debate over vaccine safety and efficacy have highlighted the concerns that Boyle raised throughout his career. His legacy as a legal expert and advocate for public health will continue to influence discussions about bioweapons, gain-of-function research, and government overreach.

Boyle’s death follows a troubling pattern seen with other whistleblowers and critics of the pandemic response. Many individuals who have raised concerns about the handling of COVID-19, the origins of the virus, and the role of public health officials have faced significant pushback and even death under mysterious circumstances. Boyle was found dead just 20 days after agreeing to testify against key figures involved in the pandemic response, including Bill Gates and Albert Bourla. This fact, coupled with the timing of his death, has led some to question whether there is a deeper conspiracy at play.

Boyle’s passing leaves a void in the ongoing fight against bioweapons research and government overreach. His unique expertise and unwavering commitment to justice were invaluable to the health freedom movement. Many activists and legal experts are now left without one of their strongest voices. However, Boyle’s work will continue to inspire those who remain committed to exposing the truth and fighting for accountability. His death serves as a reminder of the importance of questioning authority and seeking transparency, especially when it comes to public health and the development of dangerous technologies.

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/prof-francis-boyle-killed-weeks-before-explosive-testimony-against-bill-gates-what-did-he-know/

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/bioweapons-expert-found-dead-days-before-testifying-against-bill-gates-depopulation-agenda/

TPUSA Insider: Erika Kirk Converted to Judaism, Tasked With Destroying American Christianity From Within

December 11, 2025

Bombshell TPUSA testimony reveals Erika Kirk didn’t only find her husband in Israel, she converted to Judaism and signed a contract with an organization that has been buying souls for centuries. Her mission: destroy American Christianity from within.

They call it the Synagogue of Satan — an ancient cabal at war with Christianity. And according to people who know how they operate, Erika wasn’t chosen for love… she was selected for infiltration.

Her assignment? Get close. Gain power. Flip the mission. And let the Synagogue of Satan corrupt the faith of an entire generation.

But don’t take my word for it. That comes straight from a TPUSA insider — someone deep on the inside — who has every document, every message, every receipt needed to bring this whole house of cards crashing down.

And tonight… they’re ready to talk.

The Synagogue of Satan isn’t some dusty Bible footnote; it’s the inner circle that actually runs the show: old-blood banking families, intelligence cut-outs, and billionaire donors who hide behind the Star of David while they finish what the Book of Revelation warned about.

These people are not the Biblical Hebrews. They are the extremely evil Khazarian Mafia who are from Eastern Europe. They mass converted to Judaism in the 7th century. They are who the Revelation chapter 2 verse 9 calls the “Synagogue of Satan; those who say they are Jews but are not.”

And they are desperate to keep this information hidden. Is this why Venezuela’s President Maduro is facing a regime change war ordered by the global elite?

The Synagogue of Satan’s favorite hunting ground? Birthright trips and “Christian leadership tours” to Israel.

Erika Kirk walked onto that plane as a nobody from the Midwest.

She walked off it owned property of the Synagogue of Satan, armed with a new accent, a new husband, and a mission to corrupt Christianity and keep Americans saluting a flag that isn’t theirs.

She’s not the first to accept her thirty pieces of silver. She won’t be the last.

And now she’s starting to speak in Hebrew to prove that she’s a good and loyal Zionist soldier.

When she finished wiping away her imaginary tears, Erika began spreading her Satanic heresy, claiming that she speaks to Charlie’s spirit about how to handle being called out for the nonsense she is spreading about his death.

The terrifying part is that Erika Kirk’s infiltration of American Christianity has begun. The evidence is there for everyone to see.

Billion dollar companies flush with Israeli funding are training hundreds of thousands of pastors to adapt their message to stop serving Jesus Christ… and serve the state of Israel instead.

These pastors aren’t on their knees for the Lord. They’re bowing to the government of Israel. They’re not preaching the Gospel; they’re pushing a foreign agenda.

While it’s all about Israel for these bought and paid for pastors, in Israel they consider these people nothing more than their slaves… and America their colony.

Tonight the mask is coming off. Erika Kirk isn’t the only one who took her 30 pieces of silver. From hundreds of thousands of pastors who have signed on the dotted line to promote the Synagogue of Satan above Jesus Christ, to the House Speaker, who bent the knee in New York this week.

So open about it they are handing out awards to people like Palantir CEO Alex Karp, who is building a Chinese-style digital ID surveillance grid for America.

This is a declaration of war on everything you hold sacred, and the crosshairs are on you right now.

And just when you think you understand Erika’s role in all of this… you don’t. Because the next piece the insider gave me—what they called “the pivot point”—changes everything. It’s the moment the mission stops being theoretical and becomes active.

Erika Kirk said she was surprised when she read Charlie’s final book after his death… because she didn’t realise how brilliant he was while he was alive. According to the TPUSA whistleblower, Charlie would have been surprised if he read his book too… because he didn’t write it.

Instead, this is a hastily cobbled together work of propaganda designed to promote the hoax that he hadn’t abandoned the Israeli cause before his death.

According to the TPUSA whistleblowers I spoke with, the Bible wasn’t “weaved in” to Charlie’s book.

He was Christian. That was the foundation of his entire brand, his entire message, his entire identity. And then—overnight—his final book supposedly pivoted into something completely foreign to everything he ever taught.

And if that doesn’t trouble you… it should. Because for anyone who followed Charlie, supported him, or trusted what he stood for, the idea that his last major work has been hijacked by someone else’s agenda isn’t just strange.

It’s offensive.

Remember the Chabad tunnels under Brooklyn: secret passages, stained mattresses, high chairs, total panic when cops showed up.

These modern Jews practice Kabbalah sorcery—blood rites, spirit invocation, and necromancy that even the Torah itself calls abomination.

The Synagogue of Satan isn’t Christianity’s friend. Never was.

And while they’re busy shredding the Epstein files, sacrificing children, and erasing anyone who gets too close to the truth… they are coming for you too.